The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets (net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in: (i) long and short equity securities of issuers primarily engaged in the real estate industry, such as real estate investment trusts (“REITs”); and (ii) equity-like securities, including individual securities, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and derivatives, giving exposure to (i.e., economic characteristics similar to) issuers primarily engaged in the real estate industry. The Fund seeks to manage investment risk by taking both long and short positions in real estate investments by combining a traditional long-only REIT strategy sleeve and a market-neutral long/short strategy sleeve. The Fund will consider an issuer to be primarily engaged in the real estate industry if: (i) at least 50% of its assets, income, sales or profits are committed to, or derived from, the ownership, construction, management, financing, leasing, brokering, or sale of residential or commercial real estate, or the provision of products and services related to the real estate industry, such as building supply manufacturers, mortgage lenders, or mortgage servicing companies or (ii) a widely recognized industry classification system provider has given the company an industry or sector classification consistent with the real estate industry. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, REITs and other investment vehicles primarily engaged in the real estate industry, ETFs, exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”) giving exposure to real estate markets, and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may take a long position by buying a security that Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, also known as Guggenheim Investments (the “Investment Manager”), believes will appreciate, or it may sell a security short by first borrowing it from a third party with the intention to sell it later at a market price. The Fund may also obtain exposure to long and short positions by entering into swap agreements (including, but not limited to, total return swap agreements). Short positions may be used either to hedge long positions or to seek positive returns where the Investment Manager believes the security will depreciate. The Investment Manager will make investment decisions based primarily on a fundamental relative value framework. These investment decisions will be guided by a top-down approach to allocating the Fund’s assets among geographic regions and property sectors. The Investment Manager will then select individual securities using a bottom-up approach, focused primarily on a relative value-oriented process that reflects the macro-level investment themes and a due diligence process that includes, among other analytical components, an assessment of issuer-specific factors such as management acumen and strategic direction. The Fund may dynamically adjust its level of long and short exposure to the real estate markets by adjusting allocations monthly between its long-only REIT strategy sleeve and market-neutral long/short strategy sleeve over time based on macroeconomic, industry-specific, and other factors. However, the Investment Manager expects the Fund’s net exposure over time will be long biased. The Fund may reinvest the proceeds of its short sales by taking additional long positions, or it may use leverage to maintain long positions in excess of 100% of net assets. To enhance the Fund’s exposure to real estate markets and to seek to increase the Fund’s returns, at the discretion of the Investment Manager, the Fund’s long and short positions in equities may be combined with investments in derivatives, which may include, among other derivatives: swap agreements (including, among other types of swaps, total return swaps); options on securities, futures contracts, and stock indices; and stock index futures contracts (some of these instruments may be traded in the over-the-counter market). These investments may be used to hedge the Fund’s portfolio, to maintain exposure to the equity markets, to increase returns, to generate income, or to seek to manage volatility of the portfolio. The Fund intends to borrow from banks to take larger positions and to seek an enhanced return. While the Fund will principally invest in securities listed, traded or dealt in the United States, it may also invest without limitation in securities listed, traded or dealt in other countries, including emerging markets countries. Such securities may be denominated in foreign currencies. The Fund will concentrate its investments in the real estate industry (i.e., invest more than 25% of its total assets in securities of issuers considered to be primarily engaged in the real estate industry). Under adverse or unstable market conditions or abnormal circumstances, the Fund could invest some or all of its assets in cash, derivatives, fixed-income instruments, government bonds, money market instruments, repurchase agreements or securities of other investment companies. The Fund may be unable to pursue or achieve its investment objective during that time and temporary investments could reduce the benefit from any upswing in the market.