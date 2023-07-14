Home
Vitals

YTD Return

9.3%

1 yr return

10.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.08 B

Holdings in Top 10

40.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.73%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 124.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

GQG Partners Global Quality Equity Fund

GQRRX | Fund

$15.23

$1.08 B

2.63%

$0.40

0.73%

GQRRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.76%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GQG Partners Global Quality Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    GQG Partners Inc
  • Inception Date
    Mar 29, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    3359767
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Rajiv Jain

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily publicly traded common stocks. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, however, equity securities also include preferred stocks, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) with economic characteristics similar to equity securities, depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)), which are certificates typically issued by a bank or trust company that represent ownership interests in securities of non-U.S. companies, and participation notes (“P-Notes”), which are

derivative instruments designed to replicate equity exposure in certain foreign markets where direct investment is either impossible or difficult due to local investment restrictions. The Fund may invest in initial public offerings (“IPOs”) and securities of companies with any market capitalization. The Fund may also invest in U.S. Treasury securities, and in ETFs that attempt to track the price movements of commodities, including gold.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in at least five countries, which may include the United States, and invests at least 40% of its total assets in securities of non-U.S. companies or, if conditions are not favorable, invests at least 30% of its total assets in securities of non-U.S. companies. The Fund considers a company to be a non-U.S. company if: (i) at least 50% of the company’s assets are located outside of the U.S.; (ii) at least 50% of the company’s revenue is generated outside of the U.S.; (iii) the company is organized, conducts its principal operations, or maintains its principal place of business or principal manufacturing facilities outside of the U.S.; (iv) the company’s securities are traded principally outside of the U.S.; or (v) the Adviser otherwise believes that the company’s assets are exposed to the economic fortunes and risks of a non-U.S. country (because, for example, the Adviser believes that the company’s growth is dependent on the country). The Fund may invest in equity securities of companies in both developed and emerging markets. Emerging market countries generally include every country in the world except the U.S., Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and most of the countries in Western Europe.

The Fund may also invest in A Shares of companies based in the People’s Republic of China (“China”) that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange through the Shanghai - Hong Kong and Shenzhen - Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (“Stock Connect”). Stock Connect is a mutual stock market access program designed to, among other things, enable foreign investments in China. The Fund may focus its investments in a particular country or geographic region, including the United States.

In managing the Fund’s investments, the Adviser typically pursues a “growth style” of investing as it seeks to capture market inefficiencies which the Adviser believes are driven by investors’ propensity to be short-sighted and overly focused on quarter-to-quarter price movements rather than on a company’s fundamentals over a longer time horizon (5 years or more). The Adviser believes that this market inefficiency tends to lead investors to underappreciate the compounding potential of quality, growing companies. To identify this subset of companies, the Adviser generates investment ideas from a variety of sources, ranging

from institutional knowledge and industry contacts, to the Adviser’s proprietary screening process that seeks to identify suitable companies based on several quality factors such as rates of return on equity and total capital, margin stability and profitability. Ideas are then subject to rigorous fundamental analysis as the Adviser seeks to identify and invest in companies that it believes reflect higher quality opportunities on a forward-looking basis. Specifically, the Adviser seeks to buy companies that it believes are reasonably priced and have strong fundamental business characteristics and sustainable and durable earnings growth. The Adviser seeks to outperform peers over a full market cycle by seeking to capture market upside while limiting downside risk. For these purposes, a full market cycle can be measured from a point in the market cycle (e.g., a peak or trough) to the corresponding point in the next market cycle.

Many of the stocks in which the Fund invests may be considered to be “growth” stocks, in that they may have above-average rates of earnings growth and thus experience above-average increases in stock prices, subject to the Adviser’s criteria for quality. The Fund may also purchase stocks that would not fall into the traditional “growth” style box. In constructing the Fund’s portfolio of securities, the Adviser is not constrained by sector or industry weights in the Fund’s benchmark. The Fund may invest in any economic sector and, at times, emphasize one or more particular industries or sectors in the portfolio construction process. The Adviser relies on individual stock selection driven by a bottom-up research process rather than seeking to add value based on “top-down”, macro based criteria.

The Adviser may sell a company if the Adviser believes that the company’s long-term competitive advantage or relative earnings growth prospects have deteriorated, or the Adviser has otherwise lost conviction that the company reflects a higher quality opportunity than other available investments on a forward looking basis. The Adviser also may sell a company if the company has met its price target or is involved in a business combination, if the Adviser identifies a more attractive investment opportunity, or the Adviser wishes to reduce the Fund’s exposure to the company or a particular country or geographic region.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

Read More

GQRRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GQRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.3% -88.7% 121.4% 51.11%
1 Yr 10.0% -9.0% 133.4% 98.69%
3 Yr 7.7%* 4.6% 47.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 9.8% 39.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 9.2% 22.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GQRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.4% -67.0% 145.0% 84.79%
2021 7.3% -28.8% 76.0% N/A
2020 4.7% -57.9% 10.6% N/A
2019 N/A -68.7% 64.3% N/A
2018 N/A -47.1% 15.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GQRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.3% -88.7% 121.4% 51.11%
1 Yr 10.0% -9.0% 133.4% 96.65%
3 Yr 7.7%* 3.3% 47.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 9.3% 39.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 9.2% 22.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GQRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.4% -67.0% 145.0% 84.79%
2021 7.3% -28.8% 76.0% N/A
2020 4.7% -57.9% 16.5% N/A
2019 N/A -24.8% 64.3% N/A
2018 N/A -43.3% 17.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GQRRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GQRRX Category Low Category High GQRRX % Rank
Net Assets 1.08 B 200 K 271 B 64.83%
Number of Holdings 59 1 2920 58.80%
Net Assets in Top 10 360 M -10.1 M 95 B 69.65%
Weighting of Top 10 40.84% 10.3% 100.0% 69.89%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class C 6.94%
  2. Exxon Mobil Corp 5.89%
  3. Walmart Inc 5.69%
  4. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 4.78%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 4.76%
  6. Microsoft Corp 4.53%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 4.44%
  8. Visa Inc Class A 4.29%
  9. Occidental Petroleum Corp 4.24%
  10. Target Corp 4.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GQRRX % Rank
Stocks 		94.82% 0.00% 137.73% 64.87%
Cash 		5.18% -37.73% 53.10% 27.31%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.47% 72.46%
Other 		0.00% -2.00% 18.03% 75.27%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.04% 70.33%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.70% 99.91% 70.79%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GQRRX % Rank
Energy 		24.08% 0.00% 11.09% 12.83%
Consumer Defense 		23.19% 0.00% 17.52% 2.20%
Healthcare 		16.75% 0.00% 38.99% 5.01%
Basic Materials 		12.22% 0.00% 27.03% 3.95%
Financial Services 		8.15% 0.00% 42.02% 5.77%
Utilities 		6.93% 0.00% 10.87% 1.06%
Communication Services 		3.10% 0.00% 67.80% 84.97%
Industrials 		2.80% 0.00% 46.15% 88.91%
Technology 		2.78% 0.00% 61.05% 97.72%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 21.30% 91.57%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 53.84% 89.67%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GQRRX % Rank
US 		60.36% 0.00% 136.06% 99.47%
Non US 		34.46% 0.00% 88.57% 0.38%

GQRRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GQRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.73% 0.01% 13.41% 67.28%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 56.75%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

GQRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

GQRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GQRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 124.00% 0.00% 414.00% 90.65%

GQRRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GQRRX Category Low Category High GQRRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.63% 0.00% 5.49% 70.96%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GQRRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GQRRX Category Low Category High GQRRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.76% -56.00% 1.83% 15.32%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GQRRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GQRRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Rajiv Jain

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 29, 2019

3.18

3.2%

Rajiv Jain is the Chairman, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of GQG Partners LLC. Prior to joining GQG Partners in 2016, Mr. Jain served as a Co-Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Equities at Vontobel Asset Management (“Vontobel”). He joined Vontobel in 1994 as an equity analyst & associate manager of its international equity portfolios. Mr. Jain earned an MBA in Finance and International Business from the University of Miami in 1993. He also has a Master’s degree from the University of Ajmer and an undergraduate degree in Accounting.

James Anders

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2020

1.75

1.8%

James joins GQG Partners LLC from Mercator Asset Management where he was a Senior VP and research analyst. His regional research responsibilities were Benelux as well as Latin America. He has extensive experience in the international equity arena, including developed Europe, emerging markets in Asia and Latin America, and frontier markets in Africa and the Middle East. He previously served as a research analyst at Consilium Investment Management in Ft. Lauderdale from 2008 to 2013, where he focused most recently on emerging and frontier markets equities. James began his career in 1993, serving

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 53.45 7.58 1.41

