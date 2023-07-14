The Fund operates as a fund of funds, investing primarily in registered mutual funds (both actively and passively managed) and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The funds in which the Fund may invest are referred to herein as the “Underlying Funds.” AssetMark, Inc. (“AssetMark” or the “Advisor”) believes that investing in Underlying Funds provides the Fund with an efficient means of creating a portfolio that provides investors with indirect exposure to a broad range of asset classes. By investing in the Fund, you will indirectly bear fees and expenses of the Underlying Funds in addition to the Fund’s direct fees and expenses. In order to obtain exposure to certain markets, asset classes or active management styles, the Fund may buy Underlying Funds managed by the Advisor or its affiliates, which, in turn, invest in various securities, including ETFs. The Fund may also invest directly in securities and other exchange-traded products, such as exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”).

The Fund has broad flexibility to allocate its assets among a wide variety of debt and equity securities and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). As part of its principal investment strategy or for temporary defensive purposes, any portion of the Fund’s assets may also be invested in cash and cash equivalents. The Fund may invest in such instruments directly or indirectly through its investment in Underlying Funds. The Fund’s approach is flexible and allows the Advisor to shift the Fund’s allocations in response to changing market conditions. As a result, the Fund may at times be invested in a single or multiple asset classes, markets or sectors. The Fund may also take positions in various global currencies and may hold positions in instruments that are denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar.

The Advisor’s asset allocation decisions are based on different factors and analytical approaches, derived from asset allocation approaches developed by various research providers and considered by the Advisor in constructing the Fund’s portfolio. In attempting to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Advisor monitors and adjusts the Fund’s asset allocations as necessary.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will be expected to allocate between 40% and 80% of its assets to equity securities and investments that provide exposure to equity securities and between 20% to 60% of its assets to fixed income securities and investments that provide exposure to fixed income securities. Over time, the asset allocation mix may change as a result of changing capital market assumptions or short-term market opportunities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will be expected to allocate approximately 60% of its assets to equity securities and investments that provide exposure to equity securities and 40% of its assets to fixed income securities and investments that provide exposure to fixed income securities, including cash equivalents.

The Fund’s fixed income allocation may include, but is not limited to, investments made directly or indirectly via the Underlying Funds in debt securities of governments, government agencies and supranational entities, debt securities of corporations, preferred stock, bank loans, convertible securities, mortgage- or asset-backed securities, inflation-linked securities and other securitized or collateralized debt obligations. The Fund’s fixed income allocation may also include higher-yielding bonds (sometimes referred to as “junk bonds”), including emerging market debt. It is possible that a significant portion of the Fund’s fixed income allocation may be invested, directly or indirectly, in non-investment grade fixed income investments with varying maturities.

The Fund may invest, directly or indirectly, in domestic and international equities (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)). The Fund’s equity allocation may include investments made directly or indirectly via the Underlying Funds in both small- and large-capitalization companies and both growth and value stocks. The Fund’s equity allocation may also include equity securities from emerging international markets, and both domestic and international real estate securities.

The Fund may invest in Underlying Funds that use alternative strategies (e.g., long/short strategies – equity and fixed income, market-neutral strategies, and absolute return/global macro strategies) and/or use derivatives for risk management purposes or as part of their investment strategies. An Underlying Fund may use derivatives to earn income and enhance returns, to manage or adjust the risk and duration exposure profile of the Underlying Fund, to replace more traditional direct investments or to obtain exposure to certain markets, interest rates, sectors or individual issuers. The derivatives used by an Underlying Fund may allow the Underlying Fund to obtain net long or net negative (short) exposures to selected interest rates, countries, duration or credit risks. An Underlying Fund may also use derivatives to hedge or gain exposure to currencies.