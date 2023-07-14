The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the value of its total assets (net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of companies that are involved in publicly-announced mergers (including mergers through takeovers and tender offers, so long as tender offers are being used to effect a merger) (“Merger Transactions”) or companies that the Adviser believes may be involved in Merger Transactions. This investment policy is not fundamental and may be changed by the Fund without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

The Fund engages in risk arbitrage strategies, particularly merger arbitrage strategies, in order to achieve its investment objective. Merger arbitrage is a highly specialized investment approach generally designed to profit from the successful completion of Merger Transactions. Although a variety of strategies may be employed depending upon the nature of the reorganizations selected for investment, the simplest form of merger arbitrage activity involves purchasing the shares of an announced acquisition target at a discount to their expected value upon completion of the acquisition. The size of this discount, known as the arbitrage “spread,” may represent the Fund’s potential profit on such an investment. The merger arbitrage strategy is designed to provide performance that the Adviser believes will normally have relatively low correlation with the overall performance of stock markets.

In making merger arbitrage investments for the Fund, the Adviser is guided, without limitation, by the following general considerations:

• Annualized and absolute returns;

• Downside risk if a transaction is terminated;

• Proposed financing terms;

• Transaction size;

• Regulatory approvals needed;

• Anti-trust concerns; and

• Shareholder voting requirements.

The Adviser may invest the Fund’s assets in both negotiated, or “friendly,” reorganizations and non-negotiated, or “hostile,” takeover attempts, but in either case the Adviser’s primary considerations include the likelihood that the transaction will be successfully completed and its risk-adjusted profile. The Fund may also participate in other forms of arbitrage including, without limitation, share class arbitrage. The Fund may also short a company in an announced transaction in anticipation that the deal will be terminated or deal terms will be re-negotiated. The Fund may hold a significant portion of its assets in cash and money market instruments in anticipation of arbitrage opportunities, and investments in money market instruments will not be deemed violations of the 80% test above.

Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stock, preferred stock, securities convertible into common stock, rights and warrants or securities or other instruments whose price is linked to the value of common stock. The Fund may invest in issuers of any market capitalization. Although the equity securities in which the Fund invests may be denominated in any currency and may be located in emerging markets without limit, the Fund will primarily invest in equity securities that are located in developed markets. Such investment may be denominated in U.S. dollars, non-U.S. currencies or multinational currency units. The Fund engages in active trading and may invest a portion of its assets to seek short-term capital appreciation.

The Fund may employ a variety of hedging strategies to seek to protect against issuer-related risk or other risks, including selling short the securities of the company that proposes to acquire the acquisition target. The Fund may invest without limitation in warrants and may also use derivatives, primarily swaps (including equity, variance and volatility swaps), options and futures contracts on securities, interest rates, commodities and/or currencies, as substitutes for direct investments the Fund can make. The Fund may also use derivatives such as swaps, options (including options on futures), futures, and foreign currency transactions (e.g., foreign currency swaps, futures and forwards) to any extent deemed by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund, and to the extent permitted by the 1940 Act, to hedge various investments for risk management and speculative purposes.

The Fund may employ currency hedges (either in the forward, futures or options markets) in certain circumstances to reduce currency risk on investments in assets denominated in foreign currencies.

The Fund may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). To the extent that the Fund invests in shares of another investment company or ETF, the Fund bears its proportionate share of the expenses of the underlying investment company or ETF and is subject to the risks of the underlying investment company’s or ETF’s investments.

The Fund may borrow an amount up to 33 1/3% (or such other percentage permitted by law) of its total assets (including the amount borrowed) less all liabilities other than borrowings. The Fund may borrow for investment purposes, to meet redemption requests, and for temporary, extraordinary or

emergency purposes. The use of leverage for investment purposes increases both investment opportunity and investment risk. The Fund may seek additional income by making secured loans on its portfolio securities.

The Fund may also invest in debt securities of any kind, including debt securities of varying maturities, below investment grade securities or unrated securities of similar credit quality (commonly known as “high yield securities” or “junk securities”), debt securities paying a fixed or fluctuating rate of interest, inflation-indexed bonds, structured notes, loan assignments, loan participations, asset-backed securities, debt securities convertible into equity securities, and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities, by foreign governments or international agencies or supranational entities or by domestic or foreign private issuers.

The Adviser normally allocates the Fund’s investments across different industries and sectors, but the Adviser may invest a significant percentage of the Fund’s assets in issuers in a single or small number of industries or sectors as a result of its merger arbitrage investment strategy. As a result, the Fund’s investments may focus on the information technology and financials sectors.

The Adviser may sell securities at any time, including if the Adviser’s evaluation of the risk/reward ratio is no longer favorable.

The Fund is non-diversified as defined in the 1940 Act but intends to adhere to the diversification requirements applicable to regulated investment companies (“RICs”) under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). The Fund is not intended to be a complete investment program.

The Adviser expects that the Fund’s active or frequent trading of portfolio securities will result in a portfolio turnover rate in excess of 100% on an annual basis. As a result, the Fund may be more likely to realize capital gains, including short-term capital gains taxable as ordinary income that must be distributed to shareholders as taxable income. High turnover may also cause the Fund to pay more brokerage commissions and to incur other transaction costs, which may detract from performance. The Fund’s portfolio turnover rate and the amount of brokerage commissions and transaction costs it incurs will vary over time based on market conditions.