Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Glenmede Small Cap Equity Portfolio

mutual fund
GTCSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$32.37 -0.27 -0.83%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Adv (GTCSX) Primary Inst (GTSCX)
GTCSX (Mutual Fund)

Glenmede Small Cap Equity Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$32.37 -0.27 -0.83%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Adv (GTCSX) Primary Inst (GTSCX)
GTCSX (Mutual Fund)

Glenmede Small Cap Equity Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$32.37 -0.27 -0.83%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Adv (GTCSX) Primary Inst (GTSCX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Glenmede Small Cap Equity Portfolio

GTCSX | Fund

$32.37

$1.32 B

0.63%

$0.20

0.92%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.1%

1 yr return

3.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

Net Assets

$1.32 B

Holdings in Top 10

16.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.92%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 41.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Glenmede Small Cap Equity Portfolio

GTCSX | Fund

$32.37

$1.32 B

0.63%

$0.20

0.92%

GTCSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Glenmede Small Cap Equity Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Glenmede
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 1991
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jordan Irving

Fund Description

Under normal market circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities, such as common stocks and preferred stocks, of U.S. small cap companies that Glenmede Investment Management LP (the “Advisor”) believes are undervalued. Small cap companies include companies with market capitalizations, at the time of purchase, that are within the market capitalization range of any stock in the Russell 2000® Index at its last rebalancing. That capitalization range was $257.1 million to $ 7.3 billion as of May 7, 2021.
The Advisor uses a combination of quantitative and fundamental research to select securities. The Advisor uses a quantitative proprietary multi-factor computer model which identifies a list of attractive securities having revenue and earnings growth potential with reasonable valuations, then applies fundamental research to select which securities to buy and sell for this Portfolio. The Advisor also considers material environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria in the context of long-term decision making.
Read More

GTCSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GTCSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.1% -14.5% 140.9% 27.65%
1 Yr 3.9% -34.7% 196.6% 76.79%
3 Yr 13.9%* -21.8% 37.4% 9.79%
5 Yr 0.1%* -23.7% 9.2% 27.62%
10 Yr 3.2%* -11.7% 15.3% 21.03%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GTCSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.7% -59.3% 118.2% 48.20%
2021 11.0% -17.3% 18.6% 12.39%
2020 4.9% -21.2% 28.2% 25.67%
2019 4.8% -17.9% 8.4% 52.22%
2018 -6.6% -20.0% 0.2% 85.33%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GTCSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.1% -17.6% 140.9% 26.11%
1 Yr 3.9% -34.7% 196.6% 70.31%
3 Yr 13.9%* -21.8% 37.4% 6.74%
5 Yr 0.1%* -23.7% 10.7% 35.36%
10 Yr 5.5%* -9.0% 15.3% 21.97%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GTCSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.7% -59.3% 118.2% 48.20%
2021 11.0% -17.3% 18.6% 12.39%
2020 4.9% -21.2% 28.2% 25.67%
2019 4.8% -17.9% 8.4% 52.22%
2018 -6.6% -19.9% 0.2% 89.52%

NAV & Total Return History

GTCSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GTCSX Category Low Category High GTCSX % Rank
Net Assets 1.32 B 1.48 M 120 B 23.43%
Number of Holdings 89 2 2519 73.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 257 M 213 K 4.6 B 18.37%
Weighting of Top 10 16.74% 2.8% 101.7% 46.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.45%
  2. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.45%
  3. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.45%
  4. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.45%
  5. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.45%
  6. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.45%
  7. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.45%
  8. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.45%
  9. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.45%
  10. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.45%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GTCSX % Rank
Stocks 		97.06% 25.32% 100.32% 68.37%
Cash 		2.94% -79.10% 74.68% 30.78%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 90.99%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 89.97%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 90.99%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 91.33%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GTCSX % Rank
Healthcare 		16.63% 0.00% 26.53% 12.20%
Financial Services 		15.70% 0.00% 35.52% 45.19%
Technology 		14.96% 0.00% 54.70% 40.55%
Industrials 		12.54% 2.46% 37.42% 95.19%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.47% 0.99% 47.79% 76.63%
Energy 		9.37% 0.00% 37.72% 6.01%
Real Estate 		7.57% 0.00% 29.43% 44.50%
Communication Services 		3.89% 0.00% 14.85% 23.54%
Basic Materials 		3.65% 0.00% 18.66% 78.01%
Utilities 		3.13% 0.00% 18.58% 29.21%
Consumer Defense 		3.08% 0.00% 18.87% 75.43%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GTCSX % Rank
US 		97.06% 24.89% 100.00% 34.01%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 36.31% 99.66%

GTCSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GTCSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.92% 0.01% 13.16% 64.66%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.50% 24.36%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.01% 0.45% 87.78%

Sales Fees

GTCSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GTCSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GTCSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 41.00% 1.00% 314.00% 45.22%

GTCSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GTCSX Category Low Category High GTCSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.63% 0.00% 37.98% 25.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GTCSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GTCSX Category Low Category High GTCSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.01% -2.40% 2.49% 60.72%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GTCSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GTCSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jordan Irving

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2018

4.25

4.3%

Jordan L. Irving is a Portfolio Manager for Glenmede Investment Management LP (GIM). His primary responsibility is managing the Small Cap, SMID Cap and Mid Cap Equity portfolios. Prior to joining GIM, Mr. Irving served as a Founding Partner and Portfolio Manager at Irving Magee Investment Management LLC. Previously, Mr. Irving worked as a Senior Portfolio Manager for both large and small capitalization value equity strategies at Macquarie Investment Management (formerly Delaware Investments). He began his career with the U.S. Active Large-Cap Value team within Merrill Lynch Investment Managers. Mr. Irving joins Glenmede with two decades of investment management experience. Mr. Irving earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in American studies from Yale University and received a special diploma in social studies from Oxford University in England. Mr. Irving was a member of the United States Senior National Rowing Team for several years and won a World Championship title in 1997.

Matthew Shannon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2022

0.09

0.1%

Matthew F. Shannon, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager for Glenmede Investment Management LP (GIM). His primary responsibility is managing the Small Cap, SMID Cap and Mid Cap Equity portfolios. Prior to this role, Mr. Shannon served as a Research Analyst, where he worked on the Small and Mid Cap equity products and supported the research and portfolio management efforts of the three strategies. Before joining GIM, Mr. Shannon was a Portfolio Management Associate for The Glenmede Trust Company, N.A. (GTC). In this role, he assisted portfolio managers with investing in and monitoring client portfolios. Mr. Shannon graduated from Pennsylvania State University Smeal College of Business, with high distinction, receiving his B.S. in finance, with a minor in statistics. He earned honors in finance from the Schreyer Honors College. He received the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation in April of 2016.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×