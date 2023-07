Robert Daly is Glenmede’s Director of Fixed Income. He is responsible for the management of over $4 billion of tax-exempt and taxable fixed income strategies for institutions, consultants and private clients. Mr. Daly works closely with a team of traders, portfolio managers, credit analysts and other professionals to broaden exposure to GIM’s fixed income suite. He also serves as a member of GTC’s Investment Policy Committee. Prior to joining Glenmede, Mr. Daly served as a Senior Portfolio Manager for U.S. and global fixed income strategies at BlackRock in New York. In this role, he was instrumental in establishing and managing a team responsible for asset allocation development, portfolio construction, risk budgeting and formulating investment process. Previously, Mr. Daly managed multi- sector and investment grade credit fixed income portfolios for institutional clients. Mr. Daly earned a Master of Business Administration degree in finance and accounting from Columbia University and his Bachelor of Arts degree in government from Dartmouth College.