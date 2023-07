The Fund invests in a portfolio of U.S. Treasury and government securities maturing in 397 days or less that pay interest exempt from state personal income tax. The Fund may also hold cash. Certain of the government securities in which the Fund invests are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, such as those issued by the Federal Home Loan Bank System and Tennessee Valley Authority. These entities are, however, supported through federal subsidies, loans or other benefits. The Fund may also invest in government securities that are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. Finally, the Fund may invest in government securities that are issued by entities whose activities are sponsored by the federal government, but that have no explicit financial support, including the Farm Credit System. In pursuing its investment objective and implementing its investment strategies, the Fund will comply with Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (“Rule 2a-7”). The Fund will operate as a “government money market fund,” as such term is defined in or interpreted under Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). “Government money market funds” are required to invest at least 99.5% of their total assets in: (i) cash; (ii) securities issued or guaranteed by the United States or certain U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities; and/or (iii) repurchase agreements that are collateralized fully. Government money market funds are exempt from requirements that permit money market funds to impose a liquidity fee and/or temporary redemption gates. The Fund has not elected to be subject to the liquidity fees and gates requirement at this time. Under normal conditions, the Fund will invest its assets so that at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) are invested in government securities and/or repurchase agreements that are collateralized by government securities. The Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of any change in this investment policy.