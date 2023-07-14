The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in publicly traded equity securities of global renewables and sustainable infrastructure (“GRSI”) companies listed on a domestic or foreign exchange, throughout the world, including the United States (the “80% Policy”). As part of the 80% Policy, under normal market conditions, at least 40% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in publicly traded securities of GRSI companies whose primary operations or principal trading market is in a foreign market, and that are not subject to the requirements of the U.S. securities laws, markets and accounting requirements, and the Fund will maintain exposure to securities of GRSI companies in the United States and in at least three countries outside the United States. The Fund considers an issuer’s “primary operations” to be in a foreign market if the issuer (i) is organized under the laws of that country, or (ii) derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, services performed, or has at least 50% of its assets located within that country. The Fund may also invest, as a principal strategy, up to 25% of its net assets in GRSI companies organized as master limited partnerships (“MLPs”).

The Fund may change the 80% Policy without shareholder approval. The Fund will provide shareholders with written notice at least 60 days prior to the implementation of any such changes.

The Fund defines a GRSI company as any company that has assets that are, or is a technology and service provider engaged with, wind, solar and other forms of clean power, battery & storage technology, electric vehicles and electrification technology, integral to technology and infrastructure (such as electricity transmission and distribution assets), behind-the-meter / energy efficiency, smart grid technology, integrated software technology, data storage and transmission technology, and water and waste infrastructure pertaining to the circular economy ( e.g. , recycling). The circular economy concept recognizes the importance of a sustainable economic system and represents an alternative economic model to the default “make-use-throw away” approach of consumption, which is believed to be unsustainable given scarce resources and the rising cost of managing waste. The circular economy concept promotes the redesign of products and systems to minimize waste and to enable greater recycling and reuse of materials. GRSI companies are primarily focused in these areas. The Fund will not invest in issuers that do not meet this definition.

For purposes of the 80% Policy, the Fund’s investments in GRSI companies include equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies that have at least 50% of their assets, income, earnings, sales, or profits committed to, or derived from renewables and sustainable infrastructure.

GRSI companies include the following:

• Wind & Solar (asset owners & operators, developers, and supply chain ( e.g. , transportation and logistics companies)) ​ • Clean Power (such as hydroelectric, geothermal and biomass) ​ • Clean Technology (electrification of the grid through electric vehicles, grid modernization, energy efficiency, distributed generation, etc.) ​ • Water Sustainability (water and wastewater treatment systems & utilities and supply chain ( e.g. , transportation and logistics companies)) ​ • Opportunistic transitioning companies (particularly companies focused on power generation & electrification investments) ​ The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in publicly traded securities of GRSI companies, whose primary operations or principal trading market is in an “emerging market.” In selecting the Fund’s emerging market securities, the Adviser primarily looks to the emerging market countries that are included in the MSCI Emerging Markets USD Index, which currently include Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. The Fund may invest in securities of foreign companies in the form of American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”). In addition, the Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in securities deemed illiquid. The Fund retains the ability to invest in GRSI companies of any market size capitalization. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC, (“PSG” or the “Adviser”) serves as the investment adviser to the Fund. The Adviser utilizes a fundamental, bottom-up, value-based selection methodology, taking into account short-term considerations, such as temporary market mispricing, and long-term considerations, such as values of assets and cash flows. The Adviser also draws upon the expertise and knowledge within Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and its affiliates, which provide extensive owner/operator insights into industry drivers and trends. The Adviser takes a balanced approach to investing, seeking to mitigate risk through diversification, credit analysis, economic analysis and review of sector and industry trends. The Adviser uses proprietary research to select individual securities that it believes can add value from income and/or the potential for capital appreciation. The proprietary research may include an assessment of a company’s general financial condition, its competitive positioning and management strength, as well as industry characteristics and other factors. The Fund may sell a security that becomes overvalued or no longer offers an attractive risk/reward profile. A security may also be sold due to changes in portfolio strategy or cash flow needs. The allocation of capital across asset classes and strategies will vary upon market opportunity and other factors. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest more than 25% of its total assets in the renewable and sustainable infrastructure industry. The policy of concentration is a fundamental policy. This fundamental policy may not be changed without the approval of the holders of a majority of the Fund’s outstanding voting securities, as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). Read More