Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

The Hartford World Bond Fund

mutual fund
HWDVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.93 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (HWDIX) Primary A (HWDAX) Retirement (HWDSX) Other (HWDYX) Retirement (HWDTX) Retirement (HWDRX) C (HWDCX) Retirement (HWDVX) Other (HWDFX)
HWDVX (Mutual Fund)

The Hartford World Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.93 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (HWDIX) Primary A (HWDAX) Retirement (HWDSX) Other (HWDYX) Retirement (HWDTX) Retirement (HWDRX) C (HWDCX) Retirement (HWDVX) Other (HWDFX)
HWDVX (Mutual Fund)

The Hartford World Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.93 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (HWDIX) Primary A (HWDAX) Retirement (HWDSX) Other (HWDYX) Retirement (HWDTX) Retirement (HWDRX) C (HWDCX) Retirement (HWDVX) Other (HWDFX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

The Hartford World Bond Fund

HWDVX | Fund

$9.93

$3.47 B

3.14%

$0.31

0.63%

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.0%

1 yr return

-0.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

Net Assets

$3.47 B

Holdings in Top 10

44.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.63%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 132.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

The Hartford World Bond Fund

HWDVX | Fund

$9.93

$3.47 B

3.14%

$0.31

0.63%

HWDVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.82%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    The Hartford World Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hartford Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 07, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Sullivan

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in a broad range of fixed income securities, including U.S. and non-U.S. government and corporate debt (including bonds), mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, loan participations, inflation-protected securities, structured securities, variable, floating, and inverse floating rate instruments and preferred stock. The Fund may invest in both developed and developing markets. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 75% of its net assets in investment grade debt securities; however, the Fund has the ability to invest up to 50% of its net assets in securities rated below investment grade (also referred to as “junk bonds”) if market conditions warrant. The Fund is a non-diversified fund, meaning that the Fund may invest a larger proportion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers than a fund that is “diversified”. The Fund may trade securities actively and may invest in debt securities of any maturity or duration. The Fund may invest in certain restricted securities, such as securities that are only eligible for resale pursuant to Rule 144A, and securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers that are issued pursuant to Regulation S. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis, including securities acquired or sold in the TBA market.For purposes of pursuing its investment objective, the Fund regularly enters into currency-related transactions involving certain derivative instruments, including currency forwards, currency options and currency index futures contracts. The Fund may also enter into various other transactions involving derivatives, including financial futures contracts (such as interest rate or bond futures) and options on such contracts, swap agreements (which may include interest rate and credit default swaps). The Fund may use any of the above currency techniques or other derivative transactions for the purposes of seeking: to enhance Fund returns; to increase liquidity; to gain exposure to particular instruments in more efficient or less expensive ways; and/or to hedge risks relating to changes in interest rates and other market factors.Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets in foreign securities or derivative instruments or other investments with exposure to foreign securities of at least three different countries outside the United States. During periods of unfavorable market conditions, the Fund may reduce its exposure to foreign securities, but typically will continue to invest at least 30% of its net assets in foreign securities as described above. Investments are deemed to be “foreign” if: (a) an issuer’s domicile or location of headquarters is in a foreign country; (b) an issuer derives a significant proportion (at least 50%) of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in a foreign country or has at least 50% of its assets situated in a foreign country; (c) the principal trading market for a security is located in a foreign country; or (d) it is a foreign currency. The Fund’s exposure to foreign issuers relative to the Fund’s exposure to foreign currencies may be significantly different as a result of currency hedging and other currency related transactions.Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”) believes that opportunities arise when there are inefficiencies in the global fixed income and currency markets due to unsynchronized economic, interest rate and credit cycles. In selecting investments for the Fund, Wellington Management seeks to exploit such inefficiencies. As part of the portfolio construction process, Wellington Management combines its top-down strategy with its bottom-up fundamental research. As part of this process, Wellington Management focuses on risk management, including the consideration of financially material environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) characteristics based on Wellington Management’s proprietary ESG research; analysis of the macroeconomic cycle; and sector and quality positioning. Wellington Management integrates ESG characteristics, where such data and information is available, into the analysis of individual corporate and sovereign bonds, both at the time of purchase and on an on-going basis. The factors that Wellington Management considers as part of its fundamental analysis, including the assessment of financially material ESG characteristics, contribute to its overall evaluation of an issuer’s risk and return potential. The portfolio managers may allocate a portion of the Fund’s assets to specialists within Wellington Management to implement the individual sector and security selection strategies.
Read More

HWDVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HWDVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.0% -59.5% 0.9% 9.71%
1 Yr -0.4% -15.5% 19.7% 8.17%
3 Yr -2.2%* -4.3% 4.2% 40.30%
5 Yr -1.5%* -2.5% 4.1% 26.06%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 2.7% 12.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HWDVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.9% -15.2% 0.9% 3.50%
2021 -1.3% -10.9% 12.2% 89.18%
2020 0.3% -10.8% 14.8% 88.54%
2019 0.2% -15.3% 0.6% 1.16%
2018 0.0% -44.4% 14.4% 84.66%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HWDVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.0% -59.5% 0.9% 5.83%
1 Yr -0.4% -16.6% 30.5% 7.58%
3 Yr -2.2%* -5.2% 10.9% 37.68%
5 Yr -0.8%* -2.8% 7.4% 24.74%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 3.6% 10.50%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HWDVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.9% -15.2% 0.9% 3.50%
2021 -1.3% -10.9% 12.2% 88.66%
2020 0.3% -10.8% 14.8% 89.58%
2019 0.2% -15.3% 3.8% 1.16%
2018 0.7% -44.4% 14.4% 87.12%

NAV & Total Return History

HWDVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HWDVX Category Low Category High HWDVX % Rank
Net Assets 3.47 B 74.5 K 14.7 B 17.65%
Number of Holdings 842 4 4562 31.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 511 M -112 M 3.66 B 17.06%
Weighting of Top 10 44.65% 4.7% 100.0% 43.27%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 39.33%
  2. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 39.33%
  3. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 39.33%
  4. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 39.33%
  5. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 39.33%
  6. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 39.33%
  7. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 39.33%
  8. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 39.33%
  9. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 39.33%
  10. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 39.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HWDVX % Rank
Bonds 		91.05% 0.00% 220.33% 56.87%
Cash 		8.19% -130.07% 95.62% 32.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.76% 0.00% 11.19% 70.62%
Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 7.47% 29.86%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.87% 55.45%
Other 		0.00% -9.71% 100.00% 52.61%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HWDVX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 91.33% 47.17%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 21.64% 37.74%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 35.85%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 11.80% 49.06%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 9.46% 47.17%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 66.04%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 1.89%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 56.19% 47.17%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 34.30% 43.40%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 27.00% 43.40%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 49.06%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HWDVX % Rank
US 		0.01% 0.00% 6.55% 24.17%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 1.77% 51.66%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HWDVX % Rank
Government 		66.81% 0.30% 99.47% 18.27%
Cash & Equivalents 		13.69% 0.00% 95.62% 9.62%
Corporate 		10.18% 0.00% 98.62% 70.67%
Derivative 		4.93% 0.00% 74.77% 45.67%
Securitized 		4.40% 0.00% 52.02% 54.33%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 7.95% 68.27%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HWDVX % Rank
Non US 		82.34% 0.00% 112.80% 15.17%
US 		8.71% -5.52% 107.53% 68.25%

HWDVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HWDVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.63% 0.02% 3.65% 72.25%
Management Fee 0.57% 0.00% 2.08% 65.37%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

HWDVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HWDVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HWDVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 132.00% 6.00% 354.00% 78.11%

HWDVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HWDVX Category Low Category High HWDVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.14% 0.00% 17.40% 59.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HWDVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HWDVX Category Low Category High HWDVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.82% -1.08% 5.77% 81.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HWDVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HWDVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Sullivan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2011

11.01

11.0%

Mark H. Sullivan, CFA, CMT, Senior Managing Director and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager, has served as the Portfolio Manager of the portion of the International Fixed Income Fund's assets allocated to Wellington Management since 2017. Mark joined Wellington Management in 1999 as a project analyst in Global Relationship Management before becoming a quantitative analyst in the Fixed Income Group. Mr. Sullivan has been a member of the Global Bond team since 2002. He has been an investment professional since then. Mark received his BA from Colgate University (1999). In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician designations.

Martin Harvey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Martin Harvey, CFA, Vice President and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager with an affiliate of Wellington Management,has been involved in portfolio management since 2017 and securities analysis since 2016.Previously, Mr. Harvey served as a fixed income portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments (2006 to 2016). Before joining the Wellington Management, Martin worked for HSBC as a research assistant to the Chief Economist. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2014, Mr. Henry worked as a partner and portfolio manager at Tandem Global Partners (2012 to 2014), a New York-based hedge fund. Prior to that he was an executive director and proprietary trader in emerging markets at JPMorgan (2004 to 2012), specializing in relative value and arbitrage in rates and currencies. He graduated in 2006 from the University of Bath with a First Class BSc (Hons) in Economics and also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 28.31 6.8 3.67

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×