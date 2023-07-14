The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by diversifying the Fund’s portfolio across several different asset classes that have low, or negative, correlations to one another. By having a portfolio with multiple asset classes with differing correlations, the total volatility of the Fund’s portfolio should be lower than some, or all, of the underlying asset classes if they were held individually. Also, the use of cash as a tactical asset class during times of high market volatility is intended to further reduce the risk of the portfolio.

The adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”), listed on U.S. exchanges, and mutual funds (each a “fund” and collectively “funds”) that represent three major asset classes: equities, fixed income, and alternative investments. funds are a type of investment company whose shares are traded on a securities exchange. ETNs are structured notes whose returns are based upon the performance of one or more underlying indicators. The funds and ETNs in which the Fund invests each primarily invest in (1) U.S. common stocks, (2) foreign and emerging market common stocks, (3) U.S. fixed income securities, (4) foreign and emerging market fixed income securities or (5) alternative investments including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), master-limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and commodities. Equity funds may include those that invest in small-cap, mid-cap or large cap companies. The adviser invests Fund assets in fixed income funds without restriction as to minimum issuer credit quality, sector, capitalization, country of origin, or security maturity. Fixed income funds may invest in non-investment grade fixed income securities, commonly known as “high yield” or “junk” bonds that are rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or similarly by another rating agency.

The Fund considers emerging market countries to be those represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

Under normal market conditions, the adviser invests the Fund’s assets across U.S., foreign and emerging market securities in accordance with the following ranges (as a percentage of the Fund’s net assets):

U.S. securities 20% - 100% Foreign securities 0% - 80% Emerging market securities 0% - 40%

The Fund considers emerging market countries to be those represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

MLPs owned by an ETF or fund in which the Fund invests typically are principally engaged in one or more aspects of the exploration, production, processing, transmission, marketing, storage or delivery of energy-related commodities, such as natural gas, natural gas liquids, coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products.

The Fund treats cash equivalents as a tactical asset class and has the ability to fully invest the Fund’s assets in cash or cash equivalents as a potential defense against volatile market downturns. Allocations within each asset class are based on a macro, top-down approach focusing on fundamental credit-driven research and data to measure risk of each holding and the portfolio as a whole.

The adviser may engage in frequent trading of securities in managing the Fund’s portfolio, resulting in a higher portfolio turnover.

The adviser may invest the Fund’s assets in funds that are subadvised or advised by the adviser. The adviser may engage in frequent trading of securities in managing the Fund’s portfolio, resulting in a higher portfolio turnover.