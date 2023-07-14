Home
Vitals

YTD Return

5.3%

1 yr return

9.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

Net Assets

$686 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 33.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$25,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GWEIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AMG GW&K Small Cap Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AMG Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 27, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Miller

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of small-capitalization companies. The Fund primarily invests in common stock and preferred stock of U.S. small-capitalization companies. Small-capitalization companies are those with a market capitalization at the time of purchase of less than $5 billion or otherwise within the range of capitalizations of companies in the Russell 2000® Index, the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, or the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. As of May 7, 2021, the date of the latest reconstitution of the Russell 2000® Index (implemented by the Index June 25, 2021), the range of market capitalizations of the Russell 2000® Index was $257.1 million to $7.3 billion. As of February 28, 2022, the range of market capitalizations of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index was $146.6 million to $5.82 billion. As of February 28, 2022, the range of market capitalizations of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index was $36.72 million to $22.052 billion. These capitalization ranges will change over time. The Fund may continue to hold securities of a portfolio company that subsequently appreciates above the small-capitalization threshold. Because of this, the Fund may have less than 80% of its net assets in equity securities of small-capitalization companies at any given time.
The Fund invests in an unrestricted opportunity set, pursuing what it believes to be quality companies with either growth- or value-oriented characteristics. GW&K Investment Management, LLC, the subadviser to the Fund (“GW&K” or the “Subadviser”), seeks to assemble a portfolio of securities diversified as to companies and industries. The Subadviser generally expects that each economic sector within the Russell 2000® Index will be represented in the Fund’s portfolio. The Subadviser may consider increasing or reducing the Fund’s investment in a particular industry in view of the Fund’s goal of achieving industry diversification.
Read More

GWEIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GWEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.3% -21.9% 50.1% 98.14%
1 Yr 9.6% -72.8% 36.6% 61.15%
3 Yr 6.9%* -54.1% 47.5% 7.85%
5 Yr -0.6%* -42.6% 12.7% 24.77%
10 Yr 3.1%* -23.1% 11.9% 20.47%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GWEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.0% -82.1% 547.9% 3.43%
2021 5.4% -69.3% 196.9% 9.01%
2020 4.8% -28.2% 32.1% 89.91%
2019 5.6% -3.2% 9.3% 37.41%
2018 -5.5% -14.5% 20.4% 77.06%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GWEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.3% -24.8% 50.1% 96.11%
1 Yr 9.6% -72.8% 36.6% 59.29%
3 Yr 6.9%* -54.1% 47.5% 8.03%
5 Yr 2.1%* -42.6% 14.6% 18.28%
10 Yr 7.0%* -20.1% 12.6% 16.23%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GWEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.0% -82.1% 547.9% 3.43%
2021 5.4% -69.3% 196.9% 9.01%
2020 4.8% -28.2% 32.1% 89.91%
2019 5.6% -3.2% 9.3% 37.41%
2018 -2.9% -14.5% 20.4% 52.58%

NAV & Total Return History

GWEIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GWEIX Category Low Category High GWEIX % Rank
Net Assets 686 M 183 K 28 B 46.46%
Number of Holdings 87 6 1336 59.76%
Net Assets in Top 10 134 M 59 K 2.7 B 49.83%
Weighting of Top 10 19.49% 5.9% 100.0% 68.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Class A 2.31%
  2. Matador Resources Co 2.26%
  3. Avient Corp 2.21%
  4. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc 2.10%
  5. Azenta Inc 2.05%
  6. Stifel Financial Corp 2.00%
  7. Endava PLC ADR 1.97%
  8. Texas Roadhouse Inc 1.94%
  9. Lithia Motors Inc Class A 1.88%
  10. Performance Food Group Co 1.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GWEIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.50% 77.52% 101.30% 18.35%
Cash 		0.50% -1.30% 22.49% 80.47%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 95.12%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 94.44%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 95.12%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 95.45%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GWEIX % Rank
Healthcare 		20.71% 0.00% 47.90% 64.98%
Financial Services 		16.74% 0.00% 42.95% 10.10%
Industrials 		13.85% 0.00% 36.64% 79.46%
Technology 		12.15% 2.91% 75.51% 95.45%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.91% 0.00% 40.68% 54.38%
Basic Materials 		6.01% 0.00% 10.30% 6.06%
Energy 		5.63% 0.00% 55.49% 14.31%
Consumer Defense 		5.42% 0.00% 13.56% 21.38%
Real Estate 		4.81% 0.00% 15.31% 20.03%
Utilities 		2.76% 0.00% 5.57% 4.71%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 99.49%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GWEIX % Rank
US 		96.38% 67.06% 99.56% 25.93%
Non US 		3.12% 0.00% 26.08% 54.71%

GWEIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GWEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.95% 0.05% 27.56% 74.74%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.05% 4.05% 28.33%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.40% 79.62%

Sales Fees

GWEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GWEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GWEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 33.00% 3.00% 439.00% 24.51%

GWEIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GWEIX Category Low Category High GWEIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.13% 0.00% 1.90% 95.12%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GWEIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GWEIX Category Low Category High GWEIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.10% -4.08% 1.10% 9.56%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GWEIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

GWEIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 27, 2009

12.85

12.9%

Dan is responsible for overseeing all aspects of our Equity teams, including portfolio management, research, and trading. He also is a member of the firm’s Management, Investment and ESG Committees. Dan brings more than three decades of industry experience to GW&K. Prior to joining the firm, Dan worked with various companies in the Boston area as an Investment and Financial Consultant. Previously he spent 21 years at Putnam Investments in Boston, where he was Chief Investment Officer for the Specialty Growth Group overseeing a team of twenty and up to $100 billion in assets under management. He was a portfolio management team member of several small and mid cap growth funds, and the lead manager for the Putnam New Opportunities Fund since its inception in 1990. Dan was also a member of Putnam’s Management Committee and Partners Group. He began his career as an Analyst at Morgan Stanley. Dan graduated from the University of California, Berkeley and received his MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business. He earned the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston.

Jeffrey Thibault

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 27, 2009

12.85

12.9%

Jeff is the Portfolio Manager for our Small Cap Core and Small/Mid Cap Core Strategies. He also directs GW&K’s research effort for small and mid cap stocks and is a member of the firm’s Investment Committee. He started his investment career in 1998 working for BNY Asset Management first as an associate analyst and then as an analyst on their successful Small Cap Growth investment team. Jeff joined GW&K’s Equity team in 2004. He earned a BS from the University of Vermont and an MBA from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. Jeff earned the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

