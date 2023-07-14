Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.1%
1 yr return
3.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
13.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.1%
Net Assets
$1.32 B
Holdings in Top 10
16.7%
Expense Ratio 0.92%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 41.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GTCSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.1%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|27.65%
|1 Yr
|3.9%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|76.79%
|3 Yr
|13.9%*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|9.79%
|5 Yr
|0.1%*
|-23.7%
|9.2%
|27.62%
|10 Yr
|3.2%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|21.03%
* Annualized
|Period
|GTCSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.7%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|48.20%
|2021
|11.0%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|12.39%
|2020
|4.9%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|25.67%
|2019
|4.8%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|52.22%
|2018
|-6.6%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|85.33%
|Period
|GTCSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.1%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|26.11%
|1 Yr
|3.9%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|70.31%
|3 Yr
|13.9%*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|6.74%
|5 Yr
|0.1%*
|-23.7%
|10.7%
|35.36%
|10 Yr
|5.5%*
|-9.0%
|15.3%
|21.97%
* Annualized
|Period
|GTCSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.7%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|48.20%
|2021
|11.0%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|12.39%
|2020
|4.9%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|25.67%
|2019
|4.8%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|52.22%
|2018
|-6.6%
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|89.52%
|GTCSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GTCSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.32 B
|1.48 M
|120 B
|23.43%
|Number of Holdings
|89
|2
|2519
|73.13%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|257 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|18.37%
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.74%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|46.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GTCSX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.06%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|68.37%
|Cash
|2.94%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|30.78%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|90.99%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|89.97%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|90.99%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|91.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GTCSX % Rank
|Healthcare
|16.63%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|12.20%
|Financial Services
|15.70%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|45.19%
|Technology
|14.96%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|40.55%
|Industrials
|12.54%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|95.19%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.47%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|76.63%
|Energy
|9.37%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|6.01%
|Real Estate
|7.57%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|44.50%
|Communication Services
|3.89%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|23.54%
|Basic Materials
|3.65%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|78.01%
|Utilities
|3.13%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|29.21%
|Consumer Defense
|3.08%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|75.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GTCSX % Rank
|US
|97.06%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|34.01%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|99.66%
|GTCSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.92%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|64.66%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|24.36%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|87.78%
|GTCSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GTCSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GTCSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|41.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|45.22%
|GTCSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GTCSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.63%
|0.00%
|37.98%
|25.30%
|GTCSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|GTCSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GTCSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.01%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|60.72%
|GTCSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 10, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 11, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 11, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 12, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 13, 2020
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2018
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 11, 2016
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 11, 2016
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2013
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2013
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2013
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 09, 2012
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 16, 2012
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 09, 2012
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2011
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 11, 2011
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 12, 2010
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2009
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2009
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2008
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2008
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2008
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2007
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2002
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2002
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2002
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2002
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2001
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 08, 2001
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 13, 1995
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 1995
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 14, 1994
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 1994
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 15, 1994
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 1993
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 15, 1993
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2018
4.25
4.3%
Jordan L. Irving is a Portfolio Manager for Glenmede Investment Management LP (GIM). His primary responsibility is managing the Small Cap, SMID Cap and Mid Cap Equity portfolios. Prior to joining GIM, Mr. Irving served as a Founding Partner and Portfolio Manager at Irving Magee Investment Management LLC. Previously, Mr. Irving worked as a Senior Portfolio Manager for both large and small capitalization value equity strategies at Macquarie Investment Management (formerly Delaware Investments). He began his career with the U.S. Active Large-Cap Value team within Merrill Lynch Investment Managers. Mr. Irving joins Glenmede with two decades of investment management experience. Mr. Irving earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in American studies from Yale University and received a special diploma in social studies from Oxford University in England. Mr. Irving was a member of the United States Senior National Rowing Team for several years and won a World Championship title in 1997.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 29, 2022
0.09
0.1%
Matthew F. Shannon, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager for Glenmede Investment Management LP (GIM). His primary responsibility is managing the Small Cap, SMID Cap and Mid Cap Equity portfolios. Prior to this role, Mr. Shannon served as a Research Analyst, where he worked on the Small and Mid Cap equity products and supported the research and portfolio management efforts of the three strategies. Before joining GIM, Mr. Shannon was a Portfolio Management Associate for The Glenmede Trust Company, N.A. (GTC). In this role, he assisted portfolio managers with investing in and monitoring client portfolios. Mr. Shannon graduated from Pennsylvania State University Smeal College of Business, with high distinction, receiving his B.S. in finance, with a minor in statistics. He earned honors in finance from the Schreyer Honors College. He received the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation in April of 2016.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.02
|2.58
