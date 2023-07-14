Using quantitative analysis, under normal market circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities, such as common stocks, of large cap companies tied economically to the U.S. Glenmede Investment Management LP (the “Advisor”) considers a company to be tied economically to the U.S. if the company: 1) is organized under the laws of the U.S., 2) maintains its principal place of business in the U.S., 3) is traded principally in the U.S. or 4) at the time of purchase, is included in a U.S. equity index managed by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or FTSE Russell (“Russell”). Large cap companies include companies with market capitalizations, at the time of purchase, within the market capitalization range of any stock in the Russell 1000® Index. That capitalization range was $3.6 billion to $2,172.9 billion as of May 7, 2021.

The Advisor uses proprietary multi-factor computer models to select stocks that the models identify as having revenue and earnings growth potential with reasonable valuations. These computer models rank securities based on certain criteria, including valuation ratios, profitability and earnings-related measures, and material environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. The Portfolio may actively trade its securities to achieve its principal investment strategies.