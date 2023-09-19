Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

THE GABELLI UTILITIES FUND

mutual fund
GUXPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$6.18 -0.03 -0.48%
primary theme
N/A
share class
GUXPX (Mutual Fund)

THE GABELLI UTILITIES FUND

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$6.18 -0.03 -0.48%
primary theme
N/A
share class
GUXPX (Mutual Fund)

THE GABELLI UTILITIES FUND

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$6.18 -0.03 -0.48%
primary theme
N/A
share class

Name

As of 09/19/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

THE GABELLI UTILITIES FUND

GUXPX | Fund

$6.18

$1.79 B

-

2.21%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.79 B

Holdings in Top 10

38.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.21%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 09/19/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

THE GABELLI UTILITIES FUND

GUXPX | Fund

$6.18

$1.79 B

-

2.21%

GUXPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    THE GABELLI UTILITIES FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    Gabelli Fund Complex
  • Inception Date
    Jan 10, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of domestic or foreign companies that are involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, and water and the provision of infrastructure operations or telecommunications services, such as telephone, telegraph, satellite, cable, microwave, radiotelephone, mobile communication and cellular, paging, electronic mail, videotext, voice communications, data communications, and internet and that derive at least 50% of their revenue or earnings from, or devote at least 50% of their assets to, utilities (each, a “Utility Company” and collectively, “Utility Companies”) that the Fund’s investment adviser, Gabelli Funds, LLC (the “Adviser”), believes have the potential to provide either capital appreciation or current income. The Adviser emphasizes quality in selecting utility investments, and looks for companies that have proven dividend records and sound financial structures. Generally, Utility Companies generate relatively predictable streams of revenue and income, and in the view of the Adviser, are likely to pay dividends. For additional information about selection of investments suitable for the Fund, see page 9 of the prospectus.

In selecting investments, the Adviser will consider factors such as: (i) the market price of the issuer’s common stock, earnings expectations, earnings and price histories, balance sheet characteristics, perceived management skills, and the conditions affecting the industry in which the issuer practices; (ii) the level of interest rates, local and national government regulations, the price and availability of materials used in the particular utility, environmental protection or energy conservation regulations, the level of demand for services, and the risks associated with constructing and operating certain kinds of facilities such as nuclear power facilities; (iii) the potential for capital appreciation of the stock; (iv) the dividend income generated by the stock; (v) the prices of the stock relative to other comparable stocks; and (vi) the diversification of the portfolio of the Fund as to issuers. The Adviser will also consider changes in economic and political outlooks as well as individual corporate developments. The Adviser will sell any Fund investments that lose their perceived value relative to other investments in the judgment of the portfolio management team.

The Fund’s assets will be invested primarily in a broad range of readily marketable dividend paying common stocks in the utilities industry. Although many of these common stocks will pay above average dividends, the Fund will buy stock of those companies whose securities have the potential for their prices to increase, providing either capital appreciation or current income for the Fund. The Fund may also invest in master limited partnerships (“MLPs”).

The Fund may invest up to 40% of its total assets in securities of non-U.S. issuers, including in emerging markets.

Read More

GUXPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GUXPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GUXPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GUXPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GUXPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GUXPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GUXPX Category Low Category High GUXPX % Rank
Net Assets 1.79 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 229 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 685 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 38.41% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NextEra Energy Inc 9.37%
  2. National Fuel Gas Co 4.75%
  3. Evergy Inc 3.69%
  4. AES Corp/The 3.57%
  5. American Electric Power Co Inc 3.12%
  6. Eversource Energy 3.08%
  7. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc 3.02%
  8. WEC Energy Group Inc 2.80%
  9. Otter Tail Corp 2.59%
  10. Ameren Corp 2.41%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GUXPX % Rank
Stocks 		99.13% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.53% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.34% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GUXPX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GUXPX % Rank
US 		91.88% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		7.25% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GUXPX % Rank
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GUXPX % Rank
US 		0.53% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

GUXPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GUXPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.21% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 1.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

GUXPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

GUXPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GUXPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

GUXPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GUXPX Category Low Category High GUXPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GUXPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GUXPX Category Low Category High GUXPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GUXPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

GUXPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×