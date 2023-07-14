Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
0.9%
1 yr return
-3.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$90.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.0%
Expense Ratio 0.47%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 23.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|HAFVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.9%
|-8.1%
|18.8%
|93.45%
|1 Yr
|-3.0%
|-10.0%
|54.2%
|90.07%
|3 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-6.7%
|9.7%
|30.22%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.4%
|6.1%
|29.86%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.4%
|5.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|HAFVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HAFVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|90.3 M
|130 K
|62.8 B
|86.94%
|Number of Holdings
|504
|3
|25236
|26.42%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|32.5 M
|125 K
|11 B
|90.89%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.02%
|6.3%
|100.0%
|76.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HAFVX % Rank
|Bonds
|51.74%
|11.31%
|89.41%
|60.68%
|Stocks
|43.14%
|3.48%
|51.81%
|26.36%
|Cash
|4.99%
|-35.68%
|69.40%
|52.39%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.12%
|0.00%
|71.77%
|94.53%
|Other
|0.01%
|-2.79%
|21.77%
|74.49%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.95%
|98.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HAFVX % Rank
|Basic Materials
|18.86%
|0.00%
|32.82%
|3.90%
|Consumer Defense
|11.88%
|0.00%
|51.19%
|11.70%
|Healthcare
|11.37%
|0.00%
|24.25%
|82.11%
|Energy
|11.08%
|0.00%
|62.93%
|8.03%
|Industrials
|10.49%
|0.14%
|17.90%
|49.77%
|Financial Services
|10.10%
|0.00%
|83.50%
|91.74%
|Real Estate
|6.63%
|0.00%
|43.16%
|39.45%
|Technology
|6.61%
|0.22%
|27.92%
|92.89%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.31%
|0.00%
|14.20%
|75.23%
|Communication Services
|3.34%
|0.00%
|11.11%
|91.06%
|Utilities
|3.31%
|0.00%
|48.33%
|55.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HAFVX % Rank
|Non US
|25.18%
|0.00%
|25.18%
|2.05%
|US
|17.96%
|3.48%
|51.08%
|84.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HAFVX % Rank
|Government
|38.45%
|0.00%
|94.29%
|29.84%
|Securitized
|25.35%
|0.00%
|52.08%
|23.23%
|Corporate
|24.08%
|0.00%
|96.66%
|69.48%
|Cash & Equivalents
|10.52%
|0.15%
|71.66%
|53.53%
|Derivative
|0.88%
|0.00%
|27.44%
|31.89%
|Municipal
|0.73%
|0.00%
|99.85%
|27.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HAFVX % Rank
|US
|43.91%
|9.98%
|83.14%
|51.25%
|Non US
|7.83%
|0.00%
|30.21%
|48.29%
|HAFVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.47%
|0.01%
|13.45%
|69.72%
|Management Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|58.47%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.70%
|60.19%
|HAFVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HAFVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HAFVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|23.00%
|2.00%
|380.00%
|33.58%
|HAFVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HAFVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.51%
|0.00%
|6.08%
|22.07%
|HAFVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|HAFVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HAFVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.74%
|-1.22%
|6.83%
|48.17%
|HAFVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2020
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 11, 2020
1.8
1.8%
Lutz-Peter Wilke, CFA, is a member of Wellington Management’s Global Multi-Asset Strategies Group, which is responsible for developing and managing multi-asset portfolios as well as outcome-oriented investment solutions. In addition to working on new product launches, Peter manages several portfolios for clients in different regions with a particular focus on income-generating asset classes. His investment philosophy involves blending thematic and quantitative insights in order to meet clients’ investment objectives. He is also working with researchers on his team to develop an investment platform that will allow clients to customize his investment approach according to their risk/return and income preferences. Prior to joining Wellington Management in April 2015, Peter was a member of the Multi-Asset Portfolio Strategies Group at BlackRock (formerly Merrill Lynch Investment Managers) where he spent 10 years as a portfolio manager and macro researcher in London and New York (2005 – 2015). He was responsible for the equity and commodity allocations across his team's book of business and was a portfolio manager on their flagship mutual fund, BlackRock Multi-Asset Income. He was a co-manager on many other approaches, including mandates focusing on Global Tactical Asset Allocation, and he also headed up the group’s Global Research team. He started his professional career at Deutsche Bank (1999 – 2001) before joining Merrill Lynch Investment Managers in the UK in 2005. Peter earned a BSc degree, with honours, in international economics from Nottingham University in 2004 and an MSc degree in economics and finance from Warwick Business School in 2005.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.73
|6.42
|2.41
