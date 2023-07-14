Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
3.9%
1 yr return
-2.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.0%
Net Assets
$279 M
Holdings in Top 10
30.7%
Expense Ratio 0.80%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 105.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|GREYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.9%
|-7.4%
|12.6%
|61.66%
|1 Yr
|-2.7%
|-23.1%
|5.7%
|45.08%
|3 Yr
|1.6%*
|-15.7%
|6.3%
|40.11%
|5 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-17.2%
|13.6%
|37.22%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|3.2%
|62.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|GREYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.0%
|-43.9%
|4.5%
|49.21%
|2021
|10.3%
|-7.2%
|14.9%
|40.11%
|2020
|-2.5%
|-7.5%
|4.4%
|55.08%
|2019
|3.7%
|0.3%
|6.1%
|50.00%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-6.3%
|11.6%
|45.93%
|Period
|GREYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.9%
|-15.4%
|12.6%
|60.62%
|1 Yr
|-2.7%
|-23.1%
|5.7%
|44.56%
|3 Yr
|1.6%*
|-15.7%
|6.3%
|40.11%
|5 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-17.2%
|14.0%
|41.11%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|6.3%
|60.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|GREYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.0%
|-43.9%
|4.5%
|49.21%
|2021
|10.3%
|-7.2%
|14.9%
|40.11%
|2020
|-2.5%
|-7.5%
|4.4%
|55.08%
|2019
|3.7%
|0.3%
|6.1%
|50.00%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-6.3%
|12.0%
|34.88%
|GREYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GREYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|279 M
|3.98 M
|9.6 B
|59.26%
|Number of Holdings
|216
|5
|739
|7.77%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|85.5 M
|1.39 M
|6.34 B
|58.55%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.74%
|18.1%
|63.6%
|79.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GREYX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.93%
|3.65%
|126.54%
|82.47%
|Cash
|3.25%
|-1.38%
|10.38%
|12.44%
|Other
|0.81%
|-33.49%
|78.71%
|36.79%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.83%
|26.94%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|22.28%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.09%
|26.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GREYX % Rank
|Real Estate
|99.87%
|72.53%
|100.00%
|16.93%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.12%
|0.00%
|13.03%
|59.26%
|Technology
|0.02%
|0.00%
|4.92%
|39.68%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.96%
|24.87%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.91%
|34.92%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.54%
|28.04%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.53%
|33.86%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|21.69%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|63.49%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|23.28%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.63%
|25.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GREYX % Rank
|US
|58.32%
|0.00%
|80.79%
|67.88%
|Non US
|37.61%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|63.21%
|GREYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.80%
|0.11%
|27.58%
|87.96%
|Management Fee
|0.68%
|0.10%
|1.50%
|13.99%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.25%
|N/A
|GREYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|GREYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GREYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|105.00%
|1.00%
|165.00%
|78.38%
|GREYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GREYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.15%
|0.00%
|5.11%
|38.14%
|GREYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|GREYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GREYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.59%
|-0.23%
|3.84%
|38.42%
|GREYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2021
|$0.216
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.515
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2019
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2018
|$0.264
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.353
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2017
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2013
8.75
8.8%
David W. Zonavetch has served as a Managing Director and Co-Head of Real Estate Securities for the Americas and Co-Lead Portfolio Manager, DWS, based in Chicago, since February 2017. Mr. Zonavetch has served as a Director and Co-Lead Portfolio Manager for RREEF since September 2013 and as Co-Lead Portfolio Manager - Real Estate Securities since February 2012. Previously, he served as Vice President and Portfolio Manager from February 2007 to February 2012. From February 2007 to February 2012, Mr. Zonavetch was a Vice President and Securities Analyst at RREEF Real Estate. He has nine years of experience in accounting and finance. From 1998 to 2001, Mr. Zonavetch served as a Senior Accountant in Corporate Finance of RREEF Real Estate, and from 2001 to 2003, he served as Securities Accounting Coordinator with RREEF Real Estate’s Securities Group, covering the office and self- storage sectors. From 1995 until joining RREEF Real Estate in 1998, Mr. Zonavetch worked as an analyst for Cendant Mobility Services Corp., a corporate employee relocation company. Mr. Zonavetch holds a B.S. in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is a certified public accountant.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 13, 2013
8.72
8.7%
Joined RREEF and Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management in 2003; previously served as a real estate equities research analyst at ING Investment Management. Over 15 years of investment industry experience. BS, The Australian Catholic University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 13, 2013
8.72
8.7%
John is Managing Director and the Lead Portfolio Manager in Heitman's Asia-Pacific Public Real Estate Securities group. He is an equity owner of the firm and a member of Heitman's Management Committee. Along with Jerry Ehlinger and Mark Abramson, he also serves as a Portfolio Manager for the firm's global real estate securities strategies. John has over 20 years of experience in the public and private equity and debt real estate markets across the Asia-Pacific region. Prior to joining Heitman in 2010, John was co-head of real estate securities at Challenger (Heitman's Asian JV partner for real estate securities) for five years; he was also senior investment manager, real estate securities at HSBC Asset Management from 2001. Before moving to investment management, John worked in investment banking as a senior property analyst at HSBC and as a manager-real estate credit at ANZ Banking Group in Australia and in South-East Asia. He began his career as a real estate valuer at Landauer and Chesterton. John received a BBus in Land Economy from University of Western Sydney-Hawkesbury and a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment from the Securities Institute of Australia. He is a member of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors, the Asian Public Real Estate Association, the Australian Property Institute and the Financial Services Institute of Australasia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2017
4.5
4.5%
Senior Vice President Jacques is a Senior Vice President and Co-Lead Portfolio Manager in Heitman's European Public Real Estate Securities group. He also serves on the group's Global Investment Committee and co-manages the group's global real estate securities strategies. Prior to joining Heitman in 2012, Jacques was at Griffin Capital Management where he worked as an analyst and assistant portfolio manager on long-only and long/short equity and fixed income funds covering mid/large-caps on a broad range of sectors and geographies. Previously, Jacques worked at equity long/short hedge fund Gugner Partners as a senior analyst and back-up trader focusing on European small/mid-caps across all sectors. Jacques started his career in 2004 within Citigroup's Investment Banking Division, M&A Financial Institutions Group, in both Paris and London. Jacques, a French national, received a Specialised Master's in Corporate Finance from EM Lyon School of Management and a Master of Science in Management from ESC Grenoble School of Management. He is FSA qualified.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2019
3.09
3.1%
Brandon Pizzurro is the Director of Public Investments and primary Portfolio Manager for all equity, fixed income, real asset, impact, target risk and target date funds within the GuideStone Funds lineup of registered mutual funds. In this capacity, he directs manager research, selection, ongoing monitoring and due diligence and is responsible for leading the analyst research team and investment process of GuideStone Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Pizzurro is also a member of the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Mr. Pizzurro joined GuideStone in 2017 as a Senior Investment Analyst, where he performed quantitative and qualitative analysis, including research and recommendations regarding fund structure and composition, on GuideStone’s non-U.S. equity, target risk and target date funds. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Pizzurro served as Senior Investment Analyst at First Command Financial Services, where he chaired the Investment Strategy and Research Committee and worked on the team responsible for the firm’s discretionary model portfolio flagship program. Prior to First Command, Mr. Pizzurro was a Financial Consulting Director at 1st Global, where he helped to develop the firm’s discretionary model portfolio program and led the group’s research efforts for alternative investments, including private and public non-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), hedge fund of funds and private equity fund of funds. Mr. Pizzurro holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a double major in Finance and Real Estate from Baylor University. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certificant and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2020
2.33
2.3%
Vice President and Assistant Portfolio Manager since July 2009. Assistant Vice President and Securities Analyst from February 2004 to July 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2020
2.33
2.3%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2020
2.33
2.3%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 19, 2021
1.28
1.3%
David Spika leads the Investments line of business within GuideStone. In this capacity, he serves as the president of both GuideStone Capital Management, LLC, the investment adviser to GuideStone Funds, and GuideStone Investment Services, which provides investment advisory services to non-profit institutions. He also serves as chief investment officer over all investment-related lines of business. Mr. Spika is a member of the executive leadership team for the parent company, GuideStone Financial Resources, and chairs the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Additionally, he makes frequent appearances on CNBC, Fox Business Network and other major business media outlets and is quoted in a variety of financial print media. Mr. Spika joined GuideStone in 2015 as the Global Investment Strategist, where he was responsible for developing and communicating the firm’s macroeconomic outlook while also leading the asset allocation efforts for the GuideStone retirement strategies. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Spika served for 12 years as the Senior Vice President and Investment Strategist at Westwood Holdings Group. Before Westwood, he was with Bank of America and predecessor banks for 17 years, primarily as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Specialist. Mr. Spika holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Texas A&M University. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Joined DWS in 2007; previously was a Portfolio Manager for Lehman Brothers; and was an Investment Strategy Analyst at Land Securities.Senior Portfolio Manager Real Estate Securities: London. Effective October 1, 2021, Head of Real Estate Securities for Europe and Lead Portfolio Manager: London.Investment industry experience started in 1999.BEng in Civil Engineering from University of Bristol.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|20.42
|7.06
|10.42
