The Advisor’s asset allocation decisions will be based on different factors and analytical approaches, derived from volatility-managed and income-focused asset allocation approaches. These approaches typically utilize fundamental and quantitative analyses of global market and economic conditions and assumptions regarding risks and returns. The Advisor seeks to create a portfolio that is optimized to seek high total return and income, managed to contain the potential magnitude of drawdowns in high volatility markets. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities denominated in foreign currencies and may invest without limit in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers.

In pursuing the Fund’s objective, the Fund invests, either directly or indirectly via the Underlying Funds, in various types of domestic and international fixed income securities, domestic and international equity securities (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)) and cash equivalent money market securities. The Fund invests in fixed income securities that primarily have a maturity that is between 1 and 10 years and are rated BBB- or higher, or are unrated and deemed to be of comparable quality by the Advisor; provided, however, that the Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in bonds rated below investment grade. Under normal circumstances, the Fund’s portfolio will have an average duration of 2 to 5 years. In some instances, the Fund’s average duration may exceed this range but is not expected to exceed that of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index. Duration is a measurement of price sensitivity to interest rate changes.

The asset classes in which the Fund may invest, either directly or indirectly via the Underlying Funds, include, but are not limited to, debt securities of governments, government agencies and supranational entities, debt securities of corporations, bank loans, convertible securities, mortgage- or asset-backed securities, inflation-linked securities and other securitized or collateralized debt obligations, higher-yielding bonds (sometimes referred to as “junk bonds”), including emerging market debt, preferred stock, dividend-paying securities of small- and large-capitalization companies, business development companies (“BDCs”), publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), non-traded unregistered REITs, ETFs, and pooled investment funds including private investment funds that are not registered under the 1940 Act (“private funds”) that provide exposure to pools of whole loans, including those sourced through peer-to-peer or marketplace lending platforms. The Fund may also take positions in various global currencies and may hold positions in instruments that are denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will make investments in fixed income securities that primarily have a maturity that is between 1 and 10 years.

In selecting debt securities for the Fund, the Advisor develops an outlook for credit markets, interest rates, currency exchange rates and the economy, analyzes individual credit and prepayment risks, and uses other security selection techniques. The proportion of the Fund’s assets committed to investment in securities with particular characteristics (such as quality, sector, interest rate or maturity) varies based on the Advisor’s outlook for the U.S. economy and the economies of other countries in the world, the financial markets and other factors.

The Fund may allocate assets to ETFs that provide exposure to various fixed income and equity securities and sectors. Using this type of strategy, the Fund seeks to tactically avoid risk by reducing exposure to unattractive sectors at the appropriate times, while also increasing exposure to attractive sectors on a timely basis. The ETFs in which the Fund may invest include those that invest primarily in senior bank loans (also referred to as leveraged loans). The Fund may also invest in inverse, leveraged, and inverse-leveraged ETFs and ETNs. Inverse ETFs and ETNs are designed to correlate inversely with the performance of an index. Leveraged and inverse-leveraged ETFs and ETNs seek investment results that correspond to two or more times the performance of an index or inverse of the performance of an index, respectively.

The Fund may engage in a strategy of purchasing and selling (writing) call and put options on indexes or ETFs (hereafter referred to as "call options" and "put options"). The writer of a call option receives cash (the “premium”) from the purchaser. In return, the purchaser of a call option has the right to any appreciation in the value of the underlying index or ETF over a fixed price (the “exercise price”) on a certain date in the future (the “expiration date”). If the purchaser does not exercise the option, the writer of the option retains the premium. If the purchaser exercises the option, the writer of the option pays the purchaser the difference between the value of the underlying index or ETF and the exercise price of the option.

The value of a call option generally increases as the prices of the stocks constituting the underlying index or ETF increase, and decreases as those stocks decrease in price. Conversely, the value of a put option generally increases as the prices of the stocks constituting the underlying index or ETF decrease, and decreases as those stocks increase in price. The premium, the exercise price and the value of the underlying index or ETF will determine the gain or loss realized by the Fund on a written or purchased option. When the Fund has written an option, it generally can repurchase the option prior to the expiration date, ending its obligation. In such case, the difference between the cost of repurchasing the option and the premium received will determine the gain or loss realized by the Fund. While writing call options may reduce the Fund’s volatility and provide a source of steady cash flow, it may also reduce the Fund’s ability to profit from increases in the value of the underlying index or ETF.

Using the proceeds from its written call options, the Fund may buy put options in an attempt to hedge against a significant market decline in the underlying index or ETF that may occur over a short period of time. In addition, the Fund may write call options or put options on the underlying indexes of the ETFs in which the Fund is invested.

The Fund may invest in Underlying Funds that use derivatives for risk management purposes or as part of their investment strategies. An Underlying Fund may use derivatives to earn income and enhance returns, to manage or adjust the risk and duration exposure profile of the Underlying Fund, to replace more traditional direct investments or to obtain exposure to certain markets, interest rates, sectors or individual issuers. The derivatives used by an Underlying Fund may allow the Underlying Fund to obtain net long or net negative (short) exposures to selected interest rates, countries, duration or credit risks. An Underlying Fund may also use derivatives to hedge or gain exposure to currencies. The Fund may also invest directly in futures contracts. It is anticipated that the Fund may have net economic leverage of up to

30% of the Fund’s total assets through its investments in closed-end funds, leveraged ETFs and ETNs, and certain derivatives, such as options and futures contracts.

The Fund’s asset allocation mix among equity, fixed income and cash equivalent money market securities is intended to change frequently over time. The Fund does not have a set target asset allocation mix among equities, fixed income securities and cash equivalent investments. If the Advisor believes that the stock market conditions are unfavorable or overvalued, it may significantly increase the allocation to more defensive asset classes such as fixed income or cash equivalent securities. The Advisor also has broad latitude to allocate assets to equity securities in pursuit of perceived opportunities for additional return. Based on these judgments, the Fund’s asset allocation mix may significantly change over time in response to opportunities as they are identified. In certain circumstances the Fund may be fully invested in cash equivalent securities for an extended period of time.

The Fund lends its portfolio securities to seek to generate additional income.

The Fund invests primarily in a portfolio of actively and passively managed registered mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and closed-end funds, in addition to direct investments in securities and certain derivatives. The funds in which the Fund may invest are referred to herein as the “Underlying Funds.” AssetMark, Inc. (“AssetMark” or the “Advisor”) believes that investing in Underlying Funds provides the Fund with an efficient means of creating a portfolio that provides investors with indirect exposure to a broad range of investments. By investing in the Fund, you will indirectly bear fees and expenses of the Underlying Funds in addition to the Fund’s direct fees and expenses. In order to obtain exposure to certain markets, asset classes or active management styles, the Fund may buy Underlying Funds managed by the Advisor or its affiliates, which, in turn, invest in various securities, including ETFs. The Fund may also invest directly in securities and other exchange-traded products, such as exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”).