Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in a broad range of fixed income securities, including U.S. and non-U.S. government and corporate debt (including bonds), mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, loan participations, inflation-protected securities, structured securities, variable, floating, and inverse floating rate instruments and preferred stock. The Fund may invest in both developed and developing markets. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 75% of its net assets in investment grade debt securities; however, the Fund has the ability to invest up to 50% of its net assets in securities rated below investment grade (also referred to as “junk bonds”) if market conditions warrant. The Fund is a non-diversified fund, meaning that the Fund may invest a larger proportion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers than a fund that is “diversified”. The Fund may trade securities actively and may invest in debt securities of any maturity or duration. The Fund may invest in certain restricted securities, such as securities that are only eligible for resale pursuant to Rule 144A, and securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers that are issued pursuant to Regulation S. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis, including securities acquired or sold in the TBA market. For purposes of pursuing its investment objective, the Fund regularly enters into currency-related transactions involving certain derivative instruments, including currency forwards, currency options and currency index futures contracts. The Fund may also enter into various other transactions involving derivatives, including financial futures contracts (such as interest rate or bond futures) and options on such contracts, swap agreements (which may include interest rate and credit default swaps). The Fund may use any of the above currency techniques or other derivative transactions for the purposes of seeking: to enhance Fund returns; to increase liquidity; to gain exposure to particular instruments in more efficient or less expensive ways; and/or to hedge risks relating to changes in interest rates and other market factors. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets in foreign securities or derivative instruments or other investments with exposure to foreign securities of at least three different countries outside the United States. During periods of unfavorable market conditions, the Fund may reduce its exposure to foreign securities, but typically will continue to invest at least 30% of its net assets in foreign securities as described above. Investments are deemed to be “foreign” if: (a) an issuer’s domicile or location of headquarters is in a foreign country; (b) an issuer derives a significant proportion (at least 50%) of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in a foreign country or has at least 50% of its assets situated in a foreign country; (c) the principal trading market for a security is located in a foreign country; or (d) it is a foreign currency. The Fund’s exposure to foreign issuers relative to the Fund’s exposure to foreign currencies may be significantly different as a result of currency hedging and other currency related transactions. Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”) believes that opportunities arise when there are inefficiencies in the global fixed income and currency markets due to unsynchronized economic, interest rate and credit cycles. In selecting investments for the Fund, Wellington Management seeks to exploit such inefficiencies. As part of the portfolio construction process, Wellington Management combines its top-down strategy with its bottom-up fundamental research. As part of this process, Wellington Management focuses on risk management, including the consideration of financially material environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) characteristics based on Wellington Management’s proprietary ESG research; analysis of the macroeconomic cycle; and sector and quality positioning. Wellington Management integrates ESG characteristics, where such data and information is available, into the analysis of individual corporate and sovereign bonds, both at the time of purchase and on an on-going basis. The factors that Wellington Management considers as part of its fundamental analysis, including the assessment of financially material ESG characteristics, contribute to its overall evaluation of an issuer’s risk and return potential. The portfolio managers may allocate a portion of the Fund’s assets to specialists within Wellington Management to implement the individual sector and security selection strategies.