Goldman Sachs International Equity Income Fund

mutual fund
GSUKX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.43 -0.06 -0.36%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (GSIKX) Primary C (GSCKX) A (GSAKX) Retirement (GSRKX) Inv (GSTKX) Retirement (GSUKX) Other (GSNPX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs International Equity Income Fund

GSUKX | Fund

$16.43

$255 M

1.81%

$0.30

1.29%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.9%

1 yr return

21.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

Net Assets

$255 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GSUKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.03%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs International Equity Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Feb 26, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Alexis Deladerrière

Fund Description

GSUKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GSUKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.9% -0.2% 22.0% 58.98%
1 Yr 21.1% -23.7% 32.5% 38.92%
3 Yr 8.6%* -4.7% 20.6% 39.62%
5 Yr 1.8%* -11.3% 9.6% 21.84%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 9.9% 3.60%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GSUKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.6% -27.8% 166.1% 22.87%
2021 5.1% -42.2% 28.2% 26.01%
2020 0.1% -7.3% 5.5% 51.78%
2019 5.4% 1.1% 7.1% 3.32%
2018 -5.2% -8.1% -1.1% 81.53%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GSUKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.9% -9.7% 22.0% 57.19%
1 Yr 21.1% -23.7% 56.0% 37.01%
3 Yr 8.6%* -4.7% 22.3% 34.71%
5 Yr 4.5%* -11.3% 12.4% 5.90%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 13.2% 3.20%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GSUKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.6% -27.8% 166.1% 22.87%
2021 5.1% -42.2% 28.2% 26.01%
2020 0.1% -7.3% 5.5% 51.78%
2019 5.4% 1.1% 7.1% 3.65%
2018 -2.5% -8.1% -1.1% 8.01%

NAV & Total Return History

GSUKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GSUKX Category Low Category High GSUKX % Rank
Net Assets 255 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 64.48%
Number of Holdings 39 2 3900 94.05%
Net Assets in Top 10 70.9 M 530 K 13.7 B 63.69%
Weighting of Top 10 35.26% 7.3% 99.9% 15.55%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GSUKX % Rank
Stocks 		98.02% 75.03% 100.46% 51.19%
Cash 		1.98% -31.92% 11.89% 47.62%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 88.69%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 90.48%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 87.50%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 89.29%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSUKX % Rank
Financial Services 		26.17% 0.00% 42.76% 23.12%
Healthcare 		15.15% 0.00% 23.28% 16.82%
Industrials 		12.12% 1.03% 36.79% 64.26%
Consumer Defense 		9.83% 0.00% 31.84% 31.53%
Utilities 		8.03% 0.00% 27.46% 9.91%
Real Estate 		7.67% 0.00% 17.64% 4.80%
Technology 		5.56% 0.00% 24.16% 61.86%
Energy 		5.37% 0.00% 26.59% 66.97%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.05% 0.00% 27.46% 95.80%
Basic Materials 		3.68% 0.00% 30.76% 90.99%
Communication Services 		2.36% 0.00% 23.78% 92.49%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSUKX % Rank
Non US 		96.00% 71.47% 100.46% 48.81%
US 		2.02% 0.00% 15.02% 33.04%

GSUKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GSUKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.29% 0.01% 21.16% 31.72%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.25% 84.73%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% N/A

Sales Fees

GSUKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

GSUKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GSUKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 2.00% 158.16% 29.62%

GSUKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GSUKX Category Low Category High GSUKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.81% 0.00% 8.48% 94.03%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GSUKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GSUKX Category Low Category High GSUKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.03% 0.18% 7.85% 25.85%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GSUKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

GSUKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Alexis Deladerrière

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2012

10.26

10.3%

Alexis Deladerrière, CFA,is the Head of International Developed Markets Equity within the Fundamental U.S. Equity team including the International Equity ESG and International Equity Income strategies. He joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in July 2002 as a research analyst. Mr. Deladerrière graduated from the École Supérieure de Commerce de Paris (ESCP-EAP) in 2002 with a Masters degree in Finance, Economics and General Management. As part of his studies he worked at Crédit Lyonnais and A.T. Kearney in Paris.

Abhishek Periwal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 17, 2018

3.87

3.9%

Vice President, Co-Lead Portfolio Manager, Global Equity – New York Abhishek is a portfolio manager on the Global Equity team within GSAM Fundamental Equity, where he is a co-lead portfolio manager for International Equity and responsible for GSAM’s International Equity ESG and International Equity Income strategies. He is also the Global Sector Lead for the Industrials sector. Abhishek joined GSAM in 2007 as an investment analyst and has been a part of the investment team for the past 12 years. He earned a Bachelor of Commerce from Kolkata University in India in 2004 and an MBA from the Management Development Institute (MDI) in 2007. Abhishek was awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) from the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India (ICFAI) in 2006.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.59 0.54

