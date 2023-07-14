Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.5%
1 yr return
21.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.0%
Net Assets
$432 M
Holdings in Top 10
30.3%
Expense Ratio 1.28%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 184.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|HFEDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.5%
|-15.2%
|34.7%
|35.05%
|1 Yr
|21.8%
|-9.7%
|40.5%
|45.36%
|3 Yr
|10.1%*
|-2.6%
|12.1%
|15.79%
|5 Yr
|6.0%*
|-6.5%
|8.2%
|12.09%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.1%
|8.6%
|26.03%
* Annualized
|Period
|HFEDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.2%
|-45.1%
|-3.8%
|43.16%
|2021
|8.9%
|-4.5%
|11.4%
|30.85%
|2020
|8.1%
|-6.9%
|13.1%
|9.68%
|2019
|6.8%
|1.8%
|9.7%
|14.13%
|2018
|-7.1%
|-9.6%
|-1.8%
|94.19%
|HFEDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HFEDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|432 M
|5.4 M
|23.5 B
|42.27%
|Number of Holdings
|56
|7
|1788
|61.86%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|142 M
|1.4 M
|4.3 B
|40.21%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.26%
|4.3%
|87.9%
|58.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HFEDX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.09%
|0.10%
|108.46%
|49.48%
|Cash
|1.62%
|-81.12%
|99.90%
|42.27%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.29%
|0.00%
|0.81%
|4.12%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.12%
|34.02%
|Other
|0.00%
|-12.19%
|3.61%
|58.76%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.91%
|31.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HFEDX % Rank
|Industrials
|15.90%
|2.47%
|34.57%
|46.32%
|Healthcare
|15.21%
|0.00%
|28.53%
|38.95%
|Basic Materials
|12.95%
|0.00%
|19.84%
|6.32%
|Consumer Defense
|12.78%
|0.00%
|23.04%
|32.63%
|Financial Services
|11.58%
|0.00%
|36.14%
|65.26%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.93%
|0.00%
|37.84%
|40.00%
|Utilities
|6.34%
|0.00%
|15.55%
|7.37%
|Communication Services
|5.09%
|0.00%
|11.10%
|56.84%
|Energy
|4.69%
|0.00%
|73.53%
|56.84%
|Technology
|4.52%
|0.00%
|27.53%
|77.89%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.81%
|85.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HFEDX % Rank
|Non US
|96.70%
|0.00%
|106.03%
|55.67%
|US
|1.39%
|0.00%
|95.38%
|40.21%
|HFEDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.28%
|0.07%
|5.71%
|39.18%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.06%
|1.19%
|86.60%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.12%
|0.01%
|0.25%
|87.50%
|HFEDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|HFEDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HFEDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|184.00%
|1.68%
|184.00%
|93.06%
|HFEDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HFEDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.30%
|0.00%
|6.40%
|26.53%
|HFEDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|HFEDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HFEDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.57%
|-1.72%
|4.23%
|71.88%
|HFEDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$1.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2021
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.378
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$1.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.780
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 19, 2019
3.2
3.2%
"Robert Schramm-Fuchs is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors responsible for managing the European Focus strategy since 2019. Robert joined Henderson in 2014 as a European equity analyst. Prior to Henderson, he was with Macquarie's global alternative energy and utilities research team from 2010. Before this, he was head of the renewables research team at Commerzbank based in Frankfurt. He also worked with BHF Bank and Independent Research covering the solar sector for nine years. Robert received a diploma in international management from Friedrich-Schiller University of Jena. He has 14 years of financial industry experience."
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|24.59
|7.08
|0.64
