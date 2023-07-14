Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
4.8%
1 yr return
-3.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.7%
Net Assets
$1.27 B
Holdings in Top 10
19.6%
Expense Ratio 0.90%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 38.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|GVEZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.8%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|43.86%
|1 Yr
|-3.0%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|90.05%
|3 Yr
|2.9%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|78.76%
|5 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|91.28%
|10 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|83.73%
* Annualized
|Period
|GVEZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.3%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|91.22%
|2021
|5.1%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|73.35%
|2020
|0.5%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|32.50%
|2019
|3.2%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|85.32%
|2018
|-5.9%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|94.48%
|GVEZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GVEZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.27 B
|1 M
|151 B
|41.24%
|Number of Holdings
|333
|2
|1727
|5.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|248 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|50.12%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.64%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|88.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GVEZX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.84%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|83.29%
|Cash
|4.16%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|13.90%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|80.73%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|78.83%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|79.30%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|80.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GVEZX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.01%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|41.15%
|Healthcare
|15.04%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|75.31%
|Technology
|11.84%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|37.66%
|Industrials
|11.67%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|48.79%
|Consumer Defense
|9.03%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|39.90%
|Energy
|8.43%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|37.32%
|Communication Services
|6.98%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|30.51%
|Basic Materials
|5.68%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|13.88%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.37%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|56.28%
|Utilities
|4.08%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|56.03%
|Real Estate
|1.86%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|63.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GVEZX % Rank
|US
|87.51%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|79.24%
|Non US
|8.33%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|27.38%
|GVEZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.90%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|52.37%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|57.32%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|GVEZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GVEZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GVEZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|38.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|51.51%
|GVEZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GVEZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.75%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|9.48%
|GVEZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|GVEZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GVEZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.09%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|64.73%
|GVEZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.276
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2019
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2014
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2013
|$0.191
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2012
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2011
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2011
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2010
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2009
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2009
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2009
|$0.130
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 26, 2008
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2008
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2007
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2007
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2006
|$0.114
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 23, 2006
|$0.132
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2012
9.59
9.6%
Mr. Ganucheau joined Barrow Hanley in 2004 from Clover Partners, LP, where he served on the management team for several funds, including a financial sector fund. Prior to his tenure at Clover Partners, Mr. Ganucheau served as a securities analyst at GSB Investment Management, where he began his career in the investment industry. Mr. Ganucheau graduated from Southern Methodist University with a BBA in Accounting and is a member of the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 13, 2019
3.22
3.2%
Kevin Toney, CFA, CIO, senior vice president and senior portfolio manager for American Century Investments, joined the company in 1999 as an investment analyst and became a portfolio manager in 2006. Kevin is responsible for the teams that manage the company’s value and real estate equity strategies that comprise the firm’s Global Value Equity discipline. Before joining American Century Investments, Kevin was an associate in the M&A group of Toronto Dominion Securities. He has worked in the investment industry since 1993.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 13, 2019
3.22
3.2%
Brian is a member of the team of investment professionals managing the U.S. Value Yield, U.S. Value, U.S. Large Cap Value, U.S. Mid Cap Value and U.S. Equity Market Neutral Value strategies and related accounts, and he co-manages U.S. Large Cap Value, U.S. Value, U.S. Mid Cap Value and U.S. Equity Market Neutral Value. He joined American Century Investments in 2005. Previously, Brian was an investment analyst for Argo Partners and an analyst for the portfolio management unit of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. He has worked in the investment industry since 1998. Brian earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Amherst College and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Michigan. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2019
3.09
3.1%
Mr. Sundell, CFA, is a portfolio manager for American Century Investments, a premier investment manager headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. He is based in the company’s Kansas City, Missouri office. He joined American Century Investments in 1997 as a financial analyst and became a research analyst for the Global Value Equity discipline in 2001. Phil holds a bachelor’s degree from Missouri State University and a master’s degree in business administration from Texas Christian University. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 27, 2019
2.68
2.7%
Mr. Ropp joined BHMS in 2001 from Frost Securities, where he was a senior equity analyst and served as managing director of the Energy Group. He served in management positions at Shell Oil Company and as a securities analyst in the energy sector at Howard, Weil, Labouisse, Friedrichs, Inc. prior to joining Frost Securities. Mr. Ropp received a Wall Street Journal “Best On The Street” listing in 2001 for his coverage of the secondary oil sector. Mr. Ropp graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. He received an MBA, as well as an MS in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Tulane University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Paul leads Parametric’s research and development activities across all strategies. He has authored numerous academic and practitioner articles in publications such as the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Journal of Wealth Management, and the Journal of Index Investing. Paul earned a BA in mathematics and physics from Whitman College and an MS in computational finance and risk management from the University of Washington. A CFA charterholder, he is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 16, 2020
2.21
2.2%
Jonathan Moody CFA, Principal and Portfolio Manager, joined The London Company of Virginia, LLC in 2002. He has served as a Portfolio Manager since 2002 and has been a Principal since 2010. Previously, he founded Primary Research Group. Mr. Moody started his career at Woodward and Associates in 1986, followed by analyst/portfolio manager positions at Piedmont Capital and Crestar Asset Management (now Trusco) in 1997 to 1998. Mr. Moody also worked at BB&T Capital Markets from 1999 to 2001. Mr. Moody performed his graduate studies in Biomedical Engineering at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and received his BS in Electrical Engineering from the Virginia Military Institute in 1986. Mr. Moody is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society Virginia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 16, 2020
2.21
2.2%
J. Brian Campbell CFA, Co-Lead Portfolio Manager. He has served as Portfolio Manager since he joined The London Company of Virginia, LLC in 2010. Prior to joining The London Company, he was a Portfolio Manager and the Director of Research at Hilliard Lyons Capital Management from 2004 to 2010. He has over 15 years of investment experience.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 16, 2020
2.21
2.2%
Mark E. DeVaul CFA, CPA, Portfolio Manager. He has served as Portfolio Manager since he joined The London Company of Virginia, LLC in 2011. Previously he served as Portfolio Manager at Beacon Capital Management from 2010 to 2011 and Equity Research Analyst at Nuveen Investments from 2002 to 2009. He has over 20 years of investment experience.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 19, 2021
1.28
1.3%
David Spika leads the Investments line of business within GuideStone. In this capacity, he serves as the president of both GuideStone Capital Management, LLC, the investment adviser to GuideStone Funds, and GuideStone Investment Services, which provides investment advisory services to non-profit institutions. He also serves as chief investment officer over all investment-related lines of business. Mr. Spika is a member of the executive leadership team for the parent company, GuideStone Financial Resources, and chairs the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Additionally, he makes frequent appearances on CNBC, Fox Business Network and other major business media outlets and is quoted in a variety of financial print media. Mr. Spika joined GuideStone in 2015 as the Global Investment Strategist, where he was responsible for developing and communicating the firm’s macroeconomic outlook while also leading the asset allocation efforts for the GuideStone retirement strategies. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Spika served for 12 years as the Senior Vice President and Investment Strategist at Westwood Holdings Group. Before Westwood, he was with Bank of America and predecessor banks for 17 years, primarily as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Specialist. Mr. Spika holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Texas A&M University. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
