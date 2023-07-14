Home
Vitals

YTD Return

2.2%

1 yr return

1.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

Net Assets

$109 M

Holdings in Top 10

54.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 24.21%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GPMIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.69%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GuidePath® Multi-Asset Income Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    GuidePath
  • Inception Date
    Aug 31, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    9984558
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Selwyn Crews

Fund Description

The Fund operates as a fund of funds, investing primarily in registered mutual funds (both actively and passively managed) and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The funds in which the Fund may invest are referred to herein as the “Underlying Funds.” AssetMark, Inc. (“AssetMark” or the “Advisor”) believes that investing in Underlying Funds provides the Fund with an efficient means of creating a portfolio that provides investors with indirect exposure to a broad range of asset classes. By investing in the Fund, you will indirectly bear fees and expenses of the Underlying Funds in addition to the Fund’s direct fees and expenses. In order to obtain exposure to certain markets, asset classes or active management styles, the Fund may buy Underlying Funds managed by the Advisor or its affiliates, which, in turn, invest in various securities, including ETFs. The Fund may also invest directly in securities and other exchange-traded products, such as exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”).
The Fund has broad flexibility to allocate its assets among a wide variety of debt and equity securities and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). As part of its principal investment strategy or for temporary defensive purposes, any portion of the Fund’s assets may also be invested in cash and cash equivalents. The Fund may invest in such instruments directly or indirectly through its investment in Underlying Funds. The Fund’s approach is flexible and allows the Advisor to shift the Fund’s allocations in response to changing market conditions. As a result, the Fund may at times be invested in a single or multiple asset classes, markets or sectors. The Fund may also take positions in various global currencies and may hold positions in instruments that are denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar.
The Advisor’s asset allocation decisions are based on different factors and analytical approaches, derived from asset allocation approaches developed by various research providers and considered by the Advisor in constructing the Fund’s portfolio. In attempting to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Advisor monitors and adjusts the Fund’s asset allocations as necessary.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will be expected to allocate between 40% and 80% of its assets to equity securities and investments that provide exposure to equity securities and between 20% to 60% of its assets to fixed income securities and investments that provide exposure to fixed income securities. Over time, the asset allocation mix may change as a result of changing capital market assumptions or short-term market opportunities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will be expected to allocate approximately 60% of its assets to equity securities and investments that provide exposure to equity securities and 40% of its assets to fixed income securities and investments that provide exposure to fixed income securities, including cash equivalents.
The Fund’s fixed income allocation may include, but is not limited to, investments made directly or indirectly via the Underlying Funds in debt securities of governments, government agencies and supranational entities, debt securities of corporations, preferred stock, bank loans, convertible securities, mortgage- or asset-backed securities, inflation-linked securities and other securitized or collateralized debt obligations. The Fund’s fixed income allocation may also include higher-yielding bonds (sometimes referred to as “junk bonds”), including emerging market debt. It is possible that a significant portion of the Fund’s fixed income allocation may be invested, directly or indirectly, in non-investment grade fixed income investments with varying maturities.
The Fund may invest, directly or indirectly, in domestic and international equities (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)). The Fund’s equity allocation may include investments made directly or indirectly via the Underlying Funds in both small- and large-capitalization companies and both growth and value stocks. The Fund’s equity allocation may also include equity securities from emerging international markets, and both domestic and international real estate securities.
The Fund may invest in Underlying Funds that use alternative strategies (e.g., long/short strategies – equity and fixed income, market-neutral strategies, and absolute return/global macro strategies) and/or use derivatives for risk management purposes or as part of their investment strategies. An Underlying Fund may use derivatives to earn income and enhance returns, to manage or adjust the risk and duration exposure profile of the Underlying Fund, to replace more traditional direct investments or to obtain exposure to certain markets, interest rates, sectors or individual issuers. The derivatives used by an Underlying Fund may allow the Underlying Fund to obtain net long or net negative (short) exposures to selected interest rates, countries, duration or credit risks. An Underlying Fund may also use derivatives to hedge or gain exposure to currencies.
The Fund lends its portfolio securities to seek to generate additional income.
Read More

GPMIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GPMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% -8.3% 18.1% 89.55%
1 Yr 1.2% -13.3% 143.9% 79.51%
3 Yr 0.6%* -8.0% 25.9% 37.91%
5 Yr -0.8%* -9.7% 24.3% 53.13%
10 Yr -0.3%* -6.1% 9.1% 57.50%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GPMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.3% -34.7% 92.4% 23.83%
2021 4.2% -6.1% 19.5% 27.98%
2020 -0.7% -7.5% 11.8% 95.78%
2019 3.0% 0.1% 14.9% 67.28%
2018 -1.9% -12.6% 0.0% 28.68%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GPMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% -11.9% 18.1% 89.28%
1 Yr 1.2% -13.3% 143.9% 79.03%
3 Yr 0.6%* -8.0% 25.9% 38.18%
5 Yr -0.7%* -9.7% 24.3% 61.37%
10 Yr 1.7%* -6.1% 11.0% 72.84%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GPMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.3% -34.7% 92.4% 23.83%
2021 4.2% -6.1% 19.5% 28.12%
2020 -0.7% -7.5% 11.8% 95.78%
2019 3.0% 0.1% 14.9% 67.58%
2018 -1.5% -12.6% 0.2% 43.26%

NAV & Total Return History

GPMIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GPMIX Category Low Category High GPMIX % Rank
Net Assets 109 M 658 K 207 B 83.88%
Number of Holdings 34 2 15351 58.66%
Net Assets in Top 10 58.3 M 660 K 48.5 B 80.22%
Weighting of Top 10 54.57% 8.4% 105.0% 43.98%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Vanguard High-Yield Corporate Adm 6.82%
  2. T. Rowe Price Instl Floating Rate 5.14%
  3. Loomis Sayles Global Allocation Y 4.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GPMIX % Rank
Stocks 		53.60% 0.00% 99.40% 74.90%
Bonds 		36.42% 0.00% 116.75% 35.61%
Preferred Stocks 		6.82% 0.00% 27.92% 2.73%
Cash 		2.41% -16.75% 81.51% 67.39%
Convertible Bonds 		0.57% 0.00% 23.84% 43.52%
Other 		0.18% -2.51% 25.19% 32.61%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GPMIX % Rank
Financial Services 		16.27% 0.00% 38.77% 27.63%
Real Estate 		16.14% 0.00% 65.01% 5.61%
Utilities 		12.29% 0.00% 99.55% 3.69%
Healthcare 		8.64% 0.00% 29.35% 89.88%
Industrials 		8.57% 0.00% 24.37% 78.52%
Consumer Defense 		8.48% 0.00% 19.93% 18.47%
Technology 		7.40% 0.00% 44.21% 93.98%
Energy 		6.76% 0.00% 85.65% 28.32%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.53% 0.00% 19.36% 86.05%
Basic Materials 		5.51% 0.00% 33.35% 15.32%
Communication Services 		4.40% 0.00% 23.67% 90.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GPMIX % Rank
US 		34.75% -1.65% 98.67% 87.04%
Non US 		18.85% 0.00% 37.06% 17.60%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GPMIX % Rank
Corporate 		64.53% 0.00% 98.21% 10.91%
Government 		22.77% 0.00% 97.26% 63.85%
Securitized 		6.72% 0.00% 92.13% 76.81%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.91% 0.14% 100.00% 75.72%
Municipal 		0.06% 0.00% 24.80% 57.03%
Derivative 		0.01% 0.00% 31.93% 38.88%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GPMIX % Rank
US 		29.76% 0.00% 62.18% 48.57%
Non US 		6.66% 0.00% 84.73% 19.24%

GPMIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GPMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.84% 0.01% 17.63% 48.81%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.83% 47.49%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 34.90%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.01% 0.83% 92.63%

Sales Fees

GPMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GPMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GPMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.21% 0.00% 343.00% 32.50%

GPMIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GPMIX Category Low Category High GPMIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.35% 20.51%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GPMIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GPMIX Category Low Category High GPMIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.69% -2.34% 19.41% 7.26%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GPMIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GPMIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Selwyn Crews

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2020

1.83

1.8%

Mr. Crews is Director of Portfolio Management for AssetMark, responsible for managing specific portfolios and solutions for the firm. Mr. Crews joined the firm in 2011. Prior to 2011, Mr. Crews was a leader at Genworth Financial where he was responsible for risk oversight of mutual funds in Variable Annuity products.

David McNatt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2021

1.0

1.0%

Mr. McNatt is an Executive Vice President and Head of Investment Solutions for AssetMark, and serves as Portfolio Manager for the GuidePath® Growth Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Conservative Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Tactical Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Absolute Return Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Multi-Asset Income Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Flexible Income Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Conservative Income Fund, GuidePath® Income Fund, and GuidePath® Growth and Income Fund since June of 2021. He leads the firm’s Investment Solutions Group which focuses on providing asset management excellence and ensuring the AssetMark platform provides financial advisors and their clients investment products and services that meet their evolving needs. In his capacity, Mr. McNatt oversees the four groups comprising AssetMark’s Investment division including: Platform Investment Strategy; Investment Management; Investment Service and Operations; and Product Strategy & Development. Mr. McNatt served as Senior Vice President, Product Strategy and Management from 2015 to 2021. Prior to joining AssetMark, Mr. McNatt held senior leadership roles at Russell Investments, Charles Schwab and Franklin Templeton focused on the strategy, development and management of asset management products and services.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

