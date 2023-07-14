Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
4.6%
1 yr return
-1.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
Net Assets
$293 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.5%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 61.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000,000
IRA
$50,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|GWMZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.6%
|-4.8%
|4.7%
|1.37%
|1 Yr
|-1.1%
|-10.3%
|0.3%
|5.94%
|3 Yr
|-5.2%*
|-8.6%
|0.0%
|87.74%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-6.3%
|1.7%
|63.96%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|3.4%
|60.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|GWMZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.4%
|-26.9%
|-3.5%
|87.50%
|2021
|0.1%
|-1.0%
|3.7%
|89.20%
|2020
|0.8%
|-3.5%
|1.4%
|7.58%
|2019
|1.8%
|-0.2%
|2.5%
|7.32%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-1.2%
|1.0%
|100.00%
|Period
|GWMZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.6%
|-11.1%
|4.7%
|1.37%
|1 Yr
|-1.1%
|-10.3%
|0.3%
|5.02%
|3 Yr
|-5.2%*
|-8.6%
|1.3%
|87.74%
|5 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-5.9%
|2.2%
|22.96%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|3.7%
|55.63%
* Annualized
|Period
|GWMZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.4%
|-26.9%
|-3.5%
|87.96%
|2021
|0.1%
|-1.0%
|3.7%
|89.67%
|2020
|0.8%
|-3.5%
|1.4%
|7.58%
|2019
|2.0%
|-0.2%
|2.5%
|5.37%
|2018
|0.0%
|-1.2%
|1.0%
|17.65%
|GWMZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GWMZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|293 M
|9.79 K
|20.2 B
|77.31%
|Number of Holdings
|83
|1
|3950
|93.98%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|68.8 M
|-102 M
|3.41 B
|69.44%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.46%
|5.8%
|97.0%
|10.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GWMZX % Rank
|Bonds
|99.32%
|0.00%
|146.69%
|45.21%
|Cash
|0.68%
|-3.16%
|100.00%
|56.48%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.80%
|85.84%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-47.61%
|0.32%
|81.94%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|84.26%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|82.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GWMZX % Rank
|Municipal
|99.32%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|27.31%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.68%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|57.41%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|82.41%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.44%
|82.41%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.15%
|89.81%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.09%
|82.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GWMZX % Rank
|US
|99.32%
|0.00%
|139.84%
|4.63%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.09%
|98.15%
|GWMZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.07%
|3.44%
|75.35%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|1.41%
|28.77%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.02%
|0.35%
|75.38%
|GWMZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|GWMZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GWMZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|61.00%
|2.00%
|121.00%
|90.59%
|GWMZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GWMZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.17%
|0.00%
|5.50%
|77.17%
|GWMZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|GWMZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GWMZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.25%
|1.11%
|5.70%
|87.67%
|GWMZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 28, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2021
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2020
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.274
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2005
16.43
16.4%
Nancy began her career at GW&K in 1984 and quickly became an integral member of the firm’s Municipal Bond team. She was appointed Co-Director of Fixed Income in 2001, responsible for overseeing all aspects of our management of fixed income assets, including portfolio management, research, and trading. Nancy continues in her role as portfolio manager for all of the firm’s municipal bond strategies. Nancy is a member of the firm’s Management, Investment and ESG Committees. Nancy graduated cum laude from Duke University in 1983 where she received an AB in Economics, and received her MBA with high honors in Finance from Boston University in 1989. She is a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society Boston, the Boston Municipal Analysts Forum and the National Federation of Municipal Analysts. Nancy sits on the Advisory Committee of Challenge Unlimited at Ironstone Farm.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2005
16.43
16.4%
Marty is a senior member of the Municipal Bond team at GW&K responsible for portfolio management. He is also a member of the firm’s Investment and Management Committees. Prior to joining GW&K in 1994, he was employed by Mutual Fund Services Company as a Senior Fund Accountant. Marty received his BA in Economics from Boston College in 1991, and Masters in International Economics from Suffolk University in 2002. He is a CFA charterholder and is a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society Boston, the Boston Security Analysts Society, the Boston Municipal Analysts Forum and the National Federation of Municipal Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2005
16.43
16.4%
John joined GW&K as a member of our Municipal Bond team in 1990 after graduating college and was promoted to portfolio manager in 1995. John was appointed Co-Director of Fixed Income in 2001, responsible for overseeing all aspects of our fixed income operation, including portfolio management, research, and trading. John continues in his role as portfolio manager for all of the firm’s municipal bond strategies. John is a partner in the firm and is also a member of the firm’s Management Committee and Investment Committee. John received a BA in Economics from Boston College and an MBA from Boston University. He is a CFA charterholder and is a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society Boston, the Boston Municipal Analysts Forum and the National Federation of Municipal Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2006
15.59
15.6%
Brian is a Portfolio Manager on the Municipal Bond team and is also a member of the firm’s Investment Committee. Prior to joining GW&K in 1998 as an Operations Specialist, he was employed by First Data Corporation as a Senior Fund Accountant. Brian received his BS in Finance from Boston College in 1997. He earned the CFA designation, is a member of the Boston Municipal Analysts Forum, the National Federation of Municipal Analysts and the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.06
|21.43
|7.27
|2.52
