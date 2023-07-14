Under normal market circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities, such as common stocks and preferred stocks, of U.S. small cap companies that Glenmede Investment Management LP (the “Advisor”) believes are undervalued. Small cap companies include companies with market capitalizations, at the time of purchase, that are within the market capitalization range of any stock in the Russell 2000® Index at its last rebalancing. That capitalization range was $257.1 million to $ 7.3 billion as of May 7, 2021.

The Advisor uses a combination of quantitative and fundamental research to select securities. The Advisor uses a quantitative proprietary multi-factor computer model which identifies a list of attractive securities having revenue and earnings growth potential with reasonable valuations, then applies fundamental research to select which securities to buy and sell for this Portfolio. The Advisor also considers material environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria in the context of long-term decision making.