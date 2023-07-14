Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.3%
1 yr return
0.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
Net Assets
$2.31 B
Holdings in Top 10
55.2%
Expense Ratio 0.66%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 51.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$1,000,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GOBIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.3%
|-59.5%
|0.9%
|39.32%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|-15.5%
|19.7%
|22.12%
|3 Yr
|-4.6%*
|-4.3%
|4.2%
|4.48%
|5 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-2.5%
|4.1%
|4.79%
|10 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-3.0%
|2.7%
|2.29%
* Annualized
|Period
|GOBIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.0%
|-15.2%
|0.9%
|36.50%
|2021
|-3.8%
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|1.03%
|2020
|3.9%
|-10.8%
|14.8%
|7.81%
|2019
|1.8%
|-15.3%
|0.6%
|90.17%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-44.4%
|14.4%
|28.83%
|Period
|GOBIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.3%
|-59.5%
|0.9%
|37.38%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|-16.6%
|30.5%
|19.91%
|3 Yr
|-4.6%*
|-5.2%
|10.9%
|7.25%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-2.8%
|7.4%
|7.22%
|10 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-3.0%
|3.6%
|3.31%
* Annualized
|Period
|GOBIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.0%
|-15.2%
|0.9%
|36.50%
|2021
|-3.8%
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|1.03%
|2020
|3.9%
|-10.8%
|14.8%
|8.85%
|2019
|1.8%
|-15.3%
|3.8%
|83.82%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-44.4%
|14.4%
|1.84%
|GOBIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GOBIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.31 B
|74.5 K
|14.7 B
|21.57%
|Number of Holdings
|148
|4
|4562
|81.04%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.38 B
|-112 M
|3.66 B
|13.27%
|Weighting of Top 10
|55.19%
|4.7%
|100.0%
|26.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GOBIX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.38%
|0.00%
|220.33%
|32.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|4.87%
|0.00%
|11.19%
|8.53%
|Stocks
|0.69%
|0.00%
|7.47%
|8.53%
|Cash
|0.06%
|-130.07%
|95.62%
|84.83%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.87%
|39.81%
|Other
|0.00%
|-9.71%
|100.00%
|40.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GOBIX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.33%
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.64%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.80%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.46%
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.19%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.30%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.00%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GOBIX % Rank
|US
|0.69%
|0.00%
|6.55%
|7.58%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.77%
|36.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GOBIX % Rank
|Derivative
|57.53%
|0.00%
|74.77%
|3.85%
|Government
|32.82%
|0.30%
|99.47%
|70.67%
|Corporate
|8.33%
|0.00%
|98.62%
|77.88%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.82%
|0.00%
|95.62%
|94.23%
|Securitized
|0.50%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|74.04%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.95%
|58.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GOBIX % Rank
|US
|53.74%
|-5.52%
|107.53%
|7.58%
|Non US
|40.64%
|0.00%
|112.80%
|89.10%
|GOBIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.66%
|0.02%
|3.65%
|61.72%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|2.08%
|35.61%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|GOBIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GOBIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GOBIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|51.00%
|6.00%
|354.00%
|26.04%
|GOBIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GOBIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.40%
|7.11%
|GOBIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|GOBIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GOBIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.05%
|-1.08%
|5.77%
|32.84%
|GOBIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.375
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2021
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.247
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2013
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2013
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2012
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2012
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2012
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2012
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2006
15.59
15.6%
David is co-lead portfolio manager for the Firm's Global Fixed Income and related strategies. He joined the Firm in 1995. Previously, David was president of Hoffman Capital, a global financial futures investment firm (1991-1995); head of fixed income investments at Columbus Circle Investors (1983-1990); senior vice president and portfolio manager at INA Capital Management (1979-1982), and fixed income portfolio manager at Provident National Bank (1975-1979).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 22, 2012
10.28
10.3%
John(Jack) P. McIntyre, CFA is Associate Portfolio Manager/Senior Research Analyst and is responsible for research and market insight. Mr. McIntyre has been employed at Brandywine Global since 1998. Previously, he held positions as market strategist with McCarthy, Crisanti & Maffei, Inc. (1995-1998); senior fixed income analyst with Technical Data (1992-1995); quantitative associate with Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. (1990), and investment analyst with the Public Employee Retirement Administration of Massachusetts (1987-1989).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2017
5.33
5.3%
Anujeet Sareen is a portfolio manager for the Firm’s Global Fixed Income and related strategies. Prior to joining the Firm in 2016, Anujeet was a managing director of global fixed income and a global macro strategist, as well as chair of the Currency Strategy Group at Wellington Management in Boston. Over his 22-year career at Wellington (1994-2016), he held a variety of roles while cultivating extensive fixed income and currency management experience. Anujeet is a CFA® charterholder and earned a B.A. in Computer Science from Brown University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
Brian L. Kloss, JD, CPA, is a portfolio manager and head of high yield for Brandywine Global. Brian joined Brandywine Global in December 2009。Previously, Brian was co-portfolio manager at Dreman Value Management, LLC (2007-2009); high yield analyst/trader at Gartmore Global Investments (2002-2007); high yield and equity portfolio manager and general analyst at Penn Capital Management, Ltd. (2000-2002); an analyst with The Concord Advisory Group, Ltd. (1998-2000); and an international tax consultant with Deloitte & Touche LLP (1995-1998).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
Tracy Chen, CFA®, CAIA is a portfolio manager and head of Structured Credit for Brandywine Global. She joined the firm in August 2008. Prior to joining Brandywine Global, she was with UBS Investment Bank as director of the fixed income valuation group (2006-2008), GMAC Mortgage Group as a mortgage pricing analyst (2003-2006), Deloitte Consulting as a senior corporate strategy consultant (2001-2003), and J&A Securities Ltd. in Shenzhen, China, as an international corporate finance associate (1995-1999).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|28.31
|6.8
|3.67
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...