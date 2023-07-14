Grizzly Short Fund sells stocks and exchange traded funds short. Short selling involves the sale of borrowed securities. When the Fund sells a stock short, it incurs an obligation to replace the stock borrowed at whatever its price may be at the time it purchases the stock for delivery to the securities lender. The Fund will realize a gain if at that time the price of the stock is less than the price of the stock when it was sold short, and will realize a loss if at that time the price of the stock is greater than the price of the stock when it was sold short. The aggregate amount of its outstanding securities sold short typically will be approximately equal to, or slightly less than, its net assets. When the Fund’s outstanding securities sold short equal its net assets, it is “100% short.” The Fund utilizes a disciplined, unemotional, quantitative investment approach.

The Fund believes that in all market conditions there will exist some companies whose stocks are overvalued by the market and that capital appreciation can be realized by selling short those stocks. However, the best overall results typically will be achieved in declining stock markets. In rising stock markets the risk of loss is likely.

The Fund may increase the number of stocks it sells short if market conditions warrant an increase. In determining which stocks to sell short, Leuthold Weeden Capital Management (referred to as the Adviser) calculates a quantitative index for each security that it follows that is designed to identify those securities that are most likely to decline in price or underperform the market (the “Vulnerability Index”). In calculating a Vulnerability Index, the Adviser considers twelve or more components. Some of the components include fundamental factors such as earnings growth or dividends, while other components consider market factors such as institutional trading activity or insider buying or selling. From time to time the Fund may sell short index-related securities. The Fund will do so to rapidly increase its short position.

The Fund also follows a disciplined approach in determining when to cover its securities sold short. The factors the Adviser considers in determining when to cover securities sold short include:

➣Price movements of the stocks sold short;

➣Changes in the Vulnerability Index;

➣Daily trading volume of the stock; and

➣News and articles concerning the stock appearing in financial services and publications.