Janus Henderson European Focus Fund

mutual fund
HFEDX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$43.53 +0.08 +0.18%
primary theme
Europe Equity
share class
A (HFEAX) Primary C (HFECX) Inst (HFEIX) N (HFERX) D (HFEDX) S (HFESX) Other (HFETX)
Vitals

YTD Return

14.5%

1 yr return

21.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.0%

Net Assets

$432 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$43.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 184.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HFEDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.57%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Janus Henderson European Focus Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Janus Henderson
  • Inception Date
    Jun 05, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    D
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Schramm-Fuchs

Fund Description

HFEDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HFEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.5% -15.2% 34.7% 35.05%
1 Yr 21.8% -9.7% 40.5% 45.36%
3 Yr 10.1%* -2.6% 12.1% 15.79%
5 Yr 6.0%* -6.5% 8.2% 12.09%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 8.6% 26.03%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HFEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.2% -45.1% -3.8% 43.16%
2021 8.9% -4.5% 11.4% 30.85%
2020 8.1% -6.9% 13.1% 9.68%
2019 6.8% 1.8% 9.7% 14.13%
2018 -7.1% -9.6% -1.8% 94.19%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HFEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.5% -29.2% 34.7% 30.93%
1 Yr 21.8% -25.4% 62.0% 30.61%
3 Yr 10.1%* -2.2% 11.9% 10.42%
5 Yr 6.9%* -6.5% 13.3% 4.55%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 10.5% 26.03%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HFEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.2% -45.1% -3.8% 43.16%
2021 8.9% -4.5% 11.4% 30.85%
2020 8.1% -6.9% 13.1% 9.68%
2019 6.8% 1.8% 9.7% 14.13%
2018 -6.3% -9.6% -1.8% 91.86%

NAV & Total Return History

HFEDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HFEDX Category Low Category High HFEDX % Rank
Net Assets 432 M 5.4 M 23.5 B 42.27%
Number of Holdings 56 7 1788 61.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 142 M 1.4 M 4.3 B 40.21%
Weighting of Top 10 30.26% 4.3% 87.9% 58.95%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nestle SA 4.63%
  2. Nestle SA 4.63%
  3. Nestle SA 4.63%
  4. Nestle SA 4.63%
  5. Nestle SA 4.63%
  6. Nestle SA 4.63%
  7. Nestle SA 4.63%
  8. Nestle SA 4.63%
  9. Nestle SA 4.63%
  10. Nestle SA 4.63%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HFEDX % Rank
Stocks 		98.09% 0.10% 108.46% 49.48%
Cash 		1.62% -81.12% 99.90% 42.27%
Convertible Bonds 		0.29% 0.00% 0.81% 4.12%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.12% 34.02%
Other 		0.00% -12.19% 3.61% 58.76%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 84.91% 31.96%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HFEDX % Rank
Industrials 		15.90% 2.47% 34.57% 46.32%
Healthcare 		15.21% 0.00% 28.53% 38.95%
Basic Materials 		12.95% 0.00% 19.84% 6.32%
Consumer Defense 		12.78% 0.00% 23.04% 32.63%
Financial Services 		11.58% 0.00% 36.14% 65.26%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.93% 0.00% 37.84% 40.00%
Utilities 		6.34% 0.00% 15.55% 7.37%
Communication Services 		5.09% 0.00% 11.10% 56.84%
Energy 		4.69% 0.00% 73.53% 56.84%
Technology 		4.52% 0.00% 27.53% 77.89%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 12.81% 85.26%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HFEDX % Rank
Non US 		96.70% 0.00% 106.03% 55.67%
US 		1.39% 0.00% 95.38% 40.21%

HFEDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HFEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.28% 0.07% 5.71% 39.18%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.06% 1.19% 86.60%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.12% 0.01% 0.25% 87.50%

Sales Fees

HFEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

HFEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HFEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 184.00% 1.68% 184.00% 93.06%

HFEDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HFEDX Category Low Category High HFEDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.30% 0.00% 6.40% 26.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HFEDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HFEDX Category Low Category High HFEDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.57% -1.72% 4.23% 71.88%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HFEDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HFEDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Schramm-Fuchs

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2019

3.2

3.2%

"Robert Schramm-Fuchs is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors responsible for managing the European Focus strategy since 2019. Robert joined Henderson in 2014 as a European equity analyst. Prior to Henderson, he was with Macquarie's global alternative energy and utilities research team from 2010. Before this, he was head of the renewables research team at Commerzbank based in Frankfurt. He also worked with BHF Bank and Independent Research covering the solar sector for nine years. Robert received a diploma in international management from Friedrich-Schiller University of Jena. He has 14 years of financial industry experience."

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 24.59 7.08 0.64

