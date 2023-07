Mr. Gopalsamy is a portfolio manager on the Government/Swaps team within Fixed Income, responsible for Treasury, agency debt and interest rate derivatives strategies. Prior to joining GS Asset Management in 2008, Raghavan was an Interest Rate Derivatives Trader at JP Morgan from 2006 to 2008, following a position in the Risk Management group from 2004 to 2006. Raghavan received his BS from Binghamton University in 2002.