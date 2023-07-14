The Fund invests primarily in micro- to mid-cap companies economically tied to the United States (“domestic companies”) or to other countries (“foreign companies”), using a geography-focused framework intended to identify companies that the Adviser believes are particularly well-positioned for long-term growth. Under normal market conditions, the Adviser will invest the Fund’s assets primarily in equity securities (including common stock, preferred stock, and securities convertible into common stock) of companies with market capitalizations of less than $5 billion at the time of purchase.

The Fund will typically invest in securities issued by companies that, taken together, are economically tied to at least ten countries, including the United States. The Fund will invest a significant portion of its total assets (at least 40% under normal market conditions; at least 30% under market conditions that are not normal) at the time of purchase in securities issued by companies that, taken together, are economically tied to at least three countries outside the United States, including emerging and frontier market countries. The Adviser considers a company to be economically tied to a country if at least one of the following attributes exists: the company (1) is organized in such country, (2) is headquartered in such country, (3) has its primary stock exchange listing in a market located in such country, or (4) during the company’s most recent fiscal year, derived at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in such country or has at least 50% of its assets in such country. Foreign companies may be traded on U.S. exchanges or non-U.S. exchanges and may be denominated in U.S. dollars or foreign currencies.

Foreign companies include companies whose exclusive economic tie to the United States is the trading of an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) on a U.S. exchange or over the counter in the United States. Depositary receipts include sponsored and unsponsored depositary receipts, are typically issued by a financial institution

(for ADRs, typically a U.S. financial institution) and evidence ownership interests in a security or a pool of securities (for ADRs, securities issued by a non-U.S. issuer) that have been deposited typically with that institution.

The Adviser uses a process of quantitative screening of the financial trends and health of each company in its investment universe, followed by “bottom up” fundamental analysis to identify growth companies that it believes to be among the “best-in-class” in their global peer group. This fundamental analysis generally includes a comparative study of the company and its peers, including the company’s financial performance, its management, its competitors, its industry, its competitive advantage, its approach to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) topics, the geographic region(s) to which it is economically tied, and talking with the management team. In performing such analysis, the Adviser seeks to evaluate each company’s long-term potential. The Adviser also travels extensively to visit companies, when it is considered safe to do so, and expects to speak directly with senior management.

The ESG criteria described above is collectively one of many factors that the Adviser uses as part of its fundamental analysis of a company. In analyzing a company’s approach to these ESG criteria, the Adviser assesses a number of factors through a proprietary analytical framework. This analysis may include factors such as: shareholder rights, management oversight and transparency, board membership and structure, accounting standards, supply chain visibility, environmental policies, social justice policies, and labor relations. These factors are assessed quantitatively and qualitatively, as applicable, through the Adviser’s direct research and engagement process.

The Adviser incorporates the results of this analysis into its overall decision-making but does not specifically include or exclude a particular company solely based on the Adviser’s assessment of that company’s ESG factors. The Adviser applies this ESG analysis to each company in which the Fund invests, but not to the cash or cash equivalent positions in the Fund’s portfolio.

Because investing on the basis of ESG criteria involves qualitative and subjective analysis, there can be no assurance that the methodology utilized by, or determinations made by, the Adviser will align with the beliefs or values of a particular investor, and other managers may make a different assessment of a company’s ESG criteria.

The Fund may also invest in growth companies that the Adviser believes have hit a temporary setback (for example, announced an unexpected expense or delayed contract, missed sales targets for the quarter, or experienced an unplanned management change, etc.), and therefore have a particularly appealing valuation relative to their long-term growth potential. The Fund may also invest in early-stage companies and Initial Public Offerings (IPOs).