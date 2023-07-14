Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.0%
1 yr return
14.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
7.2%
Net Assets
$60 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.2%
Expense Ratio 1.02%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 8.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Government Street Opportunities Fund’s portfolio emphasizes investment in the common stocks of medium capitalization (“mid-cap”) companies and is typically broadly diversified among companies in a variety of industries and economic sectors. The Fund is governed by an investment philosophy that seeks to reduce the variability of its returns (risk) and to increase its longer-term compounded returns through a diversified investment strategy. The Fund will emphasize investments in common stocks of mid-cap companies and shares of ETFs that invest primarily in common stocks of mid-cap companies, but is not limited to any particular market capitalization.
The process for selecting mid-cap common stocks begins with a list of approximately 450 mid-cap common stocks. The stocks are reviewed for their financial attributes, such as balance sheet quality, earnings history, future prospects and financial ratios (including, but not limited to, debt/equity ratios, return on equity, return on assets and net worth). The list is narrowed to a universe of approximately 400 common stocks. Stocks in this universe are then grouped into either a “growth” or “value” category. Each category (“growth” or “value”) is then sorted into eleven economic sector weightings. These twenty-two categories of stocks serve as the basis for the diversification that is inherent in the portfolio. The Fund will use a similar investment process in selecting common stocks of companies with other market capitalizations.
The Fund may invest in shares of ETFs if the Adviser believes it is advisable to increase the Fund’s exposure to the broad market or to industry sectors without purchasing a large number of individual securities. Such ETFs will typically hold a portfolio of securities designed to track the performance of a particular index, capitalization, or market sector. ETFs differ from traditional mutual funds in that their shares are listed on a securities exchange and can be traded intraday. When the Fund invests in an ETF, Fund shareholders will indirectly pay a proportionate share of the management fee and operating expenses of the ETF, in addition to the Fund’s direct fees and expenses. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in ETFs.
The Fund may invest in foreign issuers in the form of ADRs or through investments in ETFs that invest primarily in common stocks of foreign companies. ADRs are securities that are generally issued by a U.S. bank to U.S. buyers as a substitute for direct ownership of a foreign security and are traded on U.S. exchanges. ETFs that invest primarily in foreign companies may include regional and/or country specific ETFs. The Fund will invest in foreign issuers when, in the Adviser’s opinion, such investments would be advantageous to the Fund and would help it to achieve its investment objective. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign issuers.
The Fund may commit up to 20% of its net assets in other investments if the Adviser believes it is advisable to manage the overall risk/return characteristics of the portfolio with broader diversification. These may include investing in fixed income securities (including ETFs) and investing in securities (including ETFs) whose performance is linked to the price of an underlying commodity or commodity index.
The performance of the Fund and its individual securities is monitored on an ongoing basis. To maintain the quality and diversification that is desired, the portfolio is continuously evaluated and re-balanced periodically. A security may be sold when it no longer meets the Adviser’s criteria for investment, when there are more attractive investment opportunities, or when the fundamentals of the issuer’s business or general market conditions have changed.
|Period
|GVMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.0%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|34.34%
|1 Yr
|14.3%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|21.21%
|3 Yr
|10.4%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|21.20%
|5 Yr
|7.2%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|8.89%
|10 Yr
|7.1%*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|12.76%
* Annualized
|Period
|GVMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.9%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|38.72%
|2021
|12.1%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|8.09%
|2020
|4.5%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|24.12%
|2019
|5.7%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|39.60%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|13.91%
|Period
|GVMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.0%
|-27.0%
|31.6%
|30.30%
|1 Yr
|14.3%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|14.11%
|3 Yr
|10.4%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|20.86%
|5 Yr
|7.6%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|10.00%
|10 Yr
|9.5%*
|-8.9%
|12.9%
|8.92%
* Annualized
|Period
|GVMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.9%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|38.72%
|2021
|12.1%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|8.09%
|2020
|4.5%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|24.12%
|2019
|5.7%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|39.60%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|13.91%
|GVMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GVMCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|60 M
|481 K
|145 B
|80.35%
|Number of Holdings
|81
|1
|2445
|54.02%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|20.8 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|74.87%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.22%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|24.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GVMCX % Rank
|Stocks
|88.98%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|96.98%
|Cash
|11.01%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|1.26%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|32.66%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|32.66%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|31.66%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|32.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GVMCX % Rank
|Financial Services
|21.61%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|6.80%
|Industrials
|18.55%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|24.69%
|Healthcare
|15.24%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|10.83%
|Technology
|15.05%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|54.41%
|Basic Materials
|8.68%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|7.81%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.22%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|90.93%
|Real Estate
|6.10%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|63.98%
|Energy
|4.75%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|58.19%
|Consumer Defense
|3.81%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|56.93%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|86.15%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|90.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GVMCX % Rank
|US
|85.60%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|90.70%
|Non US
|3.38%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|31.41%
|GVMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.02%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|47.44%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|69.11%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|69.93%
|GVMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|GVMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GVMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|8.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|3.15%
|GVMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GVMCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.70%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|54.77%
|GVMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|GVMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GVMCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.44%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|44.05%
|GVMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.584
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2006
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2005
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2004
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2003
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 17, 2003
18.55
18.6%
Mr. Leavell, who has served as a Portfolio Manager and has been a director of Leavell Investment Management, Inc. since his founding of the firm in 1979 and served as President until January 2014. He holds a B.S. degree from Auburn University and an M.B.A. from the University of Kentucky.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.32
|5.78
