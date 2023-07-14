various securities, including ETFs. The Fund may also invest directly in securities and other exchange-traded products, such as exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”).

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will make investments in fixed income securities, including cash equivalents, that primarily have a maturity that is between 0 and 5 years. The asset classes in which the Fund may invest, either directly or indirectly via the Underlying Funds, include, but are not limited to, debt securities of governments, government agencies and supranational entities, debt securities of corporations, preferred stock, bank loans, convertible securities, mortgage- or asset-backed securities, inflation-linked securities and other securitized or collateralized debt obligations and higher-yielding bonds (sometimes referred to as “junk bonds”), including emerging market debt. The Fund may also take positions in various global currencies and may hold positions in instruments that are denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. In pursuit of the Fund’s secondary investment objective of capital preservation, the Fund expects under normal circumstances to invest a significant portion of its assets in cash and cash equivalents, including by investing approximately 25% to 50% of the Fund’s total assets in money market funds.

In selecting debt securities for the Fund, the Advisor develops an outlook for credit markets, interest rates, currency exchange rates and the economy, analyzes individual credit and prepayment risks, and uses other security selection techniques. The proportion of the Fund’s assets committed to investment in securities with particular characteristics (such as quality, sector, interest rate or maturity) varies based on the Advisor’s outlook for the U.S. economy and the economies of other countries in the world, the financial markets and other factors.

The Fund may shift its investments from one asset class to another based on the Advisor’s analysis of the best opportunities for the Fund’s portfolio in a given market. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in bonds rated below investment grade. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities denominated in foreign currencies and may invest without limit in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers.

The Fund’s asset allocation mix may change periodically over time. The Fund does not have a set target asset allocation mix. If the Advisor believes that market conditions are unfavorable or overvalued, it may significantly increase the allocation to more defensive asset classes. Based on these judgments, the Fund’s asset allocation mix may significantly change over time in response to opportunities as they are identified. In certain circumstances the Fund may be fully invested in cash equivalents securities for an extended period of time.

The Fund may invest in Underlying Funds that use derivatives for risk management purposes or as part of their investment strategies. An Underlying Fund may use derivatives to earn income and enhance returns, to manage or adjust the risk and duration exposure profile of the Underlying Fund, to replace more traditional direct investments or to obtain exposure to certain markets, interest rates, sectors or individual issuers. The derivatives used by an Underlying Fund may allow the Underlying Fund to obtain net long or net negative (short) exposures to selected interest rates, countries, duration or credit risks. An Underlying Fund may also use derivatives to hedge or gain exposure to currencies.

The Fund lends its portfolio securities to seek to generate additional income.

The Fund invests primarily in a portfolio of actively and passively managed registered mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), in addition to direct investments. The funds in which the Fund may invest are referred to herein as the “Underlying Funds.” AssetMark, Inc. (“AssetMark” or the “Advisor”) believes that investing in Underlying Funds provides the Fund with an efficient means of creating a portfolio that provides investors with indirect exposure to a broad range of investments. By investing in the Fund, you will indirectly bear fees and expenses of the Underlying Funds in addition to the Fund’s direct fees and expenses. In order to obtain exposure to certain markets, asset classes or active management styles, the Fund may buy Underlying Funds managed by the Advisor or its affiliates, which, in turn, invest in