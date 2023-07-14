Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Trust’s assets will be invested in municipal obligations that pay interest exempt, in the opinion of bond counsel, from Hawaii State and regular Federal income taxes. In general, almost all of these obligations are issued by the State of Hawaii, its counties and various other local authorities; these obligations may also include certain other governmental issuers. We call these “Hawaiian Obligations.” These securities may include participation or other interests in municipal securities and variable rate demand notes. Some Hawaiian Obligations, such as general obligation issues, are backed by the issuer’s taxing authority, while other Hawaiian Obligations, such as revenue bonds, are backed only by revenues from certain facilities or other sources and not by the issuer itself. These obligations can be of any maturity, but the Trust’s weighted average maturity has traditionally been between 5 and 15 years. The Trust is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.
At the time of purchase, the Trust’s Hawaiian Obligations must be of investment grade quality. This means that they must either
|·
|be rated within the four highest credit ratings assigned by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations or,
|·
|if unrated, be determined to be of comparable quality by the Trust’s investment adviser, Asset Management Group of Bank of Hawaii (the “Adviser”).
The Adviser selects obligations for the Trust’s portfolio in order to achieve the Trust’s objective by considering various characteristics including quality, maturity and coupon rate.
|Period
|HULFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.2%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|27.24%
|2021
|-0.8%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|93.14%
|2020
|0.5%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|56.03%
|2019
|0.7%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|82.65%
|2018
|N/A
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|N/A
|Period
|HULFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|59.45%
|1 Yr
|-1.2%
|-45.4%
|15.1%
|46.96%
|3 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-20.5%
|51.7%
|48.35%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.5%
|29.3%
|77.52%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|80.11%
* Annualized
|HULFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HULFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|565 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|44.20%
|Number of Holdings
|250
|1
|14000
|49.04%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|102 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|38.58%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.64%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|48.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HULFX % Rank
|Bonds
|98.84%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|49.85%
|Cash
|1.16%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|49.04%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|37.32%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|35.21%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|36.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|35.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HULFX % Rank
|Municipal
|98.84%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|47.07%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.16%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|51.31%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|35.10%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|36.32%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|45.67%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|39.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HULFX % Rank
|US
|98.84%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|25.74%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|84.60%
|HULFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.60%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|60.27%
|Management Fee
|0.23%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|7.55%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.23%
|0.01%
|0.44%
|91.90%
|HULFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HULFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HULFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|14.00%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|39.23%
|HULFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HULFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.99%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|66.11%
|HULFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|HULFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HULFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.70%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|63.67%
|HULFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 23, 2021
0.77
0.8%
Reid Smith, CFA is lead portfolio manager responsible for the day-to-day management of the Funds. Mr. Smith is a Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager with the Adviser. He has served as a portfolio manager of the Funds since August 23, 2021. He has over 30 years of fixed income portfolio management experience with an extensive background in municipal bond portfolio management. Mr. Smith was a Financial Advisor/Investments at Stifel from September 2020 to August 2021. Prior to that, Mr. Smith was CIO/Director at Ziegler Capital Management – BPG Group from November 2015 to July 2019. Mr. Smith began his career in portfolio management with the Adviser in 1986. Mr. Smith also worked as a Principal/Senior Portfolio Manager at Vanguard Group from 1992 to 2009 and as Head of the Barclays Wealth Fixed Income Group from 2011 to 2015. Mr. Smith is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Shidler School of Business, where he received both his Bachelors and Master degrees in business administration.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2021
0.75
0.8%
Mr. Dodge is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager with BOH. He has served as a portfolio manager of the Trust since September 1, 2021 and has been assisting with the Trust since June 2018. He has over 3 years of fixed income experience with a focus on municipal bond portfolio management. Mr. Dodge was a Senior Investment Analyst at BOH Fixed Income from June 2018 to August 2021. Prior to that, Mr. Dodge was an Investment Analyst at BOH Portfolio Management Team from January 2016 to June 2018. Mr. Dodge is a graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Shidler School of Business, where he received his Bachelors in business administration with a focus on finance. Mr. Dodge simultaneously graduated from University of Hawaii at Manoa, where he received his Bachelors of Arts with a major in Mandarin Chinese.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.23
|1.58
