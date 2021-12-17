The Fund is a money market fund. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of high quality debt obligations with maturities of (or deemed maturities of) 397 days or less and repurchase agreements collateralized by these types of obligations. The Fund will maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of 60 days or less and a dollar-weighted average portfolio life of 120 days or less. To calculate the dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity, the Fund may treat a variable or floating rate security under certain circumstances as having a maturity equal to the time remaining until the next adjustment of the security’s interest rate or the period remaining until the principal amount can be recovered through demand rather than the security’s actual maturity.

The Fund invests in high quality debt obligations that have been determined by HSBC Global Asset Management (USA) Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (“Adviser”), to present minimal credit risks to the Fund. In determining whether a security presents minimal credit risks to the Fund, the Adviser will analyze the capacity of the security’s issuer or guarantor to meet its financial obligations and other factors.

The Fund will also invest in issuers that are considered by the Adviser to be better at addressing ESG risks than other issuers in the Fund’s investable universe. To identify issuers that are considered to be better at addressing ESG risks, the Adviser will use a combination of its own proprietary scoring system, which is partly based on third-party data, and individual environmental, social and governance (E, S and G) scores assigned by third parties, to assign a single ESG score to each approved issuer in the Fund’s investable universe. The individual E, S and G scores and single ESG score measure the performance of an issuer’s business operations and governance based on select E, S and/or G criteria deemed to be material by the Adviser and third-party research providers. ESG criteria deemed to be material by the Adviser and third-party research providers includes, for example, emissions, resource use, human and workforce rights, management behavior and corporate social responsibility.

Potential investments are evaluated and scored on a relative basis against other issuers in the investable universe. While an issuer’s individual E, S and G scores and single ESG score will not be solely determinative of the inclusion or exclusion of the issuer, the Adviser will generally apply relative ESG score screens that will exclude issuers which rank in the bottom quartile for their single ESG score and/or bottom decile of any individual E, S or G score. The proprietary scoring system seeks to provide a more comprehensive approach to security selection than credit analysis alone.

The Adviser will also use a combination of sector specific and other screens to identify and exclude issuers that, among other things: (1) are involved in certain sectors, such as nuclear armaments and other controversial weapons; (2) derive material revenue (generally greater than 10%) from certain

sectors, such as thermal coal extraction; and (3) are believed to be in breach of the principles outlined in the United Nations Global Compact.

Although the Fund must invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in debt obligations whose issuer or guarantor, in the opinion of the Adviser, meet the minimum ESG criteria described above at the time of purchase, the Fund generally expects to invest all or substantially all of its net assets in these investments. The Adviser will also seek to engage with issuers to address identified shortcomings in how they manage ESG risks to enable them to understand that ESG performance is factored into decisions on whether their securities may be purchased by the Fund.

The Fund invests primarily in bank certificates of deposit, time deposits, bankers’ acceptances, prime commercial paper, corporate obligations, municipal obligations, U.S. government securities and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. government securities. The Fund’s investments may also include variable rate demand notes and repurchase agreements secured by collateral other than cash and U.S. government securities, including equity securities and investment grade debt securities, to the extent permitted by Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

The Fund may invest without limit in the domestic banking industry when, in the opinion of the Adviser, the yield, marketability and availability of investments meeting the Fund’s quality standards and the minimum ESG criteria in such industry justify any additional risks associated with the concentration of the Fund’s assets in the industry. The Fund may also invest without limit in commercial paper and short-term corporate obligations of domestic financial institutions. The Fund may also make investments in U.S. dollar denominated commercial paper and other obligations of foreign issuers and in bank certificates of deposit and bankers’ acceptances payable in U.S. dollars and issued by foreign banks or by foreign branches of U.S. banks.

The Fund seeks to maximize yields by portfolio trading and by buying and selling portfolio investments in anticipation of or in response to changing economic and money market conditions and trends. Additionally, the Fund will seek to take advantage of temporary disparities in yields of different segments of high-grade money market instruments or among particular instruments within the same segment of the market.

In purchasing and selling securities for the Fund, portfolio managers consider the Adviser’s credit analysis and ESG criteria. Portfolio managers select investments from an approved credit list compiled by the Adviser’s global credit, liquidity and ESG analysts, who have conducted an independent qualitative and quantitative review of each issuer on the list. Safety is prioritized, with additional emphasis placed on liquidity, yield and ESG criteria.

Although the Fund is a money market fund, the net asset value (“NAV”) of the Fund’s shares will be calculated to four decimal places and will fluctuate with changes in the values of the Fund’s portfolio securities.