Sophia is a portfolio manager within Goldman Sachs Asset Management Fixed Income. She joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management in November 2019 as a portfolio manager Fixed Income team focused on global multi-sector credit and investment grade strategies. Sophia has over a decade of industry experience managing Fixed Income portfolios for a diverse range of clients, with expertise in quantitative and fundamental investment styles spanning a variety of sub-asset classes, including investment grade credit, high yield credit, sovereign debt, and currency. In addition, Sophia has experience constructing ESG-oriented portfolio solutions and has achieved the CFA UK Certificate in ESG Investing. Previously, Sophia was a portfolio manager at State Street Global Advisors, where she focused on active fixed income and currency portfolio management, originating and implementing alpha strategies. Sophia holds a Bachelor of Arts from Swarthmore College's Honors Program with a major in History and a minor in Mathematics & Statistics.