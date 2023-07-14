• The Fund invests mainly (at least, and typically more than, 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in equity securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and other real estate related companies. The Fund defines a real estate related company as one that derives at least 50% of its revenue from, or has at least 50% of the value of its assets in, real estate, including the ownership, construction, management or sale of real estate. A REIT is a company dedicated to owning, and usually operating, income-producing real estate or to financing real estate. • A Sub-Adviser generally looks for real estate securities that have the potential to provide superior returns and focuses on companies with the potential for stock price appreciation and a record of paying dividends. A Sub-Adviser may sell a security when it no longer is deemed to meet these criteria or when other opportunities appear more attractive. • The Fund may invest in equity securities of REITs and other real estate related companies located throughout the world and in countries having economies and markets generally considered to be developed, but may also invest in equity securities of REITs and other real estate related companies located in emerging markets. The Fund may invest in REITs and other real estate related companies of any size, including small-capitalization companies (companies with holdings greater than $257.1 million but less than $5.2 billion). Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include preferred stock and convertible preferred stock. • Depending on market conditions, the Fund may at times be more concentrated in particular sub-sectors of the real estate industry, such as apartments, retail, hotels, offices, industrial, health care and others. • Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest significantly (at least 40%, unless market conditions are not deemed favorable, in which case the Fund would invest at least 30%) in securities of non-U.S. issuers. An issuer is considered to be from the country or countries where it generates operating income. A single issuer’s geographic exposure, therefore, may be divided between countries, including between the United States and multiple other countries. In addition, the Fund will consider notional exposure of its derivative investments when determining the percentage of its assets that are invested in non-U.S. issuers. • The Fund may engage in frequent and active trading of portfolio securities to achieve its investment objective. • The Fund may invest its uninvested cash in high-quality, short-term debt securities, which may include repurchase agreements and high-quality money market instruments, and also may invest uninvested cash in the GuideStone Funds Money Market Fund. • The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, using two or more Sub-Advisers that each manages a portion of the Fund's portfolio under the oversight of the Adviser. The Sub-Adviser uses different investment techniques to identify securities that it believes would be the most profitable to the Fund over the long term. The Adviser recommends sub-adviser selections to the Board of Trustees of GuideStone Funds and determines allocations of Fund assets among Sub-Advisers based on a variety of qualitative and quantitative factors in an attempt to maximize return across the entire portfolio while minimizing risk to the extent possible. Buy and sell decisions are made at the discretion of each individual Sub-Adviser with regard to the portion of the Fund’s portfolio that it manages in accordance with its investment strategies and processes. • In accordance with the Adviser’s Christian values, the Fund may not invest in any company that is publicly recognized, as determined by GuideStone Financial Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention (“GuideStone Financial Resources”), as being in the alcohol, tobacco, gambling, pornography or abortion industries, or any company whose products, services or activities are publicly recognized as being incompatible with the moral and ethical posture of GuideStone Financial Resources.