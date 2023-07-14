Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
0.7%
1 yr return
-0.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
Net Assets
$19.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
98.6%
Expense Ratio 1.06%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 161.18%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|GPICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|39.41%
|1 Yr
|-0.5%
|-11.5%
|2.9%
|31.60%
|3 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-6.1%
|1.3%
|4.80%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-10.6%
|3.2%
|34.06%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|2.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GPICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|37.33%
|1 Yr
|-0.5%
|-11.5%
|1.9%
|27.78%
|3 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-6.1%
|4.5%
|7.05%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-8.3%
|1.7%
|14.87%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.2%
|2.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|GPICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GPICX % Rank
|Net Assets
|19.6 M
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|97.05%
|Number of Holdings
|9
|4
|4919
|94.62%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|19.8 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|89.41%
|Weighting of Top 10
|98.58%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|0.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GPICX % Rank
|Bonds
|60.80%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|99.31%
|Cash
|39.20%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|0.17%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|87.85%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|90.28%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|85.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|99.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GPICX % Rank
|Government
|53.94%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|7.64%
|Cash & Equivalents
|39.68%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|0.69%
|Corporate
|6.38%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|96.88%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|88.19%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|99.83%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|91.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GPICX % Rank
|US
|60.72%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|96.88%
|Non US
|0.08%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|97.57%
|GPICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.06%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|23.96%
|Management Fee
|0.35%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|60.66%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|92.37%
|GPICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|GPICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GPICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|161.18%
|2.00%
|500.00%
|81.67%
|GPICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GPICX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.61%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|74.65%
|GPICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|GPICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GPICX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.50%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|83.66%
|GPICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 16, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 20, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 25, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 21, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 19, 2022
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 21, 2022
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2022
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 22, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 22, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 20, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 22, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 18, 2020
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 22, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2020
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 23, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2020
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 21, 2020
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 23, 2020
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 20, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 23, 2020
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 24, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 23, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 18, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 23, 2019
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 25, 2019
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 21, 2019
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 24, 2019
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 15, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 18, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 23, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 19, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2018
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2018
4.09
4.1%
Mr. Gibbins is a Senior Vice President and serves as Chief Investment Officer of Aris, a division of AssetMark, Inc., and Portfolio Manager. Mr. Gibbins joined the firm in 2014. Previously, Mr. Gibbins was the Chief Investment Officer for Aris Corporation. Mr. Gibbins chairs the Aris Investment Committee. He specializes in quantitative portfolio management and strategic/tactical asset allocation analysis within the Investment Services Group (ISG) of Aris Wealth Services. He has more than 20 years of experience within the financial services industry, and has worked extensively in both fixed income and equity markets. Mr. Gibbins has earned the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst from the Board of Governors of the Association of Investment Management and Research, and Chartered Alternative Investment AnalystSM from the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association. He is a member of the Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, the CAIA Association and an affiliate of the Market Technicians Association. Mr. Gibbins holds a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in statistics from the University of Toronto."
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2021
1.0
1.0%
Mr. McNatt is an Executive Vice President and Head of Investment Solutions for AssetMark, and serves as Portfolio Manager for the GuidePath® Growth Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Conservative Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Tactical Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Absolute Return Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Multi-Asset Income Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Flexible Income Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Conservative Income Fund, GuidePath® Income Fund, and GuidePath® Growth and Income Fund since June of 2021. He leads the firm’s Investment Solutions Group which focuses on providing asset management excellence and ensuring the AssetMark platform provides financial advisors and their clients investment products and services that meet their evolving needs. In his capacity, Mr. McNatt oversees the four groups comprising AssetMark’s Investment division including: Platform Investment Strategy; Investment Management; Investment Service and Operations; and Product Strategy & Development. Mr. McNatt served as Senior Vice President, Product Strategy and Management from 2015 to 2021. Prior to joining AssetMark, Mr. McNatt held senior leadership roles at Russell Investments, Charles Schwab and Franklin Templeton focused on the strategy, development and management of asset management products and services.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.14
|2.41
