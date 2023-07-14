Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$461 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.5%
Expense Ratio 1.02%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 80.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GRSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-7.4%
|12.6%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-23.1%
|5.7%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.7%
|6.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.2%
|13.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|-8.5%*
|-11.2%
|3.2%
|99.13%
* Annualized
|GRSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GRSIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|461 M
|3.98 M
|9.6 B
|50.26%
|Number of Holdings
|80
|5
|739
|59.59%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|136 M
|1.39 M
|6.34 B
|51.30%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.53%
|18.1%
|63.6%
|88.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GRSIX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.42%
|3.65%
|126.54%
|85.57%
|Cash
|2.56%
|-1.38%
|10.38%
|25.39%
|Other
|2.02%
|-33.49%
|78.71%
|9.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.83%
|83.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|83.94%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.09%
|83.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GRSIX % Rank
|Real Estate
|89.56%
|72.53%
|100.00%
|93.12%
|Financial Services
|2.05%
|0.00%
|9.53%
|4.23%
|Communication Services
|1.97%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|15.87%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.84%
|0.00%
|13.03%
|13.23%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.96%
|83.07%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.92%
|89.42%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.91%
|83.07%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.54%
|82.54%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|82.01%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|82.01%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.63%
|83.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GRSIX % Rank
|US
|48.44%
|0.00%
|80.79%
|84.97%
|Non US
|46.98%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|15.54%
|GRSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.02%
|0.11%
|27.58%
|72.77%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.10%
|1.50%
|94.82%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.02%
|0.01%
|0.25%
|3.45%
|GRSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|GRSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GRSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|80.00%
|1.00%
|165.00%
|61.08%
|GRSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GRSIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.33%
|0.00%
|5.11%
|94.33%
|GRSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|GRSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GRSIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.67%
|-0.23%
|3.84%
|33.68%
|GRSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.386
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2015
|$0.268
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.275
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.155
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 11, 2014
|$0.251
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.264
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2013
|$0.299
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.287
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2012
|$0.731
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.249
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2011
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.235
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2010
|$0.747
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.908
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.218
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2008
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2008
|$0.253
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.619
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2007
|$0.218
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2006
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2012
5.41
5.4%
Mr. Leung has been with Cohen & Steers Asia Limited since 2012 and currently serves as senior vice president. Prior to joining the Cohen & Steers , Mr. Leung was a director, a portfolio manager and head of Asia real estate securities at Deutsche Asset Management/RREEF in January 2000 after three years with Merrill Lynch and one year at UBS Warburg primarily focusing on equity research in Hong Kong and China. Mr. Leung holds a BA from Hong Kong Polytechnic University and MBA from Hong Kong University of Science & Technology. Mr. Leung is the member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2012
5.41
5.4%
Jon Y. Cheigh joined Cohen & Steers in 2005 and currently serves as Executive Vice President and head of the global real estate investment team. Prior to joining Cohen & Steers in 2005, Mr. Cheigh was a vice president and senior REIT analyst for two years at Security Capital Research & Management. Previously, he was a vice president of real estate acquisitions at InterPark and an acquisitions associate at Urban Growth Property Trust, two privately held REITs. Mr. Cheigh holds a BA cum laude from Williams College and an MBA from the University of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2007
10.17
10.2%
Mr. McKinley joined Cohen & Steers Capital Management in 2007 and currently serves as Senior Vice President of the firm. Prior to joining Cohen & Steers in 2007, Mr. McKinley was a portfolio manager and REIT analyst at Franklin Templeton Real Estate Advisors. Previously, he was with Fidelity Investments and Cayuga Fund. Mr. McKinley has a BA degree from Southern Methodist University and an MBA degree from Cornell University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 25, 2008
9.27
9.3%
Luke Sullivan, portfolio manager, has been with Cohen & Steers Asia Limited since 2006 and currently serves as Senior Vice President of the Advisor. Prior to joining the firm in 2006, Mr. Sullivan was a vice president and research analyst at Citigroup Investment Research where he covered Australian real estate companies. Previously, he was a research assistant at Credit Suisse First Boston. Mr. Sullivan has Bachelorâ€™s of Law and Economics from Australian National University. He is based in Hong Kong.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2012
5.83
5.8%
Mr. Quirijns is a senior vice president of Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc., overseeing the European real estate securities research effort. Prior to joining Cohen & Steers in 2008, Mr. Quirijns was a senior real estate equity analyst with ABN AMRO in Amsterdam, where his coverage included France, Scandinavia and the Benelux region. Mr. Quirijns has a degree in business economics from the University of Amsterdam and is based in London.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|20.42
|7.06
|10.42
