The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes. These securities may be issued by state governments, their political subdivisions (for example, cities and counties) and public authorities (for example, school districts and housing authorities). The Fund may also invest in bonds that, under federal law, are exempt from federal and state income taxation, such as bonds issued by the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Guam. The Fund only invests in investment grade bonds, which means bonds rated in the top four rating categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization, such as Moody’s, S&P or Fitch; however, if a bond is downgraded below investment grade, the Fund may need to hold the bond for a period of time in an attempt to avoid selling it at a “fire sale” price. The Fund invests in general obligation bonds of states and municipalities (backed by the general credit of the issuing city, state or county) and specific or limited purpose bonds (supported by, for example, a specific power company, hospital or highway project).

The Fund invests in intermediate and long-term bonds having average, aggregate maturities (at the portfolio level) of 7 to 15 years. The Fund’s weighted average life as of December 31, 2021 was 8.59 years. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will have an average duration range of 3 to 10 years, although it is expected to center around 3 to 7 years. Duration is an approximation of the expected change in a debt security’s price given a 1% move in interest rates, using the following formula: [change in debt security value = (change in interest rates) x (duration) x (-1)]. By way of example, assume XYZ company issues a five year bond which has a duration of 4.5 years. If interest rates were to instantly increase by 1%, the bond would be expected to decrease in value by approximately 4.5%. Securities are selected for the Fund that, in the opinion of the portfolio managers, provide the highest combination of yield (i.e., the interest rate the bond pays in relation to its price), credit risk and diversification. To a lesser extent, consideration is also given as to whether a particular bond may increase in value from its price at the time of purchase. The Fund generally holds 50-75 individual securities in its portfolio at any given time. This reflects the belief of the Fund's investment adviser, Madison Asset Management, LLC ("Madison"), that your money should be invested in Madison’s top investment ideas, and that focusing on Madison's best investment ideas is the best way to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives.

In the event Madison determines that extraordinary conditions exist (such as tax law changes or a need to adopt a defensive investment position) making it advisable to invest a larger portion of the Fund’s assets in taxable investments, more than 20% and even as much as 100% of the Fund’s assets could be invested in securities whose income is taxable on the federal or state level. If this situation were to occur, the Fund would not be invested in a manner designed to achieve its investment objective.