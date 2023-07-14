Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.8%
1 yr return
-5.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.6%
Net Assets
$702 M
Holdings in Top 10
53.0%
Expense Ratio 2.49%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 39.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|GPACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.8%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|32.62%
|1 Yr
|-5.6%
|-9.1%
|86.9%
|62.91%
|3 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|22.49%
|5 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-4.9%
|14.4%
|39.91%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|GPACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GPACX % Rank
|Net Assets
|702 M
|1.5 M
|5.01 B
|33.21%
|Number of Holdings
|80
|4
|4478
|73.85%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|272 M
|-398 M
|2.55 B
|24.73%
|Weighting of Top 10
|52.98%
|13.1%
|100.0%
|54.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GPACX % Rank
|Bonds
|50.01%
|-326.45%
|6347.80%
|16.61%
|Cash
|35.88%
|-6278.21%
|410.43%
|39.22%
|Other
|8.43%
|-21.53%
|148.54%
|37.10%
|Stocks
|4.63%
|-3.75%
|97.95%
|88.34%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.05%
|0.00%
|87.92%
|55.48%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|46.97%
|47.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GPACX % Rank
|Technology
|16.92%
|0.00%
|39.58%
|61.02%
|Real Estate
|15.44%
|0.00%
|51.26%
|9.84%
|Financial Services
|13.66%
|0.00%
|59.28%
|64.96%
|Industrials
|10.65%
|0.00%
|21.45%
|30.71%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.62%
|0.00%
|29.09%
|40.94%
|Healthcare
|10.22%
|0.00%
|45.63%
|40.16%
|Communication Services
|6.40%
|0.00%
|21.78%
|64.57%
|Consumer Defense
|5.42%
|0.00%
|13.62%
|50.39%
|Basic Materials
|4.29%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|47.64%
|Energy
|3.68%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|43.31%
|Utilities
|2.70%
|0.00%
|9.23%
|53.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GPACX % Rank
|US
|3.15%
|-8.85%
|91.88%
|85.16%
|Non US
|1.48%
|-19.62%
|42.11%
|75.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GPACX % Rank
|Government
|48.98%
|0.00%
|84.29%
|12.72%
|Cash & Equivalents
|40.93%
|0.27%
|100.00%
|58.30%
|Corporate
|9.01%
|0.00%
|87.73%
|28.98%
|Securitized
|0.74%
|0.00%
|56.83%
|41.34%
|Derivative
|0.35%
|0.00%
|88.81%
|77.03%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.33%
|29.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GPACX % Rank
|US
|46.87%
|-126.19%
|6311.18%
|13.43%
|Non US
|3.14%
|-382.37%
|121.02%
|60.42%
|GPACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.49%
|0.29%
|31.15%
|28.42%
|Management Fee
|1.18%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|62.19%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|80.41%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|GPACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GPACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|36.36%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GPACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|39.00%
|0.00%
|491.00%
|24.60%
|GPACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GPACX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.83%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|13.78%
|GPACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|GPACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GPACX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.86%
|-2.51%
|6.83%
|12.95%
|GPACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$1.296
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2015
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2014
|$0.321
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2013
8.42
8.4%
Mr. Krautsack is Chairman and Portfolio Manager at EMC Capital Advisors, LLC. Mr. Krautsack directs all investment activity at EMC.Mr. Krautsack started his career in the futures industry in 1985 as an assistant to a prominent S&P 500 trader at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. From 1989 to 1995, he managed trading operations for De Angelis Trading/Crown Capital Management, JPD Enterprises and ALH Capital. He joined EMC in 1995, overseeing trading and managing the portfolio until he assumed the role of Chairman in 2013.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2013
8.42
8.4%
Mr. Kavanagh has been the President and founder of Dearborn Capital Management, LLC since 1989. Mr. Kavanagh is responsible for overseeing all operations and activities of the firm. Mr. Kavanagh is the President and Chair of the Investment Committee and is responsible for all day-to-day investment decisions for the Fund, including: (i) development of alternative asset strategies; (ii) final screening and selection of financial instruments; (iii) negotiation of the terms of each investment (including those of managed accounts and over-the-counter derivatives); (iv) asset allocation among selected investment vehicles or derivative instruments; and (v) risk monitoring and risk management. From 1983 to 2005, Mr. Kavanagh was a member in good standing of the Chicago Board of Trade. Between 1983 and 1998, Mr. Kavanagh was an institutional salesman in the financial futures area on behalf of Conti Commodity Services, Inc., a futures commission merchant acquired by Refco in 1984 and, subsequently, for Refco, which was also a futures commission merchant. His client base included large hedge funds and financial institutions clients in the financial futures area. Commencing in 1998, Mr. Kavanagh also became president, a principal and an associated person of Dearborn Capital Brokers Ltd., a registered, independent introducing broker and, in 1999, also becoming a registered commodity pool operator. Mr. Kavanagh is the majority owner of Dearborn Capital Management, LLC. He received an MBA from the University of Notre Dame and also received a B.S. in business administration from John Carroll University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|17.37
|4.48
|1.67
