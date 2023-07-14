Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.8%
1 yr return
3.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$6.27 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.1%
Expense Ratio 5.12%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 9.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|HRRLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.8%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|83.85%
|1 Yr
|3.1%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|62.01%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HRRLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.8%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|83.31%
|1 Yr
|3.1%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|61.71%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|HRRLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HRRLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.27 M
|658 K
|207 B
|98.22%
|Number of Holdings
|113
|2
|15351
|44.07%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.4 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|98.77%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.05%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|74.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HRRLX % Rank
|Stocks
|59.44%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|49.66%
|Bonds
|38.97%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|23.60%
|Cash
|1.59%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|80.76%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|97.82%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|92.50%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|99.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HRRLX % Rank
|Technology
|24.34%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|13.13%
|Industrials
|18.50%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|2.74%
|Healthcare
|15.14%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|23.67%
|Financial Services
|14.86%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|48.02%
|Real Estate
|8.84%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|10.81%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.41%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|70.18%
|Consumer Defense
|5.21%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|81.26%
|Communication Services
|2.37%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|94.94%
|Basic Materials
|2.33%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|81.12%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|99.18%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|98.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HRRLX % Rank
|US
|58.80%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|16.92%
|Non US
|0.64%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|92.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HRRLX % Rank
|Corporate
|47.98%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|21.01%
|Government
|28.32%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|54.16%
|Securitized
|14.59%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|53.07%
|Municipal
|5.19%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|2.86%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.92%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|90.04%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|93.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HRRLX % Rank
|US
|38.70%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|9.69%
|Non US
|0.27%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|91.68%
|HRRLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|5.12%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|1.53%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|83.31%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HRRLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HRRLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.10%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|26.18%
|HRRLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|HRRLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HRRLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.44%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|84.22%
|HRRLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 03, 2021
1.08
1.1%
James A. Polk, CFA Mr. Polk is a Senior Equity Portfolio Manager for RE Advisers. He has co-managed the Value Fund and Small-Company Stock Fund since January 2019. He has co-managed the Rural America Growth & Income Fund since its inception in May 2021. Prior to this role, he was a portfolio manager at Putnam Investment Management, LLC from 2001 to 2017, where he managed small, mid, and multi-cap value oriented mutual funds from 2004 to 2017. He received a BA in English from Colby College and an MBA from the Olin Graduate School of Business at Babson College. He joined RE Advisers in 2019.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 03, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Mr. Naranjo is a Fixed Income Portfolio Manager for RE Advisers. He was a senior fixed income trader at American Century Investments from 2016 to 2018, a senior investment risk analyst at Legg Mason & Co., LLC from 2015 to 2016, and an associate portfolio manager at Calvert Investment Management, LLC from 2010 to 2015, where he held different responsibilities including portfolio construction, securities analysis, trading, and risk monitoring for a number of taxable fixed income mutual fund portfolios. He received a B.S. in finance from the University of Maryland, Robert H. Smith School of Business. He joined RE Advisers in 2018.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 03, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Ms. Carpenter is a Senior Equity Portfolio Manager for RE Advisers. Prior to becoming a Senior Equity Portfolio Manager, Ms. Carpenter was a Senior Equity Analyst for RE Advisers from March 2002 to April 2014. Prior to that, Carpenter is a vice president and investment officer with Washington Investment Advisers, previously called Geico Investment Services. Prior to joining Geico in 1985, she was a senior research officer with Maryland National Bank, and an equity analyst and portfolio manager with Commercial Credit Corporation. Carpenter is a Chartered Financial Analyst, and a member of both the Washington Society of Investment Analysts and the New York Institutional Options and Futures Society. She received her BA in Business Economics from the University of Madras and her BS in Economics from American University. She received her MBA with a distinction in Finance from American University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 03, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Mauricio co-manages RE Advisers' fixed-income strategies. He joined RE Advisers in 2016. Prior to this role, he co-managed taxable fixed-income mutual fund portfolios for Calvert Investment Management, Inc. and held previous positions at Calvert in trading and securities analysis. Prior to joining Calvert, Mr. Agudelo completed internships at the United States Department of Agriculture in 2002 and 2003. He received a B.S. in finance from the University of Maryland,Robert H. Smith School of Business. He Minored in business culture and language, with a concentration in Spanish. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Mr. Agudelo is a Senior Fixed-Income Portfolio Manager for RE Advisers and has managed or co-managed the Fund since May 2016. Mr. Naranjo is a Fixed-Income Portfolio Manager for RE Advisers and has co-managed the Fund since November 2018.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 03, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Mark is a Senior Equity Analyst supporting RE Advisers' large- and small-cap value strategies. Mark brings more than 10 years of investment experience, most recently as a senior equity analyst at Chartwell Investment Partners on the large-cap team. Prior to that, he was a senior analyst and portfolio manager at Columbia Partners where he helped oversee growth and value strategies. As an equity analyst, Mark has focoused on stocks in the technology and industrials sectors. Mark is a graduate of Cornell University, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in operations research and information engineering. He holds the Chartered Financial Anaylst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
