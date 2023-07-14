Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Donoghue Forlines Tactical Allocation Fund

GTAIX | Fund

$9.76

$39.1 M

3.58%

$0.35

1.21%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.7%

1 yr return

7.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

Net Assets

$39.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

92.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.21%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 150.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GTAIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.83%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Donoghue Forlines Tactical Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Donoghue Forlines LLC
  • Inception Date
    Apr 06, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Richard Molari

Fund Description

The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by diversifying the Fund’s portfolio across several different asset classes that have low, or negative, correlations to one another. By having a portfolio with multiple asset classes with differing correlations, the total volatility of the Fund’s portfolio should be lower than some, or all, of the underlying asset classes if they were held individually. Also, the use of cash as a tactical asset class during times of high market volatility is intended to further reduce the risk of the portfolio.

The adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”), listed on U.S. exchanges, and mutual funds (each a “fund” and collectively “funds”) that represent three major asset classes: equities, fixed income, and alternative investments. funds are a type of investment company whose shares are traded on a securities exchange. ETNs are structured notes whose returns are based upon the performance of one or more underlying indicators. The funds and ETNs in which the Fund invests each primarily invest in (1) U.S. common stocks, (2) foreign and emerging market common stocks, (3) U.S. fixed income securities, (4) foreign and emerging market fixed income securities or (5) alternative investments including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), master-limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and commodities. Equity funds may include those that invest in small-cap, mid-cap or large cap companies. The adviser invests Fund assets in fixed income funds without restriction as to minimum issuer credit quality, sector, capitalization, country of origin, or security maturity. Fixed income funds may invest in non-investment grade fixed income securities, commonly known as “high yield” or “junk” bonds that are rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or similarly by another rating agency.

The Fund considers emerging market countries to be those represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

Under normal market conditions, the adviser invests the Fund’s assets across U.S., foreign and emerging market securities in accordance with the following ranges (as a percentage of the Fund’s net assets):

U.S. securities 20% - 100%
Foreign securities 0% - 80%
Emerging market securities 0% - 40%

The Fund considers emerging market countries to be those represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

MLPs owned by an ETF or fund in which the Fund invests typically are principally engaged in one or more aspects of the exploration, production, processing, transmission, marketing, storage or delivery of energy-related commodities, such as natural gas, natural gas liquids, coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products.

The Fund treats cash equivalents as a tactical asset class and has the ability to fully invest the Fund’s assets in cash or cash equivalents as a potential defense against volatile market downturns. Allocations within each asset class are based on a macro, top-down approach focusing on fundamental credit-driven research and data to measure risk of each holding and the portfolio as a whole.

The adviser may engage in frequent trading of securities in managing the Fund’s portfolio, resulting in a higher portfolio turnover.

The adviser may invest the Fund’s assets in funds that are subadvised or advised by the adviser. The adviser may engage in frequent trading of securities in managing the Fund’s portfolio, resulting in a higher portfolio turnover.

Read More

GTAIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GTAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.7% -12.3% 53.7% 28.93%
1 Yr 7.0% -18.8% 40.4% 17.77%
3 Yr 1.8%* -18.0% 15.9% 26.58%
5 Yr -0.3%* -13.4% 10.3% 39.73%
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 4.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GTAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.9% -48.5% 15.7% 40.42%
2021 3.3% -10.0% 21.8% 32.22%
2020 -0.3% -5.8% 15.2% 88.89%
2019 3.3% -2.2% 6.5% 25.57%
2018 N/A -6.8% 0.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GTAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.7% -23.0% 53.7% 28.10%
1 Yr 7.0% -18.8% 40.4% 17.36%
3 Yr 1.8%* -18.0% 15.9% 27.27%
5 Yr 0.0%* -13.4% 10.3% 35.05%
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 6.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GTAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.9% -48.5% 15.7% 40.83%
2021 3.3% -10.0% 21.8% 31.80%
2020 -0.3% -5.8% 15.2% 88.89%
2019 3.3% -2.2% 6.5% 25.57%
2018 N/A -6.8% 0.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GTAIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GTAIX Category Low Category High GTAIX % Rank
Net Assets 39.1 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 82.23%
Number of Holdings 14 2 3255 80.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 36.3 M 349 K 12.1 B 74.38%
Weighting of Top 10 92.03% 22.9% 100.0% 20.66%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government I 11.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GTAIX % Rank
Stocks 		68.85% 0.00% 238.38% 21.07%
Bonds 		18.01% 0.00% 106.59% 61.16%
Cash 		12.93% -65.52% 88.88% 42.15%
Preferred Stocks 		0.18% 0.00% 6.21% 10.33%
Convertible Bonds 		0.03% 0.00% 8.92% 51.65%
Other 		0.00% -72.87% 73.78% 73.14%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GTAIX % Rank
Technology 		29.26% 0.00% 85.77% 5.37%
Healthcare 		13.33% 0.00% 38.63% 37.07%
Industrials 		9.36% 0.00% 23.85% 49.27%
Energy 		9.04% 0.00% 60.89% 21.46%
Real Estate 		8.40% 0.00% 99.45% 23.90%
Basic Materials 		8.06% 0.00% 56.73% 12.68%
Financial Services 		6.57% 0.00% 98.22% 80.98%
Consumer Defense 		4.78% 0.00% 37.51% 65.85%
Communication Services 		4.70% 0.00% 21.61% 59.02%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.46% 0.00% 25.83% 67.80%
Utilities 		2.04% 0.00% 91.12% 64.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GTAIX % Rank
US 		54.85% -1.19% 235.84% 23.55%
Non US 		14.00% -6.82% 98.11% 29.75%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GTAIX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		42.13% -72.56% 100.00% 43.80%
Corporate 		37.41% 0.00% 98.28% 8.68%
Government 		20.47% 0.00% 99.78% 58.68%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 71.81% 61.98%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 52.99% 64.88%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 19.13% 55.79%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GTAIX % Rank
US 		17.25% -17.22% 99.80% 52.89%
Non US 		0.76% -2.67% 63.37% 59.50%

GTAIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GTAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.21% 0.21% 4.40% 62.03%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 38.84%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 8.18%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

GTAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% 22.73%

Trading Fees

GTAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% 64.86%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GTAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 150.00% 1.75% 441.00% 65.31%

GTAIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GTAIX Category Low Category High GTAIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.58% 0.00% 43.06% 38.40%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GTAIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GTAIX Category Low Category High GTAIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.83% -2.01% 13.72% 39.26%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GTAIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GTAIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Richard Molari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 06, 2018

4.15

4.2%

Rick is the Chief Operating Officer of W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC. He is a principal, corporate officer as well as a member of W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC's Investment Policy Committee. As part of Rick's responsibilities on the investment committee he is involved in the design and maintenance of the technical asset allocation models applied to the high yield asset class and equity rotation strategies. He is also a co-portfolio manager to the Power Funds suite of 40 Act mutual funds, of which W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC is the Advisor. Rick is an accomplished investment management operations and global trading specialist with over fifteen years of industry experience. He has extensive knowledge of international equity, fixed income and currency markets as well as back and middle office operations, portfolio accounting and compliance regulations. Rick joined W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC in 2014 to manage the trading and operations team. Prior to his current role, Rick spent nine years at a multi-billion dollar Boston based global hedge fund, trading international equities and managing trade operations. He started his professional career in fund accounting and back office administration with State Street Global Advisors and later BISYS Hedge Fund Services Inc. Rick holds a dual Bachelor's of Science degree from Northeastern University in Finance and Entrepreneurship. He is currently an active member of the CFA Institute, the Boston Security Analysts Society and the Boston Securities Traders Association.

Jeffrey Thompson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 06, 2018

4.15

4.2%

Jeff is President and CEO of W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC. He is a principal and corporate officer as well as a member of W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC's Investment Policy Committee. As part of Jeff's responsibilities on the investment committee he leads in the design and maintenance of the technical asset allocation models applied to the high yield asset class and equity rotation strategies. In addition, he has been instrumental in collaborating with Standard and Poor’s and S-Network in the design of the custom indices being offered by WEDCO for which the SMA investment portfolios are predicated upon. He is also a co-portfolio manager to the Power Funds suite of 40 Act mutual funds, of which W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC is the Advisor. Jeff had worked as an Account Executive for national and super regional firms Lehman Brothers, Gruntal & Co., and Cowen & Co. from 1992-1996. There he worked with individual investors, as well as institutional investors, recommending and trading individual securities. Further, BTS Asset Management employed Jeff from 1996-1998 as a Regional Vice President providing investment advisory services to institutional clients.

John Forlines

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2018

3.58

3.6%

John A. Forlines III is Chief Investment Officer at W.E. Donoghue and a member of the Investment Committee. In addition to his leadership as a portfolio manager, Mr. Forlines is an Executive in Residence in the Department of Economics at Duke where he teaches classes in behavioral finance and decision making. Mr. Forlines enjoyed a long career with J.P. Morgan from 1985-2000, serving various roles within the firm, including Vice President of Structured Products, Co-Head of the U.S. Private Equity Group, Managing Director in the Securities Business Development Group and Managing Director and Co-Head of U.S. Tech, Media & Telecom Investment Banking. Mr. Forlines is admitted to the practice of law in the State of New York; before his career at JP Morgan his legal work specialized in structured debt and equity products. Graduating from Duke University with Honors in English and Economics, Mr. Forlines has also earned his J.D from the Duke University School of Law.

Nicholas Lobley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 09, 2019

2.48

2.5%

Mr. Lobley was promoted to Portfolio Manager of W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC in 2019. Mr. Lobley was previously promoted to Senior Research Analyst in 2018 after joining the firm as Analyst in 2018. Prior to joining W.E. Donoghue & Co., Mr. Lobley was an Analyst with JAForlines Global, an independent investment adviser, since 2017. From 2016 to 2017, Mr. Lobley was an Associate with Paley Advisors, LLC. Mr. Lobley holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Oberlin College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.7 13.0

