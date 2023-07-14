Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

GuidePath® Absolute Return Allocation Fund

mutual fund
GPARX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.444 -0.03 -0.33%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
S (GPARX) Primary Inst (GIARX)
GPARX (Mutual Fund)

GuidePath® Absolute Return Allocation Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.444 -0.03 -0.33%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
S (GPARX) Primary Inst (GIARX)
GPARX (Mutual Fund)

GuidePath® Absolute Return Allocation Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.444 -0.03 -0.33%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
S (GPARX) Primary Inst (GIARX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

GuidePath® Absolute Return Allocation Fund

GPARX | Fund

$9.44

$355 M

2.35%

$0.22

0.82%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.1%

1 yr return

-1.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.8%

Net Assets

$355 M

Holdings in Top 10

78.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.82%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 27.64%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

GuidePath® Absolute Return Allocation Fund

GPARX | Fund

$9.44

$355 M

2.35%

$0.22

0.82%

GPARX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.14%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GuidePath® Absolute Return Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    GuidePath
  • Inception Date
    Apr 29, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    36116399
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Selwyn Crews

Fund Description

The Fund operates as a fund of funds, investing primarily in registered mutual funds, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The funds in which the Fund may invest are referred to herein as the “Underlying Funds.” AssetMark, Inc. (“AssetMark” or the “Advisor”) believes that investing in Underlying Funds provides the Fund with an efficient means of creating a portfolio that provides investors with indirect exposure to a broad range of securities. By investing in the Fund, you will indirectly bear fees and expenses of the Underlying Funds in addition to the Fund’s direct fees and expenses. In order to obtain exposure to certain markets, asset classes or active management styles, the
Fund may buy Underlying Funds managed by the Advisor or its affiliates, which, in turn, invest in various securities, including ETFs. The Fund may also invest directly in securities and other exchange-traded products, such as exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”).
The Advisor’s asset allocation decisions will be based on different factors and analytical approaches, derived from absolute return asset allocation approaches developed by various research providers and considered by the Advisor in constructing the Fund’s portfolio. The research providers’ absolute return asset allocation approaches typically utilize fundamental and quantitative analyses of global market and economic conditions and assumptions regarding risks and returns. The Advisor seeks to create a portfolio that is optimized to seek to achieve consistent absolute positive returns over time regardless of the market environment.
In pursuing the Fund’s objective, the Fund invests, either directly or indirectly via the Underlying Funds, in fixed income or equity-oriented investments across global markets, using varying active asset allocation strategies among different security types, asset classes, yield and duration, valuation analyses, and currency exposure considerations.
The Fund may utilize an absolute return asset allocation strategy that builds on a foundation of alternative investments, such as long/short equity funds that seek a modest positive return from equity investments, that attempts to stay insulated from general stock market volatility, combined with opportunistic equity and fixed income investments strategically selected to enhance returns. The Fund may invest in Underlying Funds that use alternative strategies and/or use derivatives for risk management purposes or as part of their investment strategies. An Underlying Fund may use derivatives to earn income and enhance returns, to manage or adjust the risk profile of the Underlying Fund, to replace more traditional direct investments, or to obtain exposure to certain markets.
The Fund may also utilize absolute return asset allocation strategies that allocate assets to various fixed income instruments and sectors using various passive index-oriented ETFs focusing on instruments such as U.S. Government bonds and notes, corporate bonds, bank loans, mortgage-related securities and asset-backed securities, inflation-protected debt securities, corporate bonds of various quality levels and maturity/duration, and cash equivalent investments. Using this type of strategy, the Fund seeks to tactically avoid risk by reducing exposure at the appropriate times, while increasing exposure to attractive sectors on a timely basis.
The Fund lends its portfolio securities to seek to generate additional income.
Read More

GPARX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GPARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.1% -6.3% 3.8% 1.04%
1 Yr -1.5% -11.5% 2.9% 65.80%
3 Yr -3.7%* -6.1% 1.3% 87.64%
5 Yr -1.8%* -10.6% 3.2% 92.63%
10 Yr -0.5%* -11.7% 2.2% 24.03%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GPARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.0% -17.7% -2.5% 98.41%
2021 -0.6% -2.0% 2.2% 21.27%
2020 0.5% -2.8% 4.6% 67.48%
2019 1.1% -28.6% 3.0% 5.95%
2018 -0.8% -3.7% 0.4% 98.96%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GPARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.1% -6.3% 3.8% 1.04%
1 Yr -1.5% -11.5% 1.9% 61.46%
3 Yr -3.7%* -6.1% 4.5% 87.57%
5 Yr -1.8%* -8.3% 1.7% 93.08%
10 Yr 0.4%* -10.2% 2.1% 12.90%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GPARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.0% -17.7% -2.5% 98.41%
2021 -0.6% -2.0% 2.2% 21.27%
2020 0.5% -2.8% 4.6% 67.48%
2019 1.1% -28.6% 3.0% 6.91%
2018 -0.8% -1.0% 1.3% 99.58%

NAV & Total Return History

GPARX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GPARX Category Low Category High GPARX % Rank
Net Assets 355 M 5.81 M 70.5 B 75.56%
Number of Holdings 26 4 4919 93.40%
Net Assets in Top 10 180 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 55.73%
Weighting of Top 10 78.30% 1.7% 100.0% 3.31%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DoubleLine Total Return Bond I 10.40%
  2. Vanguard High-Yield Corporate Adm 8.42%
  3. DoubleLine Low Duration Bond I 7.39%
  4. BlackRock Low Duration Bond Instl 7.39%
  5. DoubleLine Flexible Income I 6.58%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GPARX % Rank
Bonds 		85.53% 49.71% 194.71% 89.41%
Cash 		9.44% -102.46% 39.20% 13.72%
Stocks 		3.13% -0.66% 11.31% 2.78%
Convertible Bonds 		1.32% 0.00% 27.71% 76.22%
Other 		0.56% -2.59% 10.19% 3.47%
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% 0.00% 25.64% 17.01%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GPARX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 81.48% 28.65%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 24.45% 29.78%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 8.31% 85.39%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 61.24%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 23.11% 57.30%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 34.83%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 20.22%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 65.64% 16.85%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 21.37% 41.01%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 10.75% 44.94%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.71% 31.46%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GPARX % Rank
US 		2.13% -0.54% 9.00% 2.95%
Non US 		1.00% -0.66% 2.31% 0.87%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GPARX % Rank
Corporate 		37.94% 0.00% 100.00% 52.08%
Securitized 		28.47% 0.00% 97.27% 38.19%
Government 		21.57% 0.00% 73.63% 41.67%
Cash & Equivalents 		11.98% 0.00% 44.09% 14.76%
Derivative 		0.02% 0.00% 45.97% 22.92%
Municipal 		0.02% 0.00% 17.46% 50.69%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GPARX % Rank
US 		64.87% 0.00% 165.96% 93.58%
Non US 		20.66% 0.00% 72.71% 10.42%

GPARX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GPARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.82% 0.01% 19.98% 35.50%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.19% 55.63%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 29.88%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.01% 0.50% 89.41%

Sales Fees

GPARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GPARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GPARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 27.64% 2.00% 500.00% 11.16%

GPARX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GPARX Category Low Category High GPARX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.35% 0.00% 11.01% 97.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GPARX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GPARX Category Low Category High GPARX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.14% -1.27% 4.98% 10.12%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GPARX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GPARX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Selwyn Crews

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2020

1.83

1.8%

Mr. Crews is Director of Portfolio Management for AssetMark, responsible for managing specific portfolios and solutions for the firm. Mr. Crews joined the firm in 2011. Prior to 2011, Mr. Crews was a leader at Genworth Financial where he was responsible for risk oversight of mutual funds in Variable Annuity products.

David McNatt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2021

1.0

1.0%

Mr. McNatt is an Executive Vice President and Head of Investment Solutions for AssetMark, and serves as Portfolio Manager for the GuidePath® Growth Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Conservative Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Tactical Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Absolute Return Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Multi-Asset Income Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Flexible Income Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Conservative Income Fund, GuidePath® Income Fund, and GuidePath® Growth and Income Fund since June of 2021. He leads the firm’s Investment Solutions Group which focuses on providing asset management excellence and ensuring the AssetMark platform provides financial advisors and their clients investment products and services that meet their evolving needs. In his capacity, Mr. McNatt oversees the four groups comprising AssetMark’s Investment division including: Platform Investment Strategy; Investment Management; Investment Service and Operations; and Product Strategy & Development. Mr. McNatt served as Senior Vice President, Product Strategy and Management from 2015 to 2021. Prior to joining AssetMark, Mr. McNatt held senior leadership roles at Russell Investments, Charles Schwab and Franklin Templeton focused on the strategy, development and management of asset management products and services.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.14 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×