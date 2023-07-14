Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|HSVRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.3%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|37.54%
|1 Yr
|8.4%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|55.80%
|3 Yr
|9.6%*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|26.40%
|5 Yr
|1.0%*
|-23.7%
|9.2%
|20.81%
|10 Yr
|3.8%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|15.38%
* Annualized
|HSVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HSVRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.16 B
|1.48 M
|120 B
|13.75%
|Number of Holdings
|59
|2
|2519
|88.61%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|714 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|7.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.60%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|12.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HSVRX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.86%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|33.16%
|Cash
|1.14%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|65.31%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|35.71%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|35.71%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|34.35%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|34.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HSVRX % Rank
|Industrials
|24.23%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|12.03%
|Financial Services
|20.05%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|12.89%
|Technology
|19.84%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|11.51%
|Healthcare
|14.08%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|43.30%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.59%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|90.03%
|Real Estate
|5.06%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|72.16%
|Consumer Defense
|3.63%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|68.21%
|Basic Materials
|3.53%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|79.38%
|Energy
|2.00%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|83.16%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|94.16%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|96.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HSVRX % Rank
|US
|98.39%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|15.31%
|Non US
|0.47%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|85.88%
|HSVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.12%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|45.34%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|54.68%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|43.88%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|HSVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HSVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HSVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|17.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|9.96%
|HSVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HSVRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.03%
|0.00%
|37.98%
|56.03%
|HSVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|HSVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HSVRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.04%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|63.64%
|HSVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2012
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2011
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 14, 2001
20.47
20.5%
Paul E. Viera founded EARNEST Partners in 1998 and is the Chief Executive Officer and a Portfolio Manager. He conceived and developed Return Pattern Recognition®, the investment methodology used to screen equities at EARNEST Partners. Prior to forming EARNEST Partners he was a Global Partner at Invesco Advisers, Inc. and a senior member of its Investment Team. Mr. Viera was a Vice President at Bankers Trust in both New York and London where he joined in 1985. Paul has a BA in Economics from the University of Michigan, an MBA from the Harvard Business School.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.02
|2.58
