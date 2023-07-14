The Fund seeks to achieve its objective primarily by investing in other funds managed by the Adviser as described below. By following the investment strategy described below, the Fund hopes to achieve its investment objective and in doing so, outperform the investment returns of the top ranked university endowments over a full market cycle, which is a period that includes both a bull (rising) market and a bear (falling) market cycle.

The Fund intends to allocate the majority of its assets among mutual funds advised by Gotham (each an “underlying fund” and collectively, the “underlying funds”). Each of the underlying funds utilizes a long/short equity strategy with varying levels of net exposure (long positions less short positions). The Adviser expects that the net exposure for the Fund will be in the range of approximately 40% – 95% during normal market conditions. The Fund’s allocation to the underlying funds and investments may be rebalanced based on the Adviser’s current assessment of market conditions.

As a fund of funds, in addition to the underlying funds, the Fund may purchase shares of other registered investment companies where the investment adviser is not the same as, or affiliated with, Gotham, including ETFs. The Fund may also invest in equity or equity-related securities directly.

The Underlying Funds

Each of the underlying funds takes long positions in securities that the Adviser believes to be undervalued and short positions in securities that the Adviser believes to be overvalued, based on the Adviser’s analysis of the issuer’s financial reports and market valuation. Certain of the underlying funds obtain their long and short exposure, respectively, through the use of one or more swaps. The underlying funds generally invest in companies traded on U.S. common markets.

For each of the underlying funds, the Adviser employs a systematic bottom-up approach based on the Adviser’s proprietary analytical framework. This approach consists of:

• Researching and analyzing each company in the Adviser’s coverage universe according to a methodology that emphasizes fundamentals such as recurring earnings, cash flows, capital efficiency, capital structure, and valuation;

• Identifying and excluding companies that do not conform to the Adviser’s valuation methodology or companies judged by the Adviser to have questionable financial reporting;

• Updating the analysis for earning releases, annual (Form 10-K) and quarterly (Form 10-Q) reports and other corporate filings; and

• Recording analysis in a centralized database enabling the Adviser to compare companies and identify longs and shorts based on the Adviser’s assessment of value.

Generally, each underlying fund’s long portfolio is weighted most heavily towards those stocks that are priced at the largest discount to the Adviser’s assessment of value. Similarly, the short portfolio of each underlying fund is generally weighted most heavily towards those short positions selling at the largest premium to the Adviser’s measures of value. The underlying funds are subject to the Adviser’s risk controls, which include liquidity and diversification considerations. The underlying funds are rebalanced (generally daily) to maintain exposure levels, manage risk and reposition the portfolios to reflect earnings releases and other new information related to particular companies. Because each underlying fund generally rebalances its long and short positions on a daily basis, the Fund and the underlying funds may each experience a high portfolio turnover rate.

The underlying funds may lend portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial organizations meeting capital and other credit requirements or other criteria established by the Board of Trustees. Loans of portfolio securities will be collateralized by liquid securities and cash. The underlying funds may invest cash collateral received in securities consistent with their principal investment strategy.