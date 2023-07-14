Home
Grizzly Short Fund

mutual fund
GRZZX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$6.82 +0.04 +0.59%
primary theme
Inverse Equity
share class
No Load (GRZZX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

-20.4%

1 yr return

-22.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-16.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-17.5%

Net Assets

$105 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GRZZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -20.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -16.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -17.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -2.93%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Grizzly Short Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Leuthold
  • Inception Date
    Jun 19, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    12559754
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Greg Swenson

Fund Description

Grizzly Short Fund sells stocks and exchange traded funds short. Short selling involves the sale of borrowed securities. When the Fund sells a stock short, it incurs an obligation to replace the stock borrowed at whatever its price may be at the time it purchases the stock for delivery to the securities lender. The Fund will realize a gain if at that time the price of the stock is less than the price of the stock when it was sold short, and will realize a loss if at that time the price of the stock is greater than the price of the stock when it was sold short. The aggregate amount of its outstanding securities sold short typically will be approximately equal to, or slightly less than, its net assets. When the Fund’s outstanding securities sold short equal its net assets, it is “100% short.” The Fund utilizes a disciplined, unemotional, quantitative investment approach.

The Fund believes that in all market conditions there will exist some companies whose stocks are overvalued by the market and that capital appreciation can be realized by selling short those stocks. However, the best overall results typically will be achieved in declining stock markets. In rising stock markets the risk of loss is likely.

The Fund may increase the number of stocks it sells short if market conditions warrant an increase. In determining which stocks to sell short, Leuthold Weeden Capital Management (referred to as the Adviser) calculates a quantitative index for each security that it follows that is designed to identify those securities that are most likely to decline in price or underperform the market (the “Vulnerability Index”). In calculating a Vulnerability Index, the Adviser considers twelve or more components. Some of the components include fundamental factors such as earnings growth or dividends, while other components consider market factors such as institutional trading activity or insider buying or selling. From time to time the Fund may sell short index-related securities. The Fund will do so to rapidly increase its short position.

The Fund also follows a disciplined approach in determining when to cover its securities sold short. The factors the Adviser considers in determining when to cover securities sold short include:

Price movements of the stocks sold short;

Changes in the Vulnerability Index;

Daily trading volume of the stock; and

News and articles concerning the stock appearing in financial services and publications.

Read More

GRZZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GRZZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -20.4% -84.7% 722.5% 60.61%
1 Yr -22.1% -91.9% 585.8% 49.24%
3 Yr -16.7%* -87.9% 118.7% 53.03%
5 Yr -17.5%* -76.4% 46.2% 54.26%
10 Yr N/A* -69.4% 8.2% 30.58%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GRZZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 22.4% -91.3% 117.2% 34.85%
2021 -8.3% -65.2% 39.6% 23.48%
2020 -16.3% -65.7% 102.0% 56.82%
2019 -8.6% -36.6% 30.0% 42.97%
2018 N/A -11.7% 8.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GRZZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -20.4% -84.7% 722.5% 76.52%
1 Yr -22.1% -91.9% 585.8% 69.70%
3 Yr -16.7%* -87.9% 118.7% 46.15%
5 Yr -17.5%* -73.9% 46.2% 52.00%
10 Yr N/A* -68.6% 8.2% 30.58%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GRZZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 22.4% -91.3% 117.2% 34.85%
2021 -8.3% -65.2% 39.6% 23.48%
2020 -16.3% -65.7% 102.0% 56.82%
2019 -8.6% -36.6% 30.0% 42.97%
2018 N/A -11.7% 8.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GRZZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GRZZX Category Low Category High GRZZX % Rank
Net Assets 105 M 304 K 4.68 B 25.76%
Number of Holdings 115 3 602 7.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 43.9 M -7.43 B 447 M 17.42%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 7.7% 133.3% 12.20%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government I 100.00%
  2. Q2 Holdings Inc 2.57%
  3. Snap Inc Class A 2.56%
  4. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A 2.53%
  5. Microchip Technology Inc 2.51%
  6. Burlington Stores Inc 2.49%
  7. FedEx Corp 2.47%
  8. Exact Sciences Corp 2.46%
  9. TransDigm Group Inc 2.43%
  10. Ashland Global Holdings Inc 2.41%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GRZZX % Rank
Cash 		223.10% 0.00% 361.39% 7.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 96.97%
Other 		0.00% -89.70% 100.00% 65.15%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.47% 97.73%
Bonds 		0.00% -95.77% 114.58% 91.67%
Stocks 		-123.10% -300.04% 101.15% 76.52%

GRZZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GRZZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.93% 0.59% 9.91% 28.68%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.35% 1.50% 98.48%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.03% 0.45% 7.50%

Sales Fees

GRZZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GRZZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GRZZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 459.00% 44.44%

GRZZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GRZZX Category Low Category High GRZZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.28% 0.00% 4.15% 98.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GRZZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GRZZX Category Low Category High GRZZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -2.93% -7.24% 3.75% 92.37%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GRZZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GRZZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Greg Swenson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2009

13.34

13.3%

In addition to theLeuthold SP Sector Rotation ETF Portfolio, Greg is a Co-Portfolio Manager for the Leuthold Select Industries, Leuthold Global Industries, Grizzly Short, Leuthold Core, and Leuthold Global Funds. He is also a member of the investment strategy committee and contributes to The Leuthold Group's institutional research publications. He joined The Leuthold Group in 2006 to aid in the development of the Global Industries framework and continues to monitor and enhance the quantitative disciplines that drive Leuthold's equity strategies. Before joining The Leuthold Group, he worked for FactSet Research Systems in Chicago as a Consultant and Account Executive.  While working for FactSet Greg worked extensively with the research team at Leuthold. Greg is a CFA charterholder and graduated with honors from the University of Iowa with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance.

Philip Segner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2022

0.16

0.2%

Mr. Segner is a portfolio manager of Leuthold Weeden Capital Management LLC, has been a senior analyst of The Leuthold Group since 2022, an institutional trader with The Leuthold Group since 2010, and was an analyst of The Leuthold Group between 2015-2022.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.16 23.76 8.98 14.22

