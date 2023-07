Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in income-producing debt instruments, which consist principally of high-yield fixed income securities (sometimes referred to as “junk” bonds). High-yield securities typically pay high current interest and, under certain circumstances, offer the potential for capital appreciation but carry additional risks as compared to investment-grade fixed income securities. The Adviser considers high yield bonds to be those that are below investment grade (those rated lower than BBB- by S&P Global Ratings or lower than Baa3 by Moody’s Credit Ratings or, if unrated, deemed by the Adviser to be of comparable quality), including those that are in default at the time of purchase.

The Fund may also invest in convertible securities, investment grade corporate debt securities, bank loans to corporate borrowers, variable or floating rate instruments, U.S. Government and Agency securities, and debt of non-U.S. companies. Convertible securities are preferred stocks or bonds that pay a fixed dividend or interest payment and are convertible into common stock or other equity interests at a specified price or conversion ratio during a specified period. Non-U.S. companies are companies domiciled or headquartered outside of the United States or whose primary business activities or principal trading markets are located outside of the United States. The Fund may invest in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies, primarily preferred stocks, but may also invest in common stocks.

While the Fund may invest in securities of any maturity, the Fund will normally seek to maintain a weighted average portfolio duration of three years or less. Duration is a measure of the underlying portfolio’s price sensitivity to changes in prevailing interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive its price will be to changes in interest rates. For example, the approximate percentage decrease in the price of a security with a three-year duration would be 3% in response to a 1% increase in interest rates.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser performs detailed fundamental credit analysis, including factors such as capital structure, cash flow, and earnings potential. The Adviser also considers qualitative factors such as a company’s competitive position, business prospects, management, and industry dynamics.

The Adviser may reduce or exit positions when it believes doing so is appropriate and consistent with the Fund’s objectives, or when market conditions, particular industries, or company-specific issues warrant such action.

If the Adviser cannot find securities that meet its investment criteria for the Fund, or for cash management purposes, it may invest in high-quality, short-term money market instruments, including money market funds.