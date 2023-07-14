Home
Guidepath® Conservative Income Fund

mutual fund
GPICX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.65 -0.01 -0.14%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Other (GPICX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

0.7%

1 yr return

-0.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

Net Assets

$19.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

98.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.06%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 161.18%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GPICX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.50%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Guidepath® Conservative Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    GuidePath
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    2004072
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Davin Gibbins

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in a portfolio of actively and passively managed registered mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), in addition to direct investments. The funds in which the Fund may invest are referred to herein as the “Underlying Funds.” AssetMark, Inc. (“AssetMark” or the “Advisor”) believes that investing in Underlying Funds provides the Fund with an efficient means of creating a portfolio that provides investors with indirect exposure to a broad range of investments. By investing in the Fund, you will indirectly bear fees and expenses of the Underlying Funds in addition to the Fund’s direct fees and expenses. In order to obtain exposure to certain markets, asset classes or active management styles, the Fund may buy Underlying Funds managed by the Advisor or its affiliates, which, in turn, invest in
various securities, including ETFs. The Fund may also invest directly in securities and other exchange-traded products, such as exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”).
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will make investments in fixed income securities, including cash equivalents, that primarily have a maturity that is between 0 and 5 years. The asset classes in which the Fund may invest, either directly or indirectly via the Underlying Funds, include, but are not limited to, debt securities of governments, government agencies and supranational entities, debt securities of corporations, preferred stock, bank loans, convertible securities, mortgage- or asset-backed securities, inflation-linked securities and other securitized or collateralized debt obligations and higher-yielding bonds (sometimes referred to as “junk bonds”), including emerging market debt. The Fund may also take positions in various global currencies and may hold positions in instruments that are denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. In pursuit of the Fund’s secondary investment objective of capital preservation, the Fund expects under normal circumstances to invest a significant portion of its assets in cash and cash equivalents, including by investing approximately 25% to 50% of the Fund’s total assets in money market funds.
In selecting debt securities for the Fund, the Advisor develops an outlook for credit markets, interest rates, currency exchange rates and the economy, analyzes individual credit and prepayment risks, and uses other security selection techniques. The proportion of the Fund’s assets committed to investment in securities with particular characteristics (such as quality, sector, interest rate or maturity) varies based on the Advisor’s outlook for the U.S. economy and the economies of other countries in the world, the financial markets and other factors.
The Fund may shift its investments from one asset class to another based on the Advisor’s analysis of the best opportunities for the Fund’s portfolio in a given market.  The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in bonds rated below investment grade.  The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities denominated in foreign currencies and may invest without limit in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers.
The Fund’s asset allocation mix may change periodically over time. The Fund does not have a set target asset allocation mix. If the Advisor believes that market conditions are unfavorable or overvalued, it may significantly increase the allocation to more defensive asset classes. Based on these judgments, the Fund’s asset allocation mix may significantly change over time in response to opportunities as they are identified. In certain circumstances the Fund may be fully invested in cash equivalents securities for an extended period of time.
The Fund may invest in Underlying Funds that use derivatives for risk management purposes or as part of their investment strategies. An Underlying Fund may use derivatives to earn income and enhance returns, to manage or adjust the risk and duration exposure profile of the Underlying Fund, to replace more traditional direct investments or to obtain exposure to certain markets, interest rates, sectors or individual issuers. The derivatives used by an Underlying Fund may allow the Underlying Fund to obtain net long or net negative (short) exposures to selected interest rates, countries, duration or credit risks. An Underlying Fund may also use derivatives to hedge or gain exposure to currencies.
The Fund lends its portfolio securities to seek to generate additional income.
GPICX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GPICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.7% -6.3% 3.8% 39.41%
1 Yr -0.5% -11.5% 2.9% 31.60%
3 Yr -0.9%* -6.1% 1.3% 4.80%
5 Yr -0.7%* -10.6% 3.2% 34.06%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 2.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GPICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.2% -17.7% -2.5% 1.06%
2021 -0.2% -2.0% 2.2% 8.73%
2020 -0.3% -2.8% 4.6% 94.95%
2019 0.2% -28.6% 3.0% 97.70%
2018 N/A -3.7% 0.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GPICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.7% -6.3% 3.8% 37.33%
1 Yr -0.5% -11.5% 1.9% 27.78%
3 Yr -0.9%* -6.1% 4.5% 7.05%
5 Yr -0.5%* -8.3% 1.7% 14.87%
10 Yr N/A* -10.2% 2.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GPICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.2% -17.7% -2.5% 1.06%
2021 -0.2% -2.0% 2.2% 8.73%
2020 -0.3% -2.8% 4.6% 95.14%
2019 0.2% -28.6% 3.0% 97.70%
2018 N/A -1.0% 1.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GPICX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GPICX Category Low Category High GPICX % Rank
Net Assets 19.6 M 5.81 M 70.5 B 97.05%
Number of Holdings 9 4 4919 94.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 19.8 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 89.41%
Weighting of Top 10 98.58% 1.7% 100.0% 0.74%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DWS Government Money Market Series Instl 32.42%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 1.75% 4.33%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 1.75% 1.75% 3.75%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.13% 0.13% 3.72%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.13% 0.13% 3.71%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 1.75% 3.60%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 2.25% 3.11%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 2.5% 2.95%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 2.5% 2.5% 2.51%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 2.13% 2.05%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GPICX % Rank
Bonds 		60.80% 49.71% 194.71% 99.31%
Cash 		39.20% -102.46% 39.20% 0.17%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 87.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 90.28%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 85.42%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 27.71% 99.13%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GPICX % Rank
Government 		53.94% 0.00% 73.63% 7.64%
Cash & Equivalents 		39.68% 0.00% 44.09% 0.69%
Corporate 		6.38% 0.00% 100.00% 96.88%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 88.19%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.27% 99.83%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.46% 91.84%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GPICX % Rank
US 		60.72% 0.00% 165.96% 96.88%
Non US 		0.08% 0.00% 72.71% 97.57%

GPICX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GPICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.06% 0.01% 19.98% 23.96%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.19% 60.66%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.01% 0.50% 92.37%

Sales Fees

GPICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GPICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GPICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 161.18% 2.00% 500.00% 81.67%

GPICX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GPICX Category Low Category High GPICX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.61% 0.00% 11.01% 74.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GPICX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GPICX Category Low Category High GPICX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.50% -1.27% 4.98% 83.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GPICX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

GPICX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Davin Gibbins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2018

4.09

4.1%

Mr. Gibbins is a Senior Vice President and serves as Chief Investment Officer of Aris, a division of AssetMark, Inc., and Portfolio Manager. Mr. Gibbins joined the firm in 2014. Previously, Mr. Gibbins was the Chief Investment Officer for Aris Corporation. Mr. Gibbins chairs the Aris Investment Committee. He specializes in quantitative portfolio management and strategic/tactical asset allocation analysis within the Investment Services Group (ISG) of Aris Wealth Services. He has more than 20 years of experience within the financial services industry, and has worked extensively in both fixed income and equity markets. Mr. Gibbins has earned the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst from the Board of Governors of the Association of Investment Management and Research, and Chartered Alternative Investment AnalystSM from the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association. He is a member of the Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, the CAIA Association and an affiliate of the Market Technicians Association. Mr. Gibbins holds a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in statistics from the University of Toronto."

David McNatt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2021

1.0

1.0%

Mr. McNatt is an Executive Vice President and Head of Investment Solutions for AssetMark, and serves as Portfolio Manager for the GuidePath® Growth Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Conservative Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Tactical Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Absolute Return Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Multi-Asset Income Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Flexible Income Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Conservative Income Fund, GuidePath® Income Fund, and GuidePath® Growth and Income Fund since June of 2021. He leads the firm’s Investment Solutions Group which focuses on providing asset management excellence and ensuring the AssetMark platform provides financial advisors and their clients investment products and services that meet their evolving needs. In his capacity, Mr. McNatt oversees the four groups comprising AssetMark’s Investment division including: Platform Investment Strategy; Investment Management; Investment Service and Operations; and Product Strategy & Development. Mr. McNatt served as Senior Vice President, Product Strategy and Management from 2015 to 2021. Prior to joining AssetMark, Mr. McNatt held senior leadership roles at Russell Investments, Charles Schwab and Franklin Templeton focused on the strategy, development and management of asset management products and services.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.14 2.41

