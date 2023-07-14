Home
Hartford AARP Balanced Retirement Fund

mutual fund
HAFVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.83 -0.03 -0.34%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (HAFYX) Primary Retirement (HAFTX) Inst (HAFIX) C (HAICX) A (HAFAX) Retirement (HAFRX) Retirement (HAFSX) Other (HAFDX) Retirement (HAFVX)
Vitals

YTD Return

0.9%

1 yr return

-3.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$90.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.47%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 23.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HAFVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.74%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hartford AARP Balanced Retirement Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hartford Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Lutz-Peter Wilke

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a broad range of equity and equity-related securities, debt securities, structured products, derivatives, money market instruments, and other investments. Under normal circumstances, the Fund targets an allocation between 30%-50% of the Fund’s net assets in equity and equity-related securities and 50%-70% of the Fund’s net assets in fixed income securities and cash instruments. Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, makes asset allocation decisions within these bands at its discretion. Wellington Management regularly reviews and adjusts the asset allocations based on its fundamental research and assessment on the relative attractiveness of each asset category.The Fund may invest in securities that principally trade in the U.S. or foreign markets. The Fund generally may invest up to 40% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers or securities denominated in a foreign currency. The Fund may invest in equity and equity-related securities of issuers of all sizes measured by market capitalization. The Fund may invest in debt securities across varying credit quality, maturity, and duration, including investment grade debt, high yield debt, bank loans, emerging markets debt, securitized debt, convertible securities, preferred securities, government bonds, including its agencies and instrumentalities, currencies, and municipal bonds. Consistent with its investment objective, the Fund may invest in investment grade debt, non-investment grade securities (also known as “junk bonds”) and unrated securities. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis, including securities acquired or sold in the TBA market.The Fund may buy and sell exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivative instruments. The Fund’s derivative investments may include interest rate, credit, index, and currency futures; currency, interest rate, total rate of return, and credit default swaps; currency, bond, and swap options; deliverable and non-deliverable currency forward contracts; bonds for forward settlement; and options, including buying and selling puts and calls. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments for risk management purposes and in pursuit of the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund expects to invest in equity put options as a part of its risk management component of the Fund’s investment strategy.Wellington Management actively manages the Fund’s asset allocations among asset classes consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. To implement its asset allocation decisions, the Fund’s portfolio management team may allocate a portion of Fund assets to active strategies managed by specialized investment teams at Wellington Management that will invest the allocated assets in accordance with the Fund’s investment strategy. The Fund may invest in other investment companies sponsored by Hartford Funds Management Company, LLC (the “Investment Manager”), including investment companies for which Wellington Management serves as sub-adviser, or non-affiliated investment companies. The Fund may trade portfolio securities actively.
HAFVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HAFVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -8.1% 18.8% 93.45%
1 Yr -3.0% -10.0% 54.2% 90.07%
3 Yr -1.1%* -6.7% 9.7% 30.22%
5 Yr N/A* -6.4% 6.1% 29.86%
10 Yr N/A* -4.4% 5.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HAFVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.2% -35.0% 33.6% 20.14%
2021 2.6% -5.9% 7.0% 23.65%
2020 0.9% -3.6% 12.1% 69.31%
2019 N/A -2.5% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.8% -0.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HAFVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -11.0% 18.8% 92.10%
1 Yr -3.0% -10.0% 54.2% 88.71%
3 Yr -1.1%* -6.7% 9.7% 29.88%
5 Yr N/A* -6.4% 7.5% 29.20%
10 Yr N/A* -4.4% 6.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HAFVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.2% -35.0% 33.6% 20.14%
2021 2.6% -5.9% 14.7% 23.89%
2020 0.9% -3.6% 12.1% 69.31%
2019 N/A -2.5% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.8% -0.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

HAFVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HAFVX Category Low Category High HAFVX % Rank
Net Assets 90.3 M 130 K 62.8 B 86.94%
Number of Holdings 504 3 25236 26.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 32.5 M 125 K 11 B 90.89%
Weighting of Top 10 32.02% 6.3% 100.0% 76.74%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 9.22%
  2. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 9.22%
  3. Hartford World Bond F 9.08%
  4. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 7.10%
  5. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 7.10%
  6. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 7.10%
  7. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 7.10%
  8. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 7.10%
  9. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 7.10%
  10. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 7.10%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HAFVX % Rank
Bonds 		51.74% 11.31% 89.41% 60.68%
Stocks 		43.14% 3.48% 51.81% 26.36%
Cash 		4.99% -35.68% 69.40% 52.39%
Convertible Bonds 		0.12% 0.00% 71.77% 94.53%
Other 		0.01% -2.79% 21.77% 74.49%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.95% 98.86%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HAFVX % Rank
Basic Materials 		18.86% 0.00% 32.82% 3.90%
Consumer Defense 		11.88% 0.00% 51.19% 11.70%
Healthcare 		11.37% 0.00% 24.25% 82.11%
Energy 		11.08% 0.00% 62.93% 8.03%
Industrials 		10.49% 0.14% 17.90% 49.77%
Financial Services 		10.10% 0.00% 83.50% 91.74%
Real Estate 		6.63% 0.00% 43.16% 39.45%
Technology 		6.61% 0.22% 27.92% 92.89%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.31% 0.00% 14.20% 75.23%
Communication Services 		3.34% 0.00% 11.11% 91.06%
Utilities 		3.31% 0.00% 48.33% 55.05%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HAFVX % Rank
Non US 		25.18% 0.00% 25.18% 2.05%
US 		17.96% 3.48% 51.08% 84.97%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HAFVX % Rank
Government 		38.45% 0.00% 94.29% 29.84%
Securitized 		25.35% 0.00% 52.08% 23.23%
Corporate 		24.08% 0.00% 96.66% 69.48%
Cash & Equivalents 		10.52% 0.15% 71.66% 53.53%
Derivative 		0.88% 0.00% 27.44% 31.89%
Municipal 		0.73% 0.00% 99.85% 27.11%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HAFVX % Rank
US 		43.91% 9.98% 83.14% 51.25%
Non US 		7.83% 0.00% 30.21% 48.29%

HAFVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HAFVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.47% 0.01% 13.45% 69.72%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.25% 58.47%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.70% 60.19%

Sales Fees

HAFVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HAFVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HAFVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 23.00% 2.00% 380.00% 33.58%

HAFVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HAFVX Category Low Category High HAFVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.51% 0.00% 6.08% 22.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HAFVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HAFVX Category Low Category High HAFVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.74% -1.22% 6.83% 48.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HAFVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

HAFVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Lutz-Peter Wilke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 11, 2020

1.8

1.8%

Lutz-Peter Wilke, CFA, is a member of Wellington Management’s Global Multi-Asset Strategies Group, which is responsible for developing and managing multi-asset portfolios as well as outcome-oriented investment solutions. In addition to working on new product launches, Peter manages several portfolios for clients in different regions with a particular focus on income-generating asset classes. His investment philosophy involves blending thematic and quantitative insights in order to meet clients’ investment objectives. He is also working with researchers on his team to develop an investment platform that will allow clients to customize his investment approach according to their risk/return and income preferences. Prior to joining Wellington Management in April 2015, Peter was a member of the Multi-Asset Portfolio Strategies Group at BlackRock (formerly Merrill Lynch Investment Managers) where he spent 10 years as a portfolio manager and macro researcher in London and New York (2005 – 2015). He was responsible for the equity and commodity allocations across his team's book of business and was a portfolio manager on their flagship mutual fund, BlackRock Multi-Asset Income. He was a co-manager on many other approaches, including mandates focusing on Global Tactical Asset Allocation, and he also headed up the group’s Global Research team. He started his professional career at Deutsche Bank (1999 – 2001) before joining Merrill Lynch Investment Managers in the UK in 2005. Peter earned a BSc degree, with honours, in international economics from Nottingham University in 2004 and an MSc degree in economics and finance from Warwick Business School in 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.42 2.41

