Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of domestic or foreign companies that are involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, and water and the provision of infrastructure operations or telecommunications services, such as telephone, telegraph, satellite, cable, microwave, radiotelephone, mobile communication and cellular, paging, electronic mail, videotext, voice communications, data communications, and internet and that derive at least 50% of their revenue or earnings from, or devote at least 50% of their assets to, utilities (each, a “Utility Company” and collectively, “Utility Companies”) that the Fund’s investment adviser, Gabelli Funds, LLC (the “Adviser”), believes have the potential to provide either capital appreciation or current income. The Adviser emphasizes quality in selecting utility investments, and looks for companies that have proven dividend records and sound financial structures. Generally, Utility Companies generate relatively predictable streams of revenue and income, and in the view of the Adviser, are likely to pay dividends. For additional information about selection of investments suitable for the Fund, see page 9 of the prospectus.

In selecting investments, the Adviser will consider factors such as: (i) the market price of the issuer’s common stock, earnings expectations, earnings and price histories, balance sheet characteristics, perceived management skills, and the conditions affecting the industry in which the issuer practices; (ii) the level of interest rates, local and national government regulations, the price and availability of materials used in the particular utility, environmental protection or energy conservation regulations, the level of demand for services, and the risks associated with constructing and operating certain kinds of facilities such as nuclear power facilities; (iii) the potential for capital appreciation of the stock; (iv) the dividend income generated by the stock; (v) the prices of the stock relative to other comparable stocks; and (vi) the diversification of the portfolio of the Fund as to issuers. The Adviser will also consider changes in economic and political outlooks as well as individual corporate developments. The Adviser will sell any Fund investments that lose their perceived value relative to other investments in the judgment of the portfolio management team.

The Fund’s assets will be invested primarily in a broad range of readily marketable dividend paying common stocks in the utilities industry. Although many of these common stocks will pay above average dividends, the Fund will buy stock of those companies whose securities have the potential for their prices to increase, providing either capital appreciation or current income for the Fund. The Fund may also invest in master limited partnerships (“MLPs”).

The Fund may invest up to 40% of its total assets in securities of non-U.S. issuers, including in emerging markets.