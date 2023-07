The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in companies that Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”) believes are globally competitive and exhibit the potential for growth. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 65% of its net assets in equity securities, including non-dollar securities, of foreign issuers. The Fund diversifies its investments among a number of different sectors and countries throughout the world, with no limit on the amount of assets that may be invested in each sector or country. Although some consideration is given to ensuring sector and country diversification, allocation of investments among sectors and countries is primarily the result of security selection. The Fund may invest in securities of companies that conduct their principal business activities in emerging markets or whose securities are traded principally on exchanges in emerging markets as a percentage of its net assets up to the greater of: (a) 30% or (b) the weight of emerging markets in the MSCI ACWI ex USA Growth Index plus 15%. The Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization, but tends to focus on companies with market capitalizations greater than $3 billion. Based on market or economic conditions, the Fund may, through its normal bottom-up stock selection process, focus in one or more sectors of the market. The Fund typically employs a focused portfolio investing style (i.e., a portfolio consisting of a relatively small number of holdings).