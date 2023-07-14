The Fund operates as a fund of funds, investing primarily in registered mutual funds, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The funds in which the Fund may invest are referred to herein as the “Underlying Funds.” The Advisor believes that investing in Underlying Funds provides the Fund with an efficient means of creating a portfolio that provides investors with indirect exposure to a broad range of securities. By investing in the Fund, you will indirectly bear fees and expenses of the Underlying Funds in addition to the Fund’s direct fees and expenses. In order to obtain exposure to certain markets, asset classes or active management styles, the Fund may buy Underlying Funds managed by the Advisor or its affiliates, which, in turn, invest in various securities, including ETFs. The Fund may also invest directly in securities and other exchange-traded products, such as exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”).

In seeking to maximize total return, under normal circumstances, the Fund’s assets are allocated, either directly or indirectly via the Underlying Funds, among various asset classes, including domestic and international equity securities (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)) and domestic and international fixed income securities. The intention is to capture broad capital market returns, while seeking to balance the pursuit of maximum total return against the control of risk in the portfolio.

In addition to the general allocation into equity, fixed income and cash equivalent asset classes, the Fund’s assets are also typically allocated among a variety of sub-asset classes. The Fund’s equity investments typically include, either directly or indirectly via the Underlying Funds, a mix of weightings of larger and smaller capitalization equity securities, growth and value stocks, and equity securities from developed and

emerging international markets. The Fund’s fixed income investments may be expected to be allocated, either directly or indirectly via the Underlying Funds, among corporate bonds, mortgage-backed or asset-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. and foreign governments or their agencies and instrumentalities, and to higher-yielding bonds (sometimes referred to as “junk bonds”), including emerging market debt. Typically, a significant portion of the Fund’s fixed income allocation will be in non-investment grade fixed income investments with varying maturities.

The Advisor’s asset allocation decisions are based on different factors and analytical approaches, derived from asset allocation approaches developed by various research providers and considered by the Advisor in constructing the Fund’s portfolio.

The Fund’s asset allocation mix among equity, fixed income and cash equivalent money market securities is intended to generally remain consistent for longer periods of time. Under normal circumstances, the Fund is expected to allocate between 65% and 100% of its assets to equity securities or investments that provide exposure to equity securities. Over time, the asset allocation mix may change as a result of changing capital market assumptions. Under normal market conditions, the Fund is expected to allocate approximately 99% of its assets to equity securities or investments that provide exposure to equity securities and 1% of its assets to fixed income securities or investments that provide exposure to fixed income securities, including cash equivalents. The Fund also may allocate significant assets to international equity markets: up to 45% to developed international markets and up to 35% to emerging markets.

The Fund may invest in Underlying Funds that use derivatives for risk management purposes or as part of their investment strategies. An Underlying Fund may use derivatives to enhance returns, to manage or adjust the risk profile of the Underlying Fund, to replace more traditional direct investments, or to obtain exposure to certain markets.