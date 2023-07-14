Home
Vitals

YTD Return

4.8%

1 yr return

-3.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.7%

Net Assets

$1.27 B

Holdings in Top 10

19.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.90%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 38.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GVEZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.09%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GuideStone Funds Value Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    GuideStone Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 27, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Ganucheau

Fund Description

The Fund invests mainly (at least, and typically more than, 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in equity securities, which can include stock, stock futures, rights, warrants or securities convertible into stock. The Fund is diversified and focuses on large- and medium-sized U.S. companies (companies with holdings greater than approximately $3.6 billion) whose equity securities are considered by the Fund’s Sub-Advisers to be value-oriented. Value-oriented investments are generally those that are trading at prices that the Sub-Advisers believe are below what the securities are worth or that may be out of favor with investors.These value-oriented investments typically have lower price-to-earnings ratios, lower asset valuations and/or higher dividend yields relative to the U.S. market as a whole.In pursuing its investment strategy, the Fund may at times focus its investments in one or a few particular economic sectors.The Fund may invest in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which represent ownership of underlying foreign securities that are denominated in U.S. dollars, regular shares of foreign companies traded and settled on U.S. exchanges and over-the-counter markets and foreign equity securities (including non-U.S. dollar denominated securities). The Fund may invest in sponsored or unsponsored depositary receipts.The Fund may invest its uninvested cash in high-quality, short-term debt securities, which may include repurchase agreements and high-quality money market instruments, and also may invest uninvested cash in the GuideStone Funds Money Market Fund.The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, using two or more Sub-Advisers that each manages a portion of the Fund's portfolio under the oversight of the Adviser. Each Sub-Adviser uses different investment styles to identify securities it believes are undervalued or are generally out of favor with investors. The Adviser recommends sub-adviser selections to the Board of Trustees of GuideStone Funds and determines allocations of Fund assets among Sub-Advisers based on a variety of qualitative and quantitative factors in an attempt to maximize return across the entire portfolio while minimizing risk to the extent possible. Buy and sell decisions are made at the discretion of each individual Sub-Adviser with regard to the portion of the Fund’s portfolio that it manages in accordance with its investment strategies and processes.In accordance with the Adviser’s Christian values, the Fund may not invest in any company that is publicly recognized, as determined by GuideStone Financial Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention (“GuideStone Financial Resources”), as being in the alcohol, tobacco, gambling, pornography or abortion industries, or any company whose products, services or activities are publicly recognized as being incompatible with the moral and ethical posture of GuideStone Financial Resources.
Read More

GVEZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GVEZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.8% -13.6% 215.2% 43.86%
1 Yr -3.0% -58.6% 197.5% 90.05%
3 Yr 2.9%* -23.2% 64.1% 78.76%
5 Yr -4.7%* -15.3% 29.4% 91.28%
10 Yr -0.9%* -17.0% 13.3% 83.73%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GVEZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.3% -65.1% 22.3% 91.22%
2021 5.1% -25.3% 25.5% 73.35%
2020 0.5% -8.4% 56.7% 32.50%
2019 3.2% -9.2% 10.4% 85.32%
2018 -5.9% -9.4% 3.1% 94.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GVEZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.8% -13.6% 215.2% 41.58%
1 Yr -3.0% -58.6% 197.5% 90.26%
3 Yr 2.9%* -23.2% 64.1% 79.12%
5 Yr -1.5%* -15.1% 32.0% 78.39%
10 Yr 3.7%* -4.7% 19.9% 65.99%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GVEZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.3% -65.1% 22.3% 91.22%
2021 5.1% -25.3% 25.5% 73.35%
2020 0.5% -8.4% 56.7% 32.41%
2019 3.2% -9.2% 10.4% 85.32%
2018 -2.4% -8.9% 3.3% 51.78%

NAV & Total Return History

GVEZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GVEZX Category Low Category High GVEZX % Rank
Net Assets 1.27 B 1 M 151 B 41.24%
Number of Holdings 333 2 1727 5.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 248 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 50.12%
Weighting of Top 10 19.64% 5.0% 99.2% 88.89%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. GuideStone Funds Money Market Instl 3.99%
  2. Mar 22 Emini S&P Mar 22 3.66%
  3. Mar 22 Emini S&P Mar 22 3.66%
  4. Mar 22 Emini S&P Mar 22 3.66%
  5. Mar 22 Emini S&P Mar 22 3.66%
  6. Mar 22 Emini S&P Mar 22 3.66%
  7. Mar 22 Emini S&P Mar 22 3.66%
  8. Mar 22 Emini S&P Mar 22 3.66%
  9. Mar 22 Emini S&P Mar 22 3.66%
  10. Mar 22 Emini S&P Mar 22 3.66%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GVEZX % Rank
Stocks 		95.84% 28.02% 125.26% 83.29%
Cash 		4.16% -88.20% 71.98% 13.90%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 80.73%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 78.83%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 79.30%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 80.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GVEZX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.01% 0.00% 58.05% 41.15%
Healthcare 		15.04% 0.00% 30.08% 75.31%
Technology 		11.84% 0.00% 54.02% 37.66%
Industrials 		11.67% 0.00% 42.76% 48.79%
Consumer Defense 		9.03% 0.00% 34.10% 39.90%
Energy 		8.43% 0.00% 54.00% 37.32%
Communication Services 		6.98% 0.00% 26.58% 30.51%
Basic Materials 		5.68% 0.00% 21.69% 13.88%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.37% 0.00% 22.74% 56.28%
Utilities 		4.08% 0.00% 27.04% 56.03%
Real Estate 		1.86% 0.00% 90.54% 63.67%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GVEZX % Rank
US 		87.51% 24.51% 121.23% 79.24%
Non US 		8.33% 0.00% 41.42% 27.38%

GVEZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GVEZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.90% 0.04% 45.41% 52.37%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.50% 57.32%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

GVEZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GVEZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GVEZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 38.00% 0.00% 488.00% 51.51%

GVEZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GVEZX Category Low Category High GVEZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.75% 0.00% 41.90% 9.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GVEZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GVEZX Category Low Category High GVEZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.09% -1.51% 4.28% 64.73%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GVEZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GVEZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Ganucheau

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2012

9.59

9.6%

Mr. Ganucheau joined Barrow Hanley in 2004 from Clover Partners, LP, where he served on the management team for several funds, including a financial sector fund. Prior to his tenure at Clover Partners, Mr. Ganucheau served as a securities analyst at GSB Investment Management, where he began his career in the investment industry. Mr. Ganucheau graduated from Southern Methodist University with a BBA in Accounting and is a member of the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Kevin Toney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 13, 2019

3.22

3.2%

Kevin Toney, CFA, CIO, senior vice president and senior portfolio manager for American Century Investments, joined the company in 1999 as an investment analyst and became a portfolio manager in 2006. Kevin is responsible for the teams that manage the company’s value and real estate equity strategies that comprise the firm’s Global Value Equity discipline. Before joining American Century Investments, Kevin was an associate in the M&A group of Toronto Dominion Securities. He has worked in the investment industry since 1993.

Brian Woglom

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 13, 2019

3.22

3.2%

Brian is a member of the team of investment professionals managing the U.S. Value Yield, U.S. Value, U.S. Large Cap Value, U.S. Mid Cap Value and U.S. Equity Market Neutral Value strategies and related accounts, and he co-manages U.S. Large Cap Value, U.S. Value, U.S. Mid Cap Value and U.S. Equity Market Neutral Value. He joined American Century Investments in 2005. Previously, Brian was an investment analyst for Argo Partners and an analyst for the portfolio management unit of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. He has worked in the investment industry since 1998. Brian earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Amherst College and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Michigan. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Philip Sundell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2019

3.09

3.1%

Mr. Sundell, CFA, is a portfolio manager for American Century Investments, a premier investment manager headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. He is based in the company’s Kansas City, Missouri office. He joined American Century Investments in 1997 as a financial analyst and became a research analyst for the Global Value Equity discipline in 2001. Phil holds a bachelor’s degree from Missouri State University and a master’s degree in business administration from Texas Christian University. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

R. Ropp

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 27, 2019

2.68

2.7%

Mr. Ropp joined BHMS in 2001 from Frost Securities, where he was a senior equity analyst and served as managing director of the Energy Group. He served in management positions at Shell Oil Company and as a securities analyst in the energy sector at Howard, Weil, Labouisse, Friedrichs, Inc. prior to joining Frost Securities. Mr. Ropp received a Wall Street Journal “Best On The Street” listing in 2001 for his coverage of the secondary oil sector. Mr. Ropp graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. He received an MBA, as well as an MS in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Tulane University.

Paul Bouchey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Paul leads Parametric’s research and development activities across all strategies. He has authored numerous academic and practitioner articles in publications such as the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Journal of Wealth Management, and the Journal of Index Investing. Paul earned a BA in mathematics and physics from Whitman College and an MS in computational finance and risk management from the University of Washington. A CFA charterholder, he is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.

Jonathan Moody

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 16, 2020

2.21

2.2%

Jonathan Moody CFA, Principal and Portfolio Manager, joined The London Company of Virginia, LLC in 2002. He has served as a Portfolio Manager since 2002 and has been a Principal since 2010. Previously, he founded Primary Research Group. Mr. Moody started his career at Woodward and Associates in 1986, followed by analyst/portfolio manager positions at Piedmont Capital and Crestar Asset Management (now Trusco) in 1997 to 1998. Mr. Moody also worked at BB&T Capital Markets from 1999 to 2001. Mr. Moody performed his graduate studies in Biomedical Engineering at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and received his BS in Electrical Engineering from the Virginia Military Institute in 1986. Mr. Moody is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society Virginia.

J. Brian Campbell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 16, 2020

2.21

2.2%

J. Brian Campbell CFA, Co-Lead Portfolio Manager. He has served as Portfolio Manager since he joined The London Company of Virginia, LLC in 2010. Prior to joining The London Company, he was a Portfolio Manager and the Director of Research at Hilliard Lyons Capital Management from 2004 to 2010. He has over 15 years of investment experience.

Mark DeVaul

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 16, 2020

2.21

2.2%

Mark E. DeVaul CFA, CPA, Portfolio Manager. He has served as Portfolio Manager since he joined The London Company of Virginia, LLC in 2011. Previously he served as Portfolio Manager at Beacon Capital Management from 2010 to 2011 and Equity Research Analyst at Nuveen Investments from 2002 to 2009. He has over 20 years of investment experience.

David Spika

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 19, 2021

1.28

1.3%

David Spika leads the Investments line of business within GuideStone. In this capacity, he serves as the president of both GuideStone Capital Management, LLC, the investment adviser to GuideStone Funds, and GuideStone Investment Services, which provides investment advisory services to non-profit institutions. He also serves as chief investment officer over all investment-related lines of business. Mr. Spika is a member of the executive leadership team for the parent company, GuideStone Financial Resources, and chairs the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Additionally, he makes frequent appearances on CNBC, Fox Business Network and other major business media outlets and is quoted in a variety of financial print media. Mr. Spika joined GuideStone in 2015 as the Global Investment Strategist, where he was responsible for developing and communicating the firm’s macroeconomic outlook while also leading the asset allocation efforts for the GuideStone retirement strategies. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Spika served for 12 years as the Senior Vice President and Investment Strategist at Westwood Holdings Group. Before Westwood, he was with Bank of America and predecessor banks for 17 years, primarily as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Specialist. Mr. Spika holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Texas A&M University. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

