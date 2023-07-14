Through October 30, 2022, the following principal investment strategies of the Fund will be in effect:

The Fund invests primarily in small- and micro-cap companies economically tied to countries outside the United States.

Under normal market conditions, the Adviser will invest the Fund’s assets primarily in equity securities of foreign companies with market capitalizations of less than $5 billion at the time of purchase. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in companies economically tied to at least five of the countries included in the MSCI AC World Ex-U.S.A. Small Cap Index.

The Fund may invest a significant amount of its total assets (up to 60% under normal market conditions) at the time of purchase in securities issued by companies economically tied to emerging and frontier markets. Emerging and frontier markets are those countries currently excluded from the MSCI World Index of developed markets. The Adviser generally considers a company to be economically tied to a market based on where the company is organized, headquartered, has its primary stock exchange listing, or has substantial concentration of assets or revenues.

The Adviser uses a process of quantitative screening of the financial trends and health of each company in its investment universe, followed by “bottom up” fundamental analysis to identify growth companies that it believes to be best-in-class among their global peers. This fundamental analysis generally includes studying the company, its industry, and its competitors, as well as talking with the management team. The Adviser seeks to evaluate each company’s long-term potential and sustainability, which includes understanding its approach to environmental, social and governance issues. The Adviser travels extensively to visit companies, when it is considered safe to do so, and expects to talk with senior management.

The Fund may also invest in growth companies that the Adviser believes have hit a temporary setback and therefore have a particularly appealing valuation relative to their long-term growth potential. At times, the Fund may invest in early-stage companies and Initial Public Offerings (IPOs).

The Adviser invests in what it believes to be the best investments available without regard to benchmark weightings in regions, countries, or industries. The Adviser may significantly shift Fund assets between asset classes, sectors and geographic regions based on where it believes the best growth opportunities and valuations currently exist. The Fund may invest a significant percentage of its assets in a few sectors or regions.

Effective October 31, 2022, the following principal investment strategies of the Fund will replace the previous principal investment strategies of the Fund in their entirety:

The Fund invests primarily in small- and micro-cap companies economically tied to countries outside the United States.

Under normal market conditions, the Adviser will invest the Fund’s assets primarily in equity securities of foreign companies with market capitalizations of less than $5 billion at the time of purchase. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in companies economically tied to at least five of the countries included in the MSCI AC World Ex-U.S.A. Small Cap Index.

The Fund may invest a significant amount of its total assets (up to 60% under normal market conditions) at the time of purchase in securities issued by companies economically tied to emerging and frontier markets. Emerging and frontier markets are those countries currently excluded from the MSCI World Index of developed markets. The Adviser considers a company to be economically tied to a country if at least one of the following attributes exists: the company (1) is organized in such country, (2) is headquartered in such country, (3) has its primary stock exchange listing in a market located in such country, or (4) during the company’s most recent fiscal year, derived at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in such country or has at least 50% of its assets in such country.

The Adviser uses a process of quantitative screening of the financial trends and health of each company in its investment universe, followed by “bottom up” fundamental analysis to identify growth companies that it believes are among the highest quality in their global peer group. This fundamental analysis generally includes a study of the company’s financial performance, its management, its competitors, its industry, its competitive advantage, its approach to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) topics, the geographic region(s) to which it is economically tied and talking with the management team. In performing such analysis, the Adviser seeks to evaluate each company’s long-term potential. The Adviser also travels on an as-needed basis to visit companies, when it is considered safe to do so, and expects to speak directly with senior management.

The ESG criteria described above are collectively one of many factors that the Adviser uses as part of its fundamental analysis of a company. In analyzing a company’s approach to these ESG criteria, the Adviser assesses a number of factors through a proprietary analytical framework. This analysis may include factors that the Adviser believes are relevant, such as: local economic development priorities, shareholder rights, management oversight and transparency, board membership and structure, accounting standards, environmental policies, social justice policies, and labor relations. These factors are assessed quantitatively and qualitatively, as applicable, through the Adviser’s research and engagement process.

The Adviser incorporates the results of this analysis into its overall decision-making but does not specifically include or exclude a particular company solely based on the Adviser’s assessment of that company’s ESG factors. The Adviser generally applies this ESG analysis to companies in which the Fund invests, but not to the cash or cash equivalent positions in the Fund’s portfolio.

Because incorporating ESG considerations into the investment research process involves qualitative and subjective analysis, there can be no assurance that the methodology utilized by, or determinations made by, the Adviser will align with the beliefs or values of a particular investor, and other managers may make a different assessment of a company’s ESG criteria.

The Fund may also invest in growth companies that the Adviser believes have hit a temporary setback and therefore have a particularly appealing valuation relative to their long-term growth potential. At times, the Fund may invest in early-stage companies and Initial Public Offerings (IPOs).

The Adviser invests in what it believes to be the best investments available without regard to benchmark weightings in regions, countries, or industries. The Adviser may significantly shift Fund assets between asset classes, sectors and geographic regions based on where it believes the best growth opportunities and valuations currently exist. The Fund may invest a significant percentage of its assets in a few sectors or regions.