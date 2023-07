The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in securities that the sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), considers to be attractive giving consideration to both yield and total return. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in fixed income securities. The Fund normally invests in “investment grade” securities. Fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, (1) securities issued or guaranteed as to principal or interest by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities; (2) non-convertible and convertible debt securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. corporations or other issuers (including foreign issuers); (3) asset-backed and mortgage-related securities, including collateralized mortgage obligations; (4) securities and loans issued or guaranteed as to principal or interest by a foreign issuer, including supranational entities such as development banks, non-U.S. corporations, banks or bank holding companies, or other foreign issuers; (5) commercial mortgage-backed securities; (6) zero coupon securities; and (7) fixed-income related derivatives. In order to manage the Fund’s interest rate risk (including the Fund’s duration), the Fund may use derivatives such as Treasury futures and interest rate swaps. The Fund normally will maintain a dollar weighted average duration of less than 1.5 years. Individual securities will generally have an effective duration of less than 5 years. Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of a fixed income security’s price to changes in interest rates. The Fund’s average duration measure incorporates a bond’s yield, coupon, final maturity, and the effect of derivatives, including interest rate swaps and futures contracts that may be used to manage the Fund’s interest rate risk. The Fund may also use repurchase agreements to achieve its investment objective. The Fund may invest in “Rule 144A” securities, which are privately placed, restricted securities that may only be resold under certain circumstances to other qualified institutional buyers.