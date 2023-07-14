The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a broad range of equity and equity-related securities, debt securities, structured products, derivatives, money market instruments, and other investments. Under normal circumstances, the Fund targets an allocation between 30%-50% of the Fund’s net assets in equity and equity-related securities and 50%-70% of the Fund’s net assets in fixed income securities and cash instruments. Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, makes asset allocation decisions within these bands at its discretion. Wellington Management regularly reviews and adjusts the asset allocations based on its fundamental research and assessment on the relative attractiveness of each asset category. The Fund may invest in securities that principally trade in the U.S. or foreign markets. The Fund generally may invest up to 40% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers or securities denominated in a foreign currency. The Fund may invest in equity and equity-related securities of issuers of all sizes measured by market capitalization. The Fund may invest in debt securities across varying credit quality, maturity, and duration, including investment grade debt, high yield debt, bank loans, emerging markets debt, securitized debt, convertible securities, preferred securities, government bonds, including its agencies and instrumentalities, currencies, and municipal bonds. Consistent with its investment objective, the Fund may invest in investment grade debt, non-investment grade securities (also known as “junk bonds”) and unrated securities. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis, including securities acquired or sold in the TBA market. The Fund may buy and sell exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivative instruments. The Fund’s derivative investments may include interest rate, credit, index, and currency futures; currency, interest rate, total rate of return, and credit default swaps; currency, bond, and swap options; deliverable and non-deliverable currency forward contracts; bonds for forward settlement; and options, including buying and selling puts and calls. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments for risk management purposes and in pursuit of the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund expects to invest in equity put options as a part of its risk management component of the Fund’s investment strategy. Wellington Management actively manages the Fund’s asset allocations among asset classes consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. To implement its asset allocation decisions, the Fund’s portfolio management team may allocate a portion of Fund assets to active strategies managed by specialized investment teams at Wellington Management that will invest the allocated assets in accordance with the Fund’s investment strategy. The Fund may invest in other investment companies sponsored by Hartford Funds Management Company, LLC (the “Investment Manager”), including investment companies for which Wellington Management serves as sub-adviser, or non-affiliated investment companies. The Fund may trade portfolio securities actively.