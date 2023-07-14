Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Gotham Large Value Fund

mutual fund
GVALX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.05 -0.11 -0.78%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (GVALX) Primary Inst (GINVX)
GVALX (Mutual Fund)

Gotham Large Value Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.05 -0.11 -0.78%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (GVALX) Primary Inst (GINVX)
GVALX (Mutual Fund)

Gotham Large Value Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.05 -0.11 -0.78%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (GVALX) Primary Inst (GINVX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Gotham Large Value Fund

GVALX | Fund

$14.05

$49.2 M

1.00%

$0.14

1.05%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.4%

1 yr return

3.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.5%

Net Assets

$49.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 226.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Gotham Large Value Fund

GVALX | Fund

$14.05

$49.2 M

1.00%

$0.14

1.05%

GVALX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Gotham Large Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Gotham
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joel Greenblatt

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances in long positions of equity securities. The Fund seeks a total return greater than that of the S&P 500® Index over a full market cycle, which is a period that includes both a bull (rising) market and a bear (falling) market cycle. The Fund will primarily invest in U.S. common stocks of companies listed in the S&P 500® Index, but may invest in other large capitalization companies, primarily selected from the largest 500 – 700 U.S. companies based on market capitalization. The Fund will generally take long positions in securities that the Adviser believes to be undervalued based on the Adviser’s analysis of the issuer’s financial reports and market valuation.

The Adviser seeks to capitalize on pricing inefficiencies in the market by employing a systematic, bottom-up, valuation approach based on the Adviser’s proprietary analytical framework to identify companies that appear to be undervalued on both an absolute and relative basis. This approach consists of:

•  Researching and analyzing each company in the Adviser’s coverage universe according to a methodology that emphasizes fundamentals such as recurring earnings, cash flows, capital efficiency, capital structure, and valuation;

•  Identifying and excluding companies that do not conform to the Adviser’s valuation methodology or companies judged by the Adviser to have questionable financial reporting;

•  Updating the analysis for earning releases, annual (Form 10-K) and quarterly (Form 10-Q) reports and other corporate filings; and

•  Recording analysis in a centralized database enabling the Adviser to compare companies and identify longs based on the Adviser’s assessment of value.

Generally the portfolio is weighted most heavily towards those stocks that are priced at the largest discount to the Adviser’s assessment of value. The portfolio is also subject to the Adviser’s risk controls, which include liquidity and diversification considerations. The Fund is rebalanced (generally daily) to manage risk and reposition the portfolio to reflect earnings releases and other new information related to particular companies. Because the Fund generally rebalances its positions on a daily basis, the Fund will experience a high portfolio turnover rate.

Read More

GVALX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GVALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.4% -13.6% 215.2% 48.51%
1 Yr 3.7% -58.6% 197.5% 54.89%
3 Yr 3.3%* -23.2% 64.1% 76.22%
5 Yr 2.5%* -15.3% 29.4% 36.06%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GVALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -65.1% 22.3% 61.77%
2021 4.1% -25.3% 25.5% 81.42%
2020 0.6% -8.4% 56.7% 28.94%
2019 5.9% -9.2% 10.4% 11.01%
2018 -1.1% -9.4% 3.1% 2.43%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GVALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.4% -13.6% 215.2% 46.14%
1 Yr 3.7% -58.6% 197.5% 52.81%
3 Yr 3.3%* -23.2% 64.1% 76.58%
5 Yr 2.7%* -15.1% 32.0% 39.61%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GVALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -65.1% 22.3% 61.77%
2021 4.1% -25.3% 25.5% 81.42%
2020 0.6% -8.4% 56.7% 28.85%
2019 5.9% -9.2% 10.4% 11.01%
2018 -0.9% -8.9% 3.3% 7.02%

NAV & Total Return History

GVALX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GVALX Category Low Category High GVALX % Rank
Net Assets 49.2 M 1 M 151 B 90.21%
Number of Holdings 229 2 1727 7.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.6 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 92.97%
Weighting of Top 10 15.45% 5.0% 99.2% 97.08%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Qualcomm Inc 2.03%
  2. Intel Corp 1.99%
  3. Chevron Corp 1.93%
  4. Applied Materials Inc 1.89%
  5. Honeywell International Inc 1.86%
  6. 3M Co 1.70%
  7. Exxon Mobil Corp 1.67%
  8. BlackRock Inc 1.67%
  9. Walmart Inc 1.61%
  10. The Home Depot Inc 1.58%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GVALX % Rank
Stocks 		99.37% 28.02% 125.26% 28.45%
Cash 		0.63% -88.20% 71.98% 68.82%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 36.23%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 31.10%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 31.71%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 33.33%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GVALX % Rank
Technology 		19.61% 0.00% 54.02% 6.73%
Industrials 		15.85% 0.00% 42.76% 8.48%
Financial Services 		13.99% 0.00% 58.05% 87.95%
Healthcare 		12.97% 0.00% 30.08% 86.87%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.70% 0.00% 22.74% 7.98%
Consumer Defense 		8.78% 0.00% 34.10% 43.72%
Energy 		6.37% 0.00% 54.00% 69.58%
Basic Materials 		4.45% 0.00% 21.69% 24.94%
Communication Services 		4.00% 0.00% 26.58% 76.14%
Real Estate 		2.47% 0.00% 90.54% 53.95%
Utilities 		0.82% 0.00% 27.04% 85.87%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GVALX % Rank
US 		97.51% 24.51% 121.23% 23.74%
Non US 		1.86% 0.00% 41.42% 66.83%

GVALX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GVALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.05% 0.04% 45.41% 39.51%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 83.78%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

GVALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GVALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 84.13%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GVALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 226.00% 0.00% 488.00% 98.05%

GVALX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GVALX Category Low Category High GVALX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.00% 0.00% 41.90% 71.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GVALX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GVALX Category Low Category High GVALX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.29% -1.51% 4.28% 52.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GVALX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GVALX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joel Greenblatt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2015

6.42

6.4%

Mr. Joel Greenblatt is the Founder and serves as Managing Principal & Co-Chief Investment Officer at Gotham Asset Management. Since 1996, he has been a professor on the adjunct faculty of Columbia Business School where he teaches "Value and Special Situation Investing." Mr. Greenblatt is a director of Pzena Investment Management, Inc., a global investment management firm. He formerly served on the Investment Boards of the University of Pennsylvania and the UJA Federation. Mr. Greenblatt is the author of You Can Be A Stock Market Genius (Simon & Schuster, 1997), The Little Book that Beats the Market (Wiley, 2005), The Little Book that Still Beats the Market (Wiley, 2010), and The Big Secret for the Small Investor (Random House, 2011). He is the Former Chairman of the Board (1994-1995) of Alliant Techsystems, an NYSE-listed aerospace and defense contractor. He holds a BS (1979), summa cum laude, and an MBA (1980) from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Robert Goldstein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2015

6.42

6.4%

Mr. Robert Goldstein serves as Managing Principal & Co-Chief Investment Officer at Gotham Asset Management. Mr. Goldstein also founded and served as Managing Partner (1989-1997) of Metropolis Partners, value and special situation investment partnership managing capital on behalf of institutions and wealthy individuals before returning capital to outside investors at the end of 1997. Mr. Goldstein currently serves on the Board of Trustees of the Museum of the City of New York. He holds a BA (1988), magna cum laude, from Tufts University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×