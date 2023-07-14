Home
Government Street Equity Fund

mutual fund
GVEQX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$98.53 -0.27 -0.27%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (GVEQX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Government Street Equity Fund

GVEQX | Fund

$98.53

$69.4 M

1.15%

$1.13

0.84%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.5%

1 yr return

13.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.3%

Net Assets

$69.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$98.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GVEQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.55%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Government Street Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Leavell
  • Inception Date
    Jun 18, 1991
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Leavell

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of The Government Street Equity Fund’s net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in common stocks and shares of exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest primarily in common stocks. Common stocks may also include securities of foreign issuers in the form of American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or through investments in ETFs that invest primarily in common stocks of foreign companies. The Fund is governed by an investment philosophy that seeks to reduce the variability of its returns (risk) and to increase its longer-term compounded returns through a diversified investment strategy. The Fund is typically broadly diversified among companies in a variety of industries and economic sectors. The Fund’s portfolio will generally consist of securities whose market capitalizations fall within the range of the market capitalizations of the S&P 500® Index. The market capitalizations of the companies in the S&P 500® Index ranged from $3.13 billion to $2.21 trillion as of June 30, 2022.

The process for selecting common stocks begins with a list of large capitalization common stocks. The stocks are reviewed for their financial attributes, such as balance sheet quality, earnings history, future prospects and financial ratios (including, but not limited to, debt/equity ratios, return on equity, return on assets and net worth). The list is narrowed to a universe of approximately 150 to 300 common stocks. Stocks in this universe are then grouped into either a “growth” or “value” category (depending upon their respective price/book values). Each category (“growth” or “value”) is then sorted into the eleven economic sector weightings of the S&P 500® Index. These twenty-two categories of stocks serve as the basis for the diversification that is inherent in the portfolio.

The Fund may invest in shares of ETFs if Leavell Investment Management, Inc. (the “Adviser”) believes it is advisable to increase the Fund’s exposure to the broad market or to industry sectors without purchasing a large number of individual securities. Such ETFs will typically hold a portfolio of securities designed to track the performance of a particular index, capitalization, or market sector. ETFs differ from traditional mutual funds in that their shares are listed on a securities exchange and can be traded intraday. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in ETFs. When the Fund invests in an ETF, Fund shareholders will indirectly pay a proportionate share of the management fee and operating expenses of the ETF, in addition to the Fund’s direct fees and expenses.

The Fund may invest in foreign issuers in the form of ADRs or through investments in ETFs that invest primarily in common stocks of foreign companies. ADRs are securities that are generally issued by a U.S. bank to U.S. buyers as a substitute for direct ownership of a foreign security and are traded on U.S. exchanges. ETFs that invest primarily in foreign companies may include regional and/or country specific ETFs. The Fund will invest in foreign issuers when, in the Adviser’s opinion, such investments would be advantageous to the Fund and would help it to achieve its investment objective. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign issuers.

The Fund may commit up to 20% of its net assets to other investments if the Adviser believes it is advisable to manage the overall risk/return characteristics of the portfolio with broader diversification. These may include, investing in fixed income securities (including ETFs) and investing in securities (including ETFs) whose performance is linked to the price of an underlying commodity or commodity index.

The performance of the Fund and its individual securities is monitored on an ongoing basis. To maintain the quality and diversification that is desired, the portfolio is continuously evaluated and re-balanced periodically. A security may be sold when it no longer meets the Adviser’s criteria for investment, when there are more attractive investment opportunities, or when the fundamentals of the issuer’s business or general market conditions have changed.

GVEQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GVEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.5% -14.3% 35.6% 73.21%
1 Yr 13.4% -34.9% 38.6% 37.99%
3 Yr 5.7%* -27.8% 93.5% 50.63%
5 Yr 5.3%* -30.5% 97.2% 28.17%
10 Yr 5.7%* -18.8% 37.4% 28.09%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GVEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -56.3% 28.9% 35.98%
2021 7.9% -20.5% 152.6% 52.02%
2020 4.4% -13.9% 183.6% 39.17%
2019 5.8% -8.3% 8.9% 37.38%
2018 -2.6% -13.5% 12.6% 44.54%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GVEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.5% -20.5% 35.6% 66.16%
1 Yr 13.4% -34.9% 40.3% 30.42%
3 Yr 5.7%* -27.8% 93.5% 50.40%
5 Yr 6.2%* -29.8% 97.2% 28.86%
10 Yr 8.0%* -13.5% 37.4% 34.23%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GVEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -56.3% 28.9% 36.05%
2021 7.9% -20.5% 152.6% 52.49%
2020 4.4% -13.9% 183.6% 39.09%
2019 5.8% -8.3% 8.9% 37.89%
2018 -1.8% -10.9% 12.6% 49.42%

NAV & Total Return History

GVEQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GVEQX Category Low Category High GVEQX % Rank
Net Assets 69.4 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 87.76%
Number of Holdings 68 2 4154 67.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 29 M 288 K 270 B 86.57%
Weighting of Top 10 41.86% 1.8% 106.2% 17.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government I 9.90%
  2. NVIDIA Corp 4.62%
  3. Microsoft Corp 4.01%
  4. Bio-Techne Corp 3.84%
  5. Lockheed Martin Corp 3.75%
  6. JPMorgan Chase & Co 3.62%
  7. Apple Inc 3.42%
  8. Amazon.com Inc 3.05%
  9. Comcast Corp Class A 2.98%
  10. Visa Inc Class A 2.95%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GVEQX % Rank
Stocks 		90.09% 0.00% 130.24% 97.66%
Cash 		9.90% -102.29% 100.00% 1.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 33.96%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 34.19%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 30.06%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 30.79%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GVEQX % Rank
Technology 		24.10% 0.00% 48.94% 52.37%
Financial Services 		16.08% 0.00% 55.59% 22.43%
Industrials 		13.01% 0.00% 29.90% 14.01%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.46% 0.00% 30.33% 30.09%
Healthcare 		11.12% 0.00% 60.70% 90.51%
Basic Materials 		5.93% 0.00% 25.70% 8.04%
Consumer Defense 		4.63% 0.00% 47.71% 88.06%
Energy 		4.37% 0.00% 41.64% 41.73%
Communication Services 		4.06% 0.00% 27.94% 89.43%
Real Estate 		3.16% 0.00% 31.91% 33.08%
Utilities 		2.09% 0.00% 20.91% 64.32%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GVEQX % Rank
US 		85.75% 0.00% 127.77% 87.62%
Non US 		4.34% 0.00% 32.38% 29.81%

GVEQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GVEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.84% 0.01% 49.27% 47.45%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 2.00% 63.20%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 65.12%

Sales Fees

GVEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GVEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GVEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.00% 0.00% 496.00% 28.83%

GVEQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GVEQX Category Low Category High GVEQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.15% 0.00% 24.06% 35.52%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GVEQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GVEQX Category Low Category High GVEQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.55% -54.00% 6.06% 58.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GVEQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GVEQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Leavell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 18, 1991

30.97

31.0%

Mr. Leavell, who has served as a Portfolio Manager and has been a director of Leavell Investment Management, Inc. since his founding of the firm in 1979 and served as President until January 2014. He holds a B.S. degree from Auburn University and an M.B.A. from the University of Kentucky.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

