Joseph Mainelli is a member of the RS Value team since 2012. Joseph Mainelli is an investment analyst at RS Investments focused on the RS Value domestic equity strategies. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2007, he was an equity research analyst focusing on small- and mid-cap value investments at David J. Greene & Company for three years. Prior to that, he was an equity research analyst at the hedge funds of Sagamore Hill Capital and ING Furman Selz Asset Management. Joe holds a B.A. in anthropology from Princeton University and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.