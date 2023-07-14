Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Government Street Mid Cap Fund

GVMCX | Fund

$38.38

$60 M

0.70%

$0.27

1.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.0%

1 yr return

14.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.2%

Net Assets

$60 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$38.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 8.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Government Street Mid Cap Fund

GVMCX | Fund

$38.38

$60 M

0.70%

$0.27

1.02%

GVMCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.44%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Government Street Mid Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Leavell
  • Inception Date
    Nov 17, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Leavell

Fund Description

The Government Street Opportunities Fund’s portfolio emphasizes investment in the common stocks of medium capitalization (“mid-cap”) companies and is typically broadly diversified among companies in a variety of industries and economic sectors. The Fund is governed by an investment philosophy that seeks to reduce the variability of its returns (risk) and to increase its longer-term compounded returns through a diversified investment strategy. The Fund will emphasize investments in common stocks of mid-cap companies and shares of ETFs that invest primarily in common stocks of mid-cap companies, but is not limited to any particular market capitalization.

The process for selecting mid-cap common stocks begins with a list of approximately 450 mid-cap common stocks. The stocks are reviewed for their financial attributes, such as balance sheet quality, earnings history, future prospects and financial ratios (including, but not limited to, debt/equity ratios, return on equity, return on assets and net worth). The list is narrowed to a universe of approximately 400 common stocks. Stocks in this universe are then grouped into either a “growth” or “value” category. Each category (“growth” or “value”) is then sorted into eleven economic sector weightings. These twenty-two categories of stocks serve as the basis for the diversification that is inherent in the portfolio. The Fund will use a similar investment process in selecting common stocks of companies with other market capitalizations.

The Fund may invest in shares of ETFs if the Adviser believes it is advisable to increase the Fund’s exposure to the broad market or to industry sectors without purchasing a large number of individual securities. Such ETFs will typically hold a portfolio of securities designed to track the performance of a particular index, capitalization, or market sector. ETFs differ from traditional mutual funds in that their shares are listed on a securities exchange and can be traded intraday. When the Fund invests in an ETF, Fund shareholders will indirectly pay a proportionate share of the management fee and operating expenses of the ETF, in addition to the Fund’s direct fees and expenses. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in ETFs.

The Fund may invest in foreign issuers in the form of ADRs or through investments in ETFs that invest primarily in common stocks of foreign companies. ADRs are securities that are generally issued by a U.S. bank to U.S. buyers as a substitute for direct ownership of a foreign security and are traded on U.S. exchanges. ETFs that invest primarily in foreign companies may include regional and/or country specific ETFs. The Fund will invest in foreign issuers when, in the Adviser’s opinion, such investments would be advantageous to the Fund and would help it to achieve its investment objective. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign issuers.

The Fund may commit up to 20% of its net assets in other investments if the Adviser believes it is advisable to manage the overall risk/return characteristics of the portfolio with broader diversification. These may include investing in fixed income securities (including ETFs) and investing in securities (including ETFs) whose performance is linked to the price of an underlying commodity or commodity index.

The performance of the Fund and its individual securities is monitored on an ongoing basis. To maintain the quality and diversification that is desired, the portfolio is continuously evaluated and re-balanced periodically. A security may be sold when it no longer meets the Adviser’s criteria for investment, when there are more attractive investment opportunities, or when the fundamentals of the issuer’s business or general market conditions have changed.

Read More

GVMCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GVMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.0% -23.7% 31.6% 34.34%
1 Yr 14.3% -41.1% 28.9% 21.21%
3 Yr 10.4%* -20.7% 20.7% 21.20%
5 Yr 7.2%* -15.0% 80.8% 8.89%
10 Yr 7.1%* -10.0% 11.3% 12.76%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GVMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.9% -52.6% 20.1% 38.72%
2021 12.1% -25.0% 15.1% 8.09%
2020 4.5% -2.9% 196.6% 24.12%
2019 5.7% -2.6% 8.3% 39.60%
2018 -2.2% -11.1% 0.0% 13.91%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GVMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.0% -27.0% 31.6% 30.30%
1 Yr 14.3% -41.1% 48.6% 14.11%
3 Yr 10.4%* -20.7% 20.7% 20.86%
5 Yr 7.6%* -15.0% 80.8% 10.00%
10 Yr 9.5%* -8.9% 12.9% 8.92%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GVMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.9% -52.6% 20.1% 38.72%
2021 12.1% -25.0% 15.1% 8.09%
2020 4.5% -2.9% 196.6% 24.12%
2019 5.7% -2.6% 8.3% 39.60%
2018 -1.8% -11.1% 0.0% 13.91%

NAV & Total Return History

GVMCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GVMCX Category Low Category High GVMCX % Rank
Net Assets 60 M 481 K 145 B 80.35%
Number of Holdings 81 1 2445 54.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 20.8 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 74.87%
Weighting of Top 10 35.22% 2.9% 100.0% 24.43%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government I 11.01%
  2. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc 4.99%
  3. NVIDIA Corp 3.26%
  4. Bio-Techne Corp 2.57%
  5. Waste Connections Inc 2.45%
  6. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co 2.28%
  7. Enphase Energy Inc 2.27%
  8. Nasdaq Inc 2.26%
  9. Albemarle Corp 2.18%
  10. Teleflex Inc 2.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GVMCX % Rank
Stocks 		88.98% 0.00% 100.57% 96.98%
Cash 		11.01% -2.51% 100.00% 1.26%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 32.66%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 32.66%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 31.66%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 32.16%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GVMCX % Rank
Financial Services 		21.61% 0.00% 46.10% 6.80%
Industrials 		18.55% 0.00% 45.89% 24.69%
Healthcare 		15.24% 0.00% 47.15% 10.83%
Technology 		15.05% 0.00% 40.65% 54.41%
Basic Materials 		8.68% 0.00% 26.18% 7.81%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.22% 2.49% 46.48% 90.93%
Real Estate 		6.10% 0.00% 25.82% 63.98%
Energy 		4.75% 0.00% 58.13% 58.19%
Consumer Defense 		3.81% 0.00% 32.18% 56.93%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.97% 86.15%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 30.98% 90.93%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GVMCX % Rank
US 		85.60% 0.00% 100.04% 90.70%
Non US 		3.38% 0.00% 27.19% 31.41%

GVMCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GVMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.02% 0.03% 33.98% 47.44%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 69.11%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% 69.93%

Sales Fees

GVMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GVMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GVMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 8.00% 0.00% 321.00% 3.15%

GVMCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GVMCX Category Low Category High GVMCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.70% 0.00% 3.08% 54.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GVMCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GVMCX Category Low Category High GVMCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.44% -2.06% 3.38% 44.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GVMCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GVMCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Leavell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 17, 2003

18.55

18.6%

Mr. Leavell, who has served as a Portfolio Manager and has been a director of Leavell Investment Management, Inc. since his founding of the firm in 1979 and served as President until January 2014. He holds a B.S. degree from Auburn University and an M.B.A. from the University of Kentucky.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

