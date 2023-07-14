managed by the Advisor or its affiliates, which, in turn, invest in various securities, including ETFs. The Fund may also invest directly in securities and other exchange-traded products, such as exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”).

In seeking to maximize total return, under normal circumstances, the Fund’s assets are allocated, either directly or indirectly via the Underlying Funds, into a diversified portfolio consisting of domestic and international equity securities (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)) and domestic and international fixed income securities. The intention is to capture broad capital market returns over the long term, while seeking to balance the pursuit of maximum total return against the control of risk in the portfolio.

In addition to the general strategic allocation into equity, fixed income and cash equivalent asset classes, the Fund’s assets are also typically allocated among a variety of sub-asset classes. The Fund’s equity investments typically include, either directly or indirectly via the Underlying Funds, a mix of weightings of larger and smaller capitalization equity securities, growth and value stocks, and equity securities from developed and emerging international markets. The Fund’s fixed income investments may be expected to be allocated, either directly or indirectly via the Underlying Funds, among corporate bonds, mortgage-backed or asset-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. and foreign governments or their agencies and instrumentalities, and to higher-yielding bonds (sometimes referred to as “junk bonds”), including emerging market debt. A significant portion of the Fund’s fixed income allocation may be in non-investment grade fixed income investments with varying maturities.

The Advisor’s asset allocation decisions will be based on different factors and analytical approaches, derived from asset allocation approaches developed by various research providers and considered by the Advisor in constructing the Fund’s portfolio.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund is expected to allocate between 15% and 55% of its assets to equity securities and investments that provide exposure to equity securities and between 45% and 85% of its assets to fixed income securities and investments that provide exposure to fixed income securities. Over time, the asset allocation mix may change as a result of changing capital market assumptions or short-term market opportunities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund is expected to allocate approximately 35% of its assets to equity securities and investments that provide exposure to equity securities and 65% of its assets to fixed income securities and investments that provide exposure to fixed income securities, including cash equivalents. For example, if the Advisor believes that the stock market is undervalued, it may increase the equity allocation, or if the Advisor believes that the stock market is overvalued, it may decrease the equity allocation. Within these ranges, the Advisor has the ability to overweight or underweight certain asset classes in pursuit of increased return or reduced risk in the short to intermediate term. The Fund’s portfolio will be rebalanced periodically as a result of asset class performance causing drift away from the targeted asset allocation mix.

The Fund may invest in Underlying Funds that use derivatives to earn income and enhance returns, to manage or adjust their risk profile, to replace more traditional direct investments, or to obtain exposure to certain markets.

The Fund lends its portfolio securities to seek to generate additional income.

