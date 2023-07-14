Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
-20.4%
1 yr return
-22.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-16.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-17.5%
Net Assets
$105 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 2.93%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Grizzly Short Fund sells stocks and exchange traded funds short. Short selling involves the sale of borrowed securities. When the Fund sells a stock short, it incurs an obligation to replace the stock borrowed at whatever its price may be at the time it purchases the stock for delivery to the securities lender. The Fund will realize a gain if at that time the price of the stock is less than the price of the stock when it was sold short, and will realize a loss if at that time the price of the stock is greater than the price of the stock when it was sold short. The aggregate amount of its outstanding securities sold short typically will be approximately equal to, or slightly less than, its net assets. When the Fund’s outstanding securities sold short equal its net assets, it is “100% short.” The Fund utilizes a disciplined, unemotional, quantitative investment approach.
The Fund believes that in all market conditions there will exist some companies whose stocks are overvalued by the market and that capital appreciation can be realized by selling short those stocks. However, the best overall results typically will be achieved in declining stock markets. In rising stock markets the risk of loss is likely.
The Fund may increase the number of stocks it sells short if market conditions warrant an increase. In determining which stocks to sell short, Leuthold Weeden Capital Management (referred to as the Adviser) calculates a quantitative index for each security that it follows that is designed to identify those securities that are most likely to decline in price or underperform the market (the “Vulnerability Index”). In calculating a Vulnerability Index, the Adviser considers twelve or more components. Some of the components include fundamental factors such as earnings growth or dividends, while other components consider market factors such as institutional trading activity or insider buying or selling. From time to time the Fund may sell short index-related securities. The Fund will do so to rapidly increase its short position.
The Fund also follows a disciplined approach in determining when to cover its securities sold short. The factors the Adviser considers in determining when to cover securities sold short include:
➣Price movements of the stocks sold short;
➣Changes in the Vulnerability Index;
➣Daily trading volume of the stock; and
➣News and articles concerning the stock appearing in financial services and publications.
|Period
|GRZZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-20.4%
|-84.7%
|722.5%
|60.61%
|1 Yr
|-22.1%
|-91.9%
|585.8%
|49.24%
|3 Yr
|-16.7%*
|-87.9%
|118.7%
|53.03%
|5 Yr
|-17.5%*
|-76.4%
|46.2%
|54.26%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-69.4%
|8.2%
|30.58%
* Annualized
|Period
|GRZZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|22.4%
|-91.3%
|117.2%
|34.85%
|2021
|-8.3%
|-65.2%
|39.6%
|23.48%
|2020
|-16.3%
|-65.7%
|102.0%
|56.82%
|2019
|-8.6%
|-36.6%
|30.0%
|42.97%
|2018
|N/A
|-11.7%
|8.4%
|N/A
|GRZZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GRZZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|105 M
|304 K
|4.68 B
|25.76%
|Number of Holdings
|115
|3
|602
|7.58%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|43.9 M
|-7.43 B
|447 M
|17.42%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|7.7%
|133.3%
|12.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GRZZX % Rank
|Cash
|223.10%
|0.00%
|361.39%
|7.58%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|96.97%
|Other
|0.00%
|-89.70%
|100.00%
|65.15%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.47%
|97.73%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-95.77%
|114.58%
|91.67%
|Stocks
|-123.10%
|-300.04%
|101.15%
|76.52%
|GRZZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.93%
|0.59%
|9.91%
|28.68%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.35%
|1.50%
|98.48%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.03%
|0.45%
|7.50%
|GRZZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|GRZZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GRZZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|459.00%
|44.44%
|GRZZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GRZZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.28%
|0.00%
|4.15%
|98.48%
|GRZZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|GRZZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GRZZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-2.93%
|-7.24%
|3.75%
|92.37%
|GRZZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2019
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2009
13.34
13.3%
In addition to theLeuthold SP Sector Rotation ETF Portfolio, Greg is a Co-Portfolio Manager for the Leuthold Select Industries, Leuthold Global Industries, Grizzly Short, Leuthold Core, and Leuthold Global Funds. He is also a member of the investment strategy committee and contributes to The Leuthold Group's institutional research publications. He joined The Leuthold Group in 2006 to aid in the development of the Global Industries framework and continues to monitor and enhance the quantitative disciplines that drive Leuthold's equity strategies. Before joining The Leuthold Group, he worked for FactSet Research Systems in Chicago as a Consultant and Account Executive. While working for FactSet Greg worked extensively with the research team at Leuthold. Greg is a CFA charterholder and graduated with honors from the University of Iowa with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2022
0.16
0.2%
Mr. Segner is a portfolio manager of Leuthold Weeden Capital Management LLC, has been a senior analyst of The Leuthold Group since 2022, an institutional trader with The Leuthold Group since 2010, and was an analyst of The Leuthold Group between 2015-2022.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.16
|23.76
|8.98
|14.22
