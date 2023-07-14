"Robert Schramm-Fuchs is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors responsible for managing the European Focus strategy since 2019. Robert joined Henderson in 2014 as a European equity analyst. Prior to Henderson, he was with Macquarie's global alternative energy and utilities research team from 2010. Before this, he was head of the renewables research team at Commerzbank based in Frankfurt. He also worked with BHF Bank and Independent Research covering the solar sector for nine years. Robert received a diploma in international management from Friedrich-Schiller University of Jena. He has 14 years of financial industry experience."