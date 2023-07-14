Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Cohen & Steers Institutional Global Realty Shares

mutual fund
GRSIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.51 -0.07 -0.73%
primary theme
International Real Estate
share class
Other (GRSIX) Primary
GRSIX (Mutual Fund)

Cohen & Steers Institutional Global Realty Shares

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.51 -0.07 -0.73%
primary theme
International Real Estate
share class
Other (GRSIX) Primary
GRSIX (Mutual Fund)

Cohen & Steers Institutional Global Realty Shares

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.51 -0.07 -0.73%
primary theme
International Real Estate
share class
Other (GRSIX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Cohen & Steers Institutional Global Realty Shares

GRSIX | Fund

$9.51

$461 M

2.33%

$0.22

1.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$461 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 80.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Cohen & Steers Institutional Global Realty Shares

GRSIX | Fund

$9.51

$461 M

2.33%

$0.22

1.02%

GRSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.67%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Cohen & Steers Institutional Global Realty Shares
  • Fund Family Name
    Cohen & Steers
  • Inception Date
    Aug 10, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    William Leung

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in publicly traded equity securities of global renewables and sustainable infrastructure (“GRSI”) companies listed on a domestic or foreign exchange, throughout the world, including the United States (the “80% Policy”). As part of the 80% Policy, under normal market conditions, at least 40% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in publicly traded securities of GRSI companies whose primary operations or principal trading market is in a foreign market, and that are not subject to the requirements of the U.S. securities laws, markets and accounting requirements, and the Fund will maintain exposure to securities of GRSI companies in the United States and in at least three countries outside the United States. The Fund considers an issuer’s “primary operations” to be in a foreign market if the issuer (i) is organized under the laws of that country, or (ii) derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, services performed, or has at least 50% of its assets located within that country. The Fund may also invest, as a principal strategy, up to 25% of its net assets in GRSI companies organized as master limited partnerships (“MLPs”).
The Fund may change the 80% Policy without shareholder approval. The Fund will provide shareholders with written notice at least 60 days prior to the implementation of any such changes.
The Fund defines a GRSI company as any company that has assets that are, or is a technology and service provider engaged with, wind, solar and other forms of clean power, battery & storage technology, electric vehicles and electrification technology, integral to technology and infrastructure (such as electricity transmission and distribution assets), behind-the-meter / energy efficiency, smart grid technology, integrated software technology, data storage and transmission technology, and water and waste infrastructure pertaining to the circular economy (e.g., recycling). The circular economy concept recognizes the importance of a sustainable economic system and represents an alternative economic model to the default “make-use-throw away” approach of consumption, which is believed to be unsustainable given scarce resources and the rising cost of managing waste. The circular economy concept promotes the redesign of products and systems to minimize waste and to enable greater recycling and reuse of materials. GRSI companies are primarily focused in these areas. The Fund will not invest in issuers that do not meet this definition.
For purposes of the 80% Policy, the Fund’s investments in GRSI companies include equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies that have at least 50% of their assets, income, earnings, sales, or profits committed to, or derived from renewables and sustainable infrastructure.
GRSI companies include the following:
Wind & Solar (asset owners & operators, developers, and supply chain (e.g., transportation and logistics companies))
Clean Power (such as hydroelectric, geothermal and biomass)
Clean Technology (electrification of the grid through electric vehicles, grid modernization, energy efficiency, distributed generation, etc.)
Water Sustainability (water and wastewater treatment systems & utilities and supply chain (e.g., transportation and logistics companies))
Opportunistic transitioning companies (particularly companies focused on power generation & electrification investments)
The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in publicly traded securities of GRSI companies, whose primary operations or principal trading market is in an “emerging market.” In selecting the Fund’s emerging market securities, the Adviser primarily looks to the emerging market countries that are included in the MSCI Emerging Markets USD Index, which currently include Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. The Fund may invest in securities of foreign companies in the form of American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”). In addition, the Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in securities deemed illiquid. The Fund retains the ability to invest in GRSI companies of any market size capitalization.
Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC, (“PSG” or the “Adviser”) serves as the investment adviser to the Fund. The Adviser utilizes a fundamental, bottom-up, value-based selection methodology, taking into account short-term considerations, such as temporary market mispricing, and long-term considerations, such as values of assets and cash flows. The Adviser also draws upon the expertise and knowledge within Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and its affiliates, which provide extensive owner/operator insights into industry drivers and trends. The Adviser takes a balanced approach to investing, seeking to mitigate risk through diversification, credit analysis, economic analysis and review of sector and industry trends. The Adviser uses proprietary research to select individual securities that it believes can add value from income and/or the potential for capital appreciation. The proprietary research may include an assessment of a company’s general financial condition, its competitive positioning and management strength, as well as industry characteristics and other factors. The Fund may sell a security that becomes overvalued or no longer offers an attractive risk/reward profile. A security may also be sold due to changes in portfolio strategy or cash flow needs. The allocation of capital across asset classes and strategies will vary upon market opportunity and other factors.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest more than 25% of its total assets in the renewable and sustainable infrastructure industry. The policy of concentration is a fundamental policy. This fundamental policy may not be changed without the approval of the holders of a majority of the Fund’s outstanding voting securities, as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).
Read More

GRSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GRSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -7.4% 12.6% N/A
1 Yr N/A -23.1% 5.7% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -15.7% 6.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -17.2% 13.6% N/A
10 Yr -8.5%* -11.2% 3.2% 99.13%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GRSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -43.9% 4.5% N/A
2021 N/A -7.2% 14.9% N/A
2020 N/A -7.5% 4.4% N/A
2019 N/A 0.3% 6.1% N/A
2018 -1.4% -6.3% 11.6% 8.14%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GRSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -15.4% 12.6% N/A
1 Yr N/A -23.1% 5.7% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -15.7% 6.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -17.2% 14.0% N/A
10 Yr -8.5%* -11.2% 6.3% 99.12%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GRSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -43.9% 4.5% N/A
2021 N/A -7.2% 14.9% N/A
2020 N/A -7.5% 4.4% N/A
2019 N/A 0.3% 6.1% N/A
2018 -1.4% -6.3% 12.0% 38.95%

NAV & Total Return History

GRSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GRSIX Category Low Category High GRSIX % Rank
Net Assets 461 M 3.98 M 9.6 B 50.26%
Number of Holdings 80 5 739 59.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 136 M 1.39 M 6.34 B 51.30%
Weighting of Top 10 27.53% 18.1% 63.6% 88.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd 3.08%
  2. Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd 3.07%
  3. CK Asset Holdings Ltd 2.81%
  4. Realty Income Corp 2.80%
  5. Dexus 2.75%
  6. Extra Space Storage Inc 2.70%
  7. AvalonBay Communities Inc 2.65%
  8. Prologis Inc 2.59%
  9. Simon Property Group Inc 2.56%
  10. Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA 2.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GRSIX % Rank
Stocks 		95.42% 3.65% 126.54% 85.57%
Cash 		2.56% -1.38% 10.38% 25.39%
Other 		2.02% -33.49% 78.71% 9.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 15.83% 83.42%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 83.94%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 22.09% 83.51%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GRSIX % Rank
Real Estate 		89.56% 72.53% 100.00% 93.12%
Financial Services 		2.05% 0.00% 9.53% 4.23%
Communication Services 		1.97% 0.00% 10.08% 15.87%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.84% 0.00% 13.03% 13.23%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.96% 83.07%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 4.92% 89.42%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.91% 83.07%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 1.54% 82.54%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 82.01%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 82.01%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 1.63% 83.07%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GRSIX % Rank
US 		48.44% 0.00% 80.79% 84.97%
Non US 		46.98% 0.00% 99.40% 15.54%

GRSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GRSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.02% 0.11% 27.58% 72.77%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.10% 1.50% 94.82%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.02% 0.01% 0.25% 3.45%

Sales Fees

GRSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GRSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GRSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 80.00% 1.00% 165.00% 61.08%

GRSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GRSIX Category Low Category High GRSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.33% 0.00% 5.11% 94.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GRSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GRSIX Category Low Category High GRSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.67% -0.23% 3.84% 33.68%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GRSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GRSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

William Leung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2012

5.41

5.4%

Mr. Leung has been with Cohen & Steers Asia Limited since 2012 and currently serves as senior vice president. Prior to joining the Cohen & Steers , Mr. Leung was a director, a portfolio manager and head of Asia real estate securities at Deutsche Asset Management/RREEF in January 2000 after three years with Merrill Lynch and one year at UBS Warburg primarily focusing on equity research in Hong Kong and China. Mr. Leung holds a BA from Hong Kong Polytechnic University and MBA from Hong Kong University of Science & Technology. Mr. Leung is the member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants

John Y. Cheigh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2012

5.41

5.4%

Jon Y. Cheigh joined Cohen & Steers in 2005 and currently serves as Executive Vice President and head of the global real estate investment team. Prior to joining Cohen & Steers in 2005, Mr. Cheigh was a vice president and senior REIT analyst for two years at Security Capital Research & Management. Previously, he was a vice president of real estate acquisitions at InterPark and an acquisitions associate at Urban Growth Property Trust, two privately held REITs. Mr. Cheigh holds a BA cum laude from Williams College and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Charles (Chip) McKinley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2007

10.17

10.2%

Mr. McKinley joined Cohen & Steers Capital Management in 2007 and currently serves as Senior Vice President of the firm. Prior to joining Cohen & Steers in 2007, Mr. McKinley was a portfolio manager and REIT analyst at Franklin Templeton Real Estate Advisors. Previously, he was with Fidelity Investments and Cayuga Fund. Mr. McKinley has a BA degree from Southern Methodist University and an MBA degree from Cornell University.

Luke Sullivan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 25, 2008

9.27

9.3%

Luke Sullivan, portfolio manager, has been with Cohen & Steers Asia Limited since 2006 and currently serves as Senior Vice President of the Advisor. Prior to joining the firm in 2006, Mr. Sullivan was a vice president and research analyst at Citigroup Investment Research where he covered Australian real estate companies. Previously, he was a research assistant at Credit Suisse First Boston. Mr. Sullivan has Bachelorâ€™s of Law and Economics from Australian National University. He is based in Hong Kong.

Rogier Quirijns

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2012

5.83

5.8%

Mr. Quirijns is a senior vice president of Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc., overseeing the European real estate securities research effort. Prior to joining Cohen & Steers in 2008, Mr. Quirijns was a senior real estate equity analyst with ABN AMRO in Amsterdam, where his coverage included France, Scandinavia and the Benelux region. Mr. Quirijns has a degree in business economics from the University of Amsterdam and is based in London.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 20.42 7.06 10.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×