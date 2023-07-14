Home
Trending ETFs

American High-Income Municipal Bond Fund®

mutual fund
HIMFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.69 +0.02 +0.14%
primary theme
High Yield Municipal Bond
share class
A (AMHIX) Primary C (AHICX) Other (ABHFX) Other (AHMFX) Inst (HIMFX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American High-Income Municipal Bond Fund®

HIMFX | Fund

$14.69

$9.71 B

4.03%

$0.59

0.31%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.9%

1 yr return

-2.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

Net Assets

$9.71 B

Holdings in Top 10

5.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 24.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

$25

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HIMFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.22%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American High-Income Municipal Bond Fund®
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 27, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Chad Rach

Fund Description

In seeking to achieve its objective, the fund may accept risks to capital value deemed prudent by the fund's investment adviser to take advantage of opportunities for higher current income on municipal bonds. Municipal bonds are debt obligations that pay interest that is exempt from federal taxation, with payments made from a wide variety of sources, including governmental revenue streams and private enterprises.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in, or derive at least 80% of its income from, securities that are exempt from regular federal income tax and may subject you to alternative minimum tax. The fund may invest, without limitation, in securities that may subject you to federal alternative minimum tax. The fund invests at least 50% of its portfolio in debt securities rated BBB+ or below or Baa1 or below by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality. Securities rated BB+ or below and Ba1 or below are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.”

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

HIMFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HIMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.9% -4.8% 4.7% 32.88%
1 Yr -2.5% -10.3% 0.3% 22.37%
3 Yr -2.9%* -8.6% 0.0% 16.04%
5 Yr -1.5%* -6.3% 1.7% 13.20%
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 3.4% 26.25%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HIMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.7% -26.9% -3.5% 19.91%
2021 1.0% -1.0% 3.7% 61.03%
2020 0.3% -3.5% 1.4% 40.28%
2019 1.3% -0.2% 2.5% 49.27%
2018 -0.4% -1.2% 1.0% 39.04%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HIMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.9% -11.1% 4.7% 31.96%
1 Yr -2.5% -10.3% 0.3% 20.55%
3 Yr -2.9%* -8.6% 1.3% 16.04%
5 Yr -1.5%* -5.9% 2.2% 12.76%
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 3.7% 23.13%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HIMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.7% -26.9% -3.5% 20.37%
2021 1.0% -1.0% 3.7% 61.03%
2020 0.3% -3.5% 1.4% 40.28%
2019 1.3% -0.2% 2.5% 49.27%
2018 -0.4% -1.2% 1.0% 42.78%

NAV & Total Return History

HIMFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HIMFX Category Low Category High HIMFX % Rank
Net Assets 9.71 B 9.79 K 20.2 B 4.63%
Number of Holdings 3031 1 3950 2.31%
Net Assets in Top 10 649 M -102 M 3.41 B 13.89%
Weighting of Top 10 5.78% 5.8% 97.0% 98.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. PUERTO RICO SALES TAX FING CORP SALES TAX REV 0% 0.86%
  2. COLORADO ST ED LN PROG 1% 0.80%
  3. PUERTO RICO SALES TAX FING CORP SALES TAX REV 0% 0.73%
  4. BUCKEYE OHIO TOB SETTLEMENT FING AUTH 5% 0.65%
  5. LOUISIANA PUB FACS AUTH REV 0.35% 0.59%
  6. TEXAS ST 4% 0.57%
  7. LOS ANGELES CALIF 4% 0.54%
  8. COLORADO ST ED LN PROG 2.75% 0.52%
  9. PUERTO RICO COMWLTH AQUEDUCT & SWR AUTH REV 5.25% 0.51%
  10. EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH LA INC INDL DEV BRD REV 0.36% 0.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HIMFX % Rank
Bonds 		96.65% 0.00% 146.69% 74.43%
Cash 		3.26% -3.16% 100.00% 19.91%
Stocks 		0.09% 0.00% 5.80% 12.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -47.61% 0.32% 28.70%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 33.33%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 26.39%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HIMFX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% N/A
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% N/A
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.78% N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% N/A
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 77.65% N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% 17.58% 100.00% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HIMFX % Rank
US 		0.09% 0.00% 5.80% 12.50%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 27.78%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HIMFX % Rank
Municipal 		96.73% 0.00% 100.00% 71.76%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.27% 0.00% 100.00% 19.44%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 28.24%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 22.44% 31.02%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 4.15% 62.50%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 0.09% 30.09%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HIMFX % Rank
US 		90.96% 0.00% 139.84% 59.26%
Non US 		5.69% 0.00% 21.09% 55.09%

HIMFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HIMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.31% 0.07% 3.44% 98.60%
Management Fee 0.24% 0.00% 1.41% 2.28%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.02% 0.35% 20.00%

Sales Fees

HIMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HIMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HIMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.00% 2.00% 121.00% 63.37%

HIMFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HIMFX Category Low Category High HIMFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.03% 0.00% 5.50% 50.23%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HIMFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HIMFX Category Low Category High HIMFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.22% 1.11% 5.70% 48.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HIMFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HIMFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Chad Rach

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2011

10.67

10.7%

Primary title with Capital Research and Management Company, Senior Vice President and Capital Fixed Income Investors. Rach is a portfolio manager with Strong, where he started in March 2000 as a fixed income analyst. Prior to this, he was assistant vice president with both Robert W. Baird & Co. and Miller & Schroeder Financial. He also worked as Director of Community Development for the city of Glendale, WI.

Jerome Solomon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2017

4.67

4.7%

Jerome H. Solomon, Partner — Capital Fixed Income Investors, a division of an affiliate of the Capital Guardian Trust Company . Mr. Solomon has been employed by Capital Guardian Trust Company and its affiliates since 2008.

Courtney Wolf

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2021

0.66

0.7%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 21.43 7.27 2.52

