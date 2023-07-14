Fund may buy Underlying Funds managed by the Advisor or its affiliates, which, in turn, invest in various securities, including ETFs. The Fund may also invest directly in securities and other exchange-traded products, such as exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”).

The Advisor’s asset allocation decisions will be based on different factors and analytical approaches, derived from absolute return asset allocation approaches developed by various research providers and considered by the Advisor in constructing the Fund’s portfolio. The research providers’ absolute return asset allocation approaches typically utilize fundamental and quantitative analyses of global market and economic conditions and assumptions regarding risks and returns. The Advisor seeks to create a portfolio that is optimized to seek to achieve consistent absolute positive returns over time regardless of the market environment.

In pursuing the Fund’s objective, the Fund invests, either directly or indirectly via the Underlying Funds, in fixed income or equity-oriented investments across global markets, using varying active asset allocation strategies among different security types, asset classes, yield and duration, valuation analyses, and currency exposure considerations.

The Fund may utilize an absolute return asset allocation strategy that builds on a foundation of alternative investments, such as long/short equity funds that seek a modest positive return from equity investments, that attempts to stay insulated from general stock market volatility, combined with opportunistic equity and fixed income investments strategically selected to enhance returns. The Fund may invest in Underlying Funds that use alternative strategies and/or use derivatives for risk management purposes or as part of their investment strategies. An Underlying Fund may use derivatives to earn income and enhance returns, to manage or adjust the risk profile of the Underlying Fund, to replace more traditional direct investments, or to obtain exposure to certain markets.

The Fund may also utilize absolute return asset allocation strategies that allocate assets to various fixed income instruments and sectors using various passive index-oriented ETFs focusing on instruments such as U.S. Government bonds and notes, corporate bonds, bank loans, mortgage-related securities and asset-backed securities, inflation-protected debt securities, corporate bonds of various quality levels and maturity/duration, and cash equivalent investments. Using this type of strategy, the Fund seeks to tactically avoid risk by reducing exposure at the appropriate times, while increasing exposure to attractive sectors on a timely basis.

The Fund lends its portfolio securities to seek to generate additional income.

The Fund operates as a fund of funds, investing primarily in registered mutual funds, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The funds in which the Fund may invest are referred to herein as the “Underlying Funds.” AssetMark, Inc. (“AssetMark” or the “Advisor”) believes that investing in Underlying Funds provides the Fund with an efficient means of creating a portfolio that provides investors with indirect exposure to a broad range of securities. By investing in the Fund, you will indirectly bear fees and expenses of the Underlying Funds in addition to the Fund’s direct fees and expenses. In order to obtain exposure to certain markets, asset classes or active management styles, the