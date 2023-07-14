The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its assets in debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (“Municipal Bonds”). Municipal Bonds generally are issued by or on behalf of states and local governments and their agencies, authorities and other instrumentalities. The Fund may invest in Fixed Income Instruments which include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments. The Fund may invest without limitation in “private activity” bonds whose interest is a tax-preference item for purposes of the federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”). For shareholders subject to the AMT, distributions derived from “private activity” bonds must be included in their AMT calculations, and as such a portion of the Fund’s distribution may be subject to federal income tax. The Fund may invest in securities of any duration. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The Fund invests in debt securities rated Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or equivalently rated by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, determined by PIMCO to be of comparable quality. In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. The Fund’s investments may include fixed or floating rate general obligation bonds and notes, lease revenue bonds, revenue bonds and notes, and zero coupon securities. The Fund may buy securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis. The Fund may, at times, invest more than 25% of its net assets in Municipal Bonds the principal and interest payments of which are paid by obligors located in a single state. The Fund may invest the remainder of its net assets in other municipal instruments, U.S. Government Securities and certain cash and cash equivalents, including cash sweep vehicles. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.