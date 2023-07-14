Home
Vitals

YTD Return

11.4%

1 yr return

10.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.2%

Net Assets

$7.55 B

Holdings in Top 10

27.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$39.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.73%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GTEYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.70%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Gateway Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Natixis Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 19, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Stewart

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in a broadly diversified portfolio of common stocks, while also selling index call options and purchasing index put options. Writing index call options is intended to reduce the Fund’s volatility, provides steady cash flow and is an important source of the Fund’s return, although it also reduces the Fund’s ability to profit from increases in the value of its equity portfolio. The Fund also buys index put options, which can protect the Fund from a significant market decline that may occur over a short period of time. The value of an index put option generally increases as the prices of the stocks constituting the index decrease, and decreases as those stocks increase in price. From time to time, the Fund may reduce its holdings of put options, resulting in an increased exposure to a market decline. The combination of the diversified stock portfolio, the steady cash flow from the sale of index call options and the downside protection from index put options is intended to provide the Fund with the majority of the returns associated with equity market investments while exposing investors to less risk than other equity investments. The Fund may invest in companies with small, medium or large market capitalizations. Equity securities purchased by the Fund may include U.S. exchange-listed common stocks, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which are securities issued by a U.S. bank that represent interests in foreign equity securities, and interests in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). 
The Fund strives not only for the majority of the returns associated with equity market investments, but also for returns in excess of those available from other investments comparable in volatility. Because, as described above, the Fund writes index call options and purchases index put options in addition to investing in equity securities, the Fund’s historical volatility has been closer to intermediate- to long-term fixed-income investments (intermediate-term are those with approximately five-year maturities and long-term are those with maturities of ten or more years) and hybrid investments (blends of equity and short-term fixed-income securities) than to equity investments. With its core investment in equities, the Fund is significantly less vulnerable to fluctuations in value caused by interest rate volatility, a risk factor present in both fixed-income investments and “hybrid investments” (blends of equity and short-term fixed-income), although the Fund expects to generally have lower long-term returns than a fund consisting solely of equity securities. Through the use of index options, the Fund intends that its risk management strategy will reduce the volatility inherent in equity investments while also allowing for more participation in equity returns than hybrid investments. Thus, the Fund seeks to provide an efficient trade-off between risk and reward where risk is characterized by volatility or fluctuations in value over time. 
Purchasing Stocks 
The Fund invests in a diversified stock portfolio, generally consisting of approximately 200 to 400 stocks, designed to support the Fund’s index option based risk management strategy as efficiently as possible while seeking to enhance the Fund’s after tax total return. The Adviser uses a multifactor quantitative model to construct the stock portfolio. The model evaluates U.S.-exchange-traded equities that meet criteria and constraints established by the Adviser. Generally, the Adviser tries to minimize the difference between the performance of the stock portfolio and that of the index or indices underlying the Fund’s option strategies while also considering other factors, such as predicted dividend yield. The Adviser monitors this difference and the other factors, and rebalances and adjusts the stock portfolio from time to time, by purchasing and selling stocks. To the extent consistent with the Fund’s investment goal, the Adviser may also sell stocks to realize capital losses in an effort to minimize any required capital gain distributions. The Adviser expects the portfolio to generally represent the broad U.S. equity market. 
Writing Index Call Options 
The Fund continuously writes index call options, typically on broad-based securities market indices, on the full value of its broadly diversified stock portfolio. As the seller of the index call option, the Fund receives cash (the “premium”) from the purchaser. The purchaser of an index call option has the right to any appreciation in the value of the index over a fixed price (the “exercise price”) on a certain date in the future (the “expiration date”). If the purchaser does not exercise the option, the Fund retains the premium. If the purchaser exercises the option, the Fund pays the purchaser the difference between the value of the index and the exercise price of the option. The premium, the exercise price and the value of the index determine the gain or loss realized by the Fund as the  
seller of the index call option. The Fund can also repurchase the call option prior to the expiration date, ending its obligation. In this case, the difference between the cost of repurchasing the option and the premium received will determine the gain or loss realized by the Fund. 
Purchasing Index Put Options 
The Fund may buy index put options in an attempt to protect the Fund from a significant market decline that may occur over a short period of time. The value of an index put option generally increases as stock prices (and the value of the index) decrease and decreases as those stocks (and the index) increase in price. 
Other Investments 
The Fund may invest in foreign securities traded in U.S. markets (through ADRs or stocks traded in U.S. dollars). The Fund may enter into repurchase agreements and/or hold cash and cash equivalents. 
Read More

GTEYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GTEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.4% -2.8% 240.8% 58.89%
1 Yr 10.0% -4.3% 140.6% 66.52%
3 Yr 5.1%* -8.3% 18.3% 64.74%
5 Yr 3.2%* -5.0% 17.3% 59.32%
10 Yr 3.5%* -4.6% 13.2% 66.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GTEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.6% -34.1% 904.0% 42.34%
2021 5.2% -28.6% 438.4% 60.69%
2020 1.9% -93.5% 8.2% 24.14%
2019 2.3% -38.9% 19.8% 34.88%
2018 -1.1% -10.9% 12.8% 34.95%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GTEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.4% -2.7% 244.0% 59.29%
1 Yr 10.0% -4.3% 140.6% 64.35%
3 Yr 5.1%* -8.3% 18.3% 61.54%
5 Yr 3.4%* -5.4% 17.3% 59.32%
10 Yr 4.4%* -4.6% 13.2% 66.67%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GTEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.6% -34.1% 904.0% 42.34%
2021 5.2% -5.9% 438.4% 61.27%
2020 1.9% -81.2% 8.2% 26.90%
2019 2.3% -29.0% 19.8% 41.09%
2018 -0.8% -10.9% 12.8% 37.86%

NAV & Total Return History

GTEYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GTEYX Category Low Category High GTEYX % Rank
Net Assets 7.55 B 25 17.4 B 2.62%
Number of Holdings 292 2 508 8.40%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.13 B -6.66 M 5.12 B 2.67%
Weighting of Top 10 27.82% 11.3% 100.0% 73.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.86%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.81%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 3.06%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class C 2.68%
  5. Tesla Inc 2.01%
  6. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 1.83%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 1.79%
  8. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.51%
  9. Visa Inc Class A 1.51%
  10. Johnson & Johnson 1.37%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GTEYX % Rank
Stocks 		97.55% -3.92% 100.76% 59.16%
Cash 		2.44% -0.76% 100.29% 32.82%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 26.72%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 45.92% 41.22%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 29.01%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 97.96% 32.82%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GTEYX % Rank
Technology 		24.41% 0.00% 44.43% 27.73%
Healthcare 		14.14% 0.00% 25.91% 76.47%
Financial Services 		12.94% 0.00% 29.60% 28.99%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.25% 0.00% 19.02% 34.03%
Industrials 		9.00% 1.41% 43.91% 22.27%
Communication Services 		8.52% 0.00% 21.22% 23.53%
Consumer Defense 		7.45% 0.00% 22.87% 82.77%
Energy 		4.31% 0.00% 69.54% 27.73%
Utilities 		3.05% 0.00% 13.35% 81.51%
Real Estate 		2.66% 0.00% 9.74% 73.95%
Basic Materials 		2.28% 0.00% 60.58% 84.03%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GTEYX % Rank
US 		96.61% -3.89% 100.00% 43.51%
Non US 		0.94% -2.17% 99.33% 75.19%

GTEYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GTEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.73% 0.20% 6.78% 88.89%
Management Fee 0.58% 0.20% 1.75% 15.30%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 13.79%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

GTEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GTEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GTEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.00% 0.00% 456.80% 50.89%

GTEYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GTEYX Category Low Category High GTEYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.88% 0.00% 3.76% 31.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GTEYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GTEYX Category Low Category High GTEYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.70% -2.54% 14.24% 25.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GTEYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GTEYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Stewart

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2006

15.47

15.5%

Paul Stewart joined Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC in 1995 and is currently the firm’s Chief Executive Officer, President and a member of the Board of Managers. Mr. Stewart also serves as a co-portfolio manager for several mutual funds advised or sub-advised by the firm, in addition to the firm’s separate account strategies. As Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board, Mr. Stewart oversees the management of Gateway and is involved in high-level decisions regarding firm policy and strategy.

Michael Buckius

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2008

14.01

14.0%

Michael Buckius joined Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC in 1999 and is currently the firm’s Chief Investment Officer, Senior Vice President and a member of the Board of Managers. Mr. Buckius also serves as a co-portfolio manager for several mutual funds advised or sub-advised by the firm, in addition to the firm’s separate account strategies. As Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Buckius oversees the firm’s investment management and trading functions, as well as product development and servicing individual client relationships.

Kenneth Toft

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 21, 2013

9.28

9.3%

Kenneth Toft joined Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC in 1992 and is currently a Senior Vice President and serves as a co-portfolio manager for several mutual funds advised or sub-advised by the firm, in addition to the firm’s separate account strategies. Mr. Toft is responsible for managing portfolios using hedging strategies for growth-oriented, high-volatility indexes as well as trading and servicing individual client relationships. Prior to joining Gateway, Mr. Toft served as a registered representative for Fidelity Investments.

Daniel Ashcraft

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2016

6.08

6.1%

Daniel Ashcraft joined Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC in 2009 and is a co-portfolio manager for several mutual funds advised or sub-advised by the firm, in addition to the firm’s separate account strategies. In this role, Mr. Ashcraft is involved in trading and analysis as well as implementation of the firm’s equity multi-factor model. Mr. Ashcraft earned his BS from Miami University, Ohio, and is a CFA® charterholder.

Mitchell Trotta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Mitchell Trotta joined Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC in 2016 and is currently a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Trotta is actively involved in the management of several mutual funds advised or sub-advised by the firm, in addition to the firm’s separate account strategies. In his role, Mr. Trotta is responsible for trading, providing analytical work supporting investment management decisions, and implementing the firm’s equity multi-factor model. Prior to joining Gateway, Mr. Trotta served as an associate for PNC Bank in the Asset Management Group. Mr. Trotta earned his BBA in Finance from the University of Cincinnati and is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 19.77 3.61 5.67

