Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-1.0%
1 yr return
-0.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
Net Assets
$3.47 B
Holdings in Top 10
44.7%
Expense Ratio 0.63%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 132.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|HWDVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.0%
|-59.5%
|0.9%
|9.71%
|1 Yr
|-0.4%
|-15.5%
|19.7%
|8.17%
|3 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-4.3%
|4.2%
|40.30%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-2.5%
|4.1%
|26.06%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|2.7%
|12.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|HWDVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-3.9%
|-15.2%
|0.9%
|3.50%
|2021
|-1.3%
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|89.18%
|2020
|0.3%
|-10.8%
|14.8%
|88.54%
|2019
|0.2%
|-15.3%
|0.6%
|1.16%
|2018
|0.0%
|-44.4%
|14.4%
|84.66%
|Period
|HWDVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.0%
|-59.5%
|0.9%
|5.83%
|1 Yr
|-0.4%
|-16.6%
|30.5%
|7.58%
|3 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-5.2%
|10.9%
|37.68%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-2.8%
|7.4%
|24.74%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|3.6%
|10.50%
* Annualized
|Period
|HWDVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-3.9%
|-15.2%
|0.9%
|3.50%
|2021
|-1.3%
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|88.66%
|2020
|0.3%
|-10.8%
|14.8%
|89.58%
|2019
|0.2%
|-15.3%
|3.8%
|1.16%
|2018
|0.7%
|-44.4%
|14.4%
|87.12%
|HWDVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HWDVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.47 B
|74.5 K
|14.7 B
|17.65%
|Number of Holdings
|842
|4
|4562
|31.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|511 M
|-112 M
|3.66 B
|17.06%
|Weighting of Top 10
|44.65%
|4.7%
|100.0%
|43.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HWDVX % Rank
|Bonds
|91.05%
|0.00%
|220.33%
|56.87%
|Cash
|8.19%
|-130.07%
|95.62%
|32.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.76%
|0.00%
|11.19%
|70.62%
|Stocks
|0.01%
|0.00%
|7.47%
|29.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.87%
|55.45%
|Other
|0.00%
|-9.71%
|100.00%
|52.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HWDVX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.33%
|47.17%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.64%
|37.74%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|35.85%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.80%
|49.06%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.46%
|47.17%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|66.04%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|1.89%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.19%
|47.17%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.30%
|43.40%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.00%
|43.40%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|49.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HWDVX % Rank
|US
|0.01%
|0.00%
|6.55%
|24.17%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.77%
|51.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HWDVX % Rank
|Government
|66.81%
|0.30%
|99.47%
|18.27%
|Cash & Equivalents
|13.69%
|0.00%
|95.62%
|9.62%
|Corporate
|10.18%
|0.00%
|98.62%
|70.67%
|Derivative
|4.93%
|0.00%
|74.77%
|45.67%
|Securitized
|4.40%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|54.33%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.95%
|68.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HWDVX % Rank
|Non US
|82.34%
|0.00%
|112.80%
|15.17%
|US
|8.71%
|-5.52%
|107.53%
|68.25%
|HWDVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.63%
|0.02%
|3.65%
|72.25%
|Management Fee
|0.57%
|0.00%
|2.08%
|65.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|HWDVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HWDVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HWDVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|132.00%
|6.00%
|354.00%
|78.11%
|HWDVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HWDVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.14%
|0.00%
|17.40%
|59.24%
|HWDVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|HWDVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HWDVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.82%
|-1.08%
|5.77%
|81.86%
|HWDVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.409
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2015
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2015
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.301
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2014
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2011
11.01
11.0%
Mark H. Sullivan, CFA, CMT, Senior Managing Director and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager, has served as the Portfolio Manager of the portion of the International Fixed Income Fund's assets allocated to Wellington Management since 2017. Mark joined Wellington Management in 1999 as a project analyst in Global Relationship Management before becoming a quantitative analyst in the Fixed Income Group. Mr. Sullivan has been a member of the Global Bond team since 2002. He has been an investment professional since then. Mark received his BA from Colgate University (1999). In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician designations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2017
5.25
5.3%
Martin Harvey, CFA, Vice President and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager with an affiliate of Wellington Management,has been involved in portfolio management since 2017 and securities analysis since 2016.Previously, Mr. Harvey served as a fixed income portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments (2006 to 2016). Before joining the Wellington Management, Martin worked for HSBC as a research assistant to the Chief Economist. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2014, Mr. Henry worked as a partner and portfolio manager at Tandem Global Partners (2012 to 2014), a New York-based hedge fund. Prior to that he was an executive director and proprietary trader in emerging markets at JPMorgan (2004 to 2012), specializing in relative value and arbitrage in rates and currencies. He graduated in 2006 from the University of Bath with a First Class BSc (Hons) in Economics and also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|28.31
|6.8
|3.67
