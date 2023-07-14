Home
Vitals

YTD Return

0.7%

1 yr return

-1.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

Net Assets

$304 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.63%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 12.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GNMFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PIMCO National Municipal Opportunistic Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Gurtin
  • Inception Date
    Nov 03, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Hannibal

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its assets in debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (“Municipal Bonds”). Municipal Bonds generally are issued by or on behalf of states and local governments and their agencies, authorities and other instrumentalities.The Fund may invest in Fixed Income Instruments which include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments. The Fund may invest without limitation in “private activity” bonds whose interest is a tax-preference item for purposes of the federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”). For shareholders subject to the AMT, distributions derived from “private activity” bonds must be included in their AMT calculations, and as such a portion of the Fund’s distribution may be subject to federal income tax. The Fund may invest in securities of any duration. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates.The Fund invests in debt securities rated Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investors Service,Inc.(“Moody’s”), or equivalently rated by Standard& Poor’s RatingsServices(“S&P”)or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or,if unrated,determined by PIMCO to be of comparable quality. In the eventthat ratings services assign different ratings to the same security,PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security.The Fund’s investments may include fixed or floating rate general obligation bonds and notes, lease revenue bonds, revenue bonds and notes, and zero coupon securities. The Fund may buy securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis. The Fund may, at times, invest more than 25% of its net assets in Municipal Bonds the principal and interest payments of which are paid by obligors located in a single state.The Fund may invest the remainder of its net assets in other municipal instruments, U.S. Government Securities and certain cash and cash equivalents, including cash sweep vehicles.The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.
Read More

GNMFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GNMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.7% -60.4% 31.9% 58.53%
1 Yr -1.2% -45.4% 15.3% 49.71%
3 Yr -2.2%* -20.5% 51.7% 25.29%
5 Yr -0.6%* -11.5% 29.2% 23.68%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GNMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.1% -76.8% 4.7% 20.58%
2021 -0.4% -69.5% 12.4% 63.80%
2020 0.3% -66.1% 60.0% 78.23%
2019 0.9% -57.4% 18.9% 55.16%
2018 -0.1% -30.0% 2.1% 11.32%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GNMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.7% -60.4% 31.9% 57.42%
1 Yr -1.2% -45.4% 15.1% 46.43%
3 Yr -2.2%* -20.5% 51.7% 26.39%
5 Yr -0.6%* -11.5% 29.3% 26.15%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GNMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.1% -76.8% 4.7% 20.64%
2021 -0.4% -69.5% 12.4% 63.80%
2020 0.3% -66.1% 60.0% 78.17%
2019 0.9% -57.4% 18.9% 56.43%
2018 -0.1% -30.0% 2.1% 15.36%

NAV & Total Return History

GNMFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GNMFX Category Low Category High GNMFX % Rank
Net Assets 304 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 61.35%
Number of Holdings 82 1 14000 85.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 55.5 M -317 M 8.64 B 54.74%
Weighting of Top 10 27.10% 2.4% 101.7% 20.99%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Fidelity Govt Port Class I 8.88%
  2. TEXAS ST 4% 6.62%
  3. CONNECTICUT ST SPL TAX OBLIG REV 5% 5% 3.17%
  4. LAS VEGAS VALLEY NEV WTR DIST 5% 3.17%
  5. ILLINOIS DEV FIN AUTH RETIREMENT HSG REV 0% 0% 2.99%
  6. CHICAGO ILL O HARE INTL ARPT REV 5% 5% 2.99%
  7. SAN JOAQUIN HILLS CALIF TRANSN CORRIDOR AGY TOLL RD REV 0% 2.98%
  8. UNIVERSITY COLO HOSP AUTH REV 5% 5% 2.91%
  9. MIAMI-DADE CNTY FLA AVIATION REV 5% 5% 2.89%
  10. NEW YORK N Y CITY TRANSITIONAL FIN AUTH REV 5% 5% 2.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GNMFX % Rank
Bonds 		95.50% 65.51% 150.86% 82.88%
Cash 		4.50% -50.86% 33.96% 16.56%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 83.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 82.45%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 82.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 82.51%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GNMFX % Rank
Municipal 		94.58% 44.39% 100.00% 85.07%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.42% 0.00% 33.95% 13.83%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 82.10%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 82.45%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 83.67%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 82.45%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GNMFX % Rank
US 		95.50% 37.86% 142.23% 62.46%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 62.14% 97.73%

GNMFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GNMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.63% 0.02% 6.50% 57.56%
Management Fee 0.63% 0.00% 1.10% 97.36%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.23% 0.01% 0.44% 92.89%

Sales Fees

GNMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GNMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GNMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 12.00% 0.00% 283.00% 32.03%

GNMFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GNMFX Category Low Category High GNMFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.48% 0.00% 4.45% 19.72%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GNMFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GNMFX Category Low Category High GNMFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.26% -0.53% 5.33% 32.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GNMFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GNMFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Hannibal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 03, 2014

7.58

7.6%

Mr. Hannibal is a vice president and portfolio manager for PIMCO Municipals in the Solana Beach office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2021, he was a portfolio manager at Gurtin Municipal Bond Management, a PIMCO company. Previously, Mr. Hannibal worked for Eaton Vance Investment Managers as a portfolio management assistant in the firm’s municipal bond group. He has 16 years of investment experience and holds an undergraduate degree in economics from San Diego State University.

Peter Gunther

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 23, 2022

0.19

0.2%

Mr. Gunther is a portfolio manager for PIMCO Municipals in the Solana Beach office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2021, he was a vice president in portfolio management for Gurtin Municipal Bond Management, a PIMCO company. Previously, he worked as an investment analyst at Manulife Asset Management and also at John Hancock Investments. He has investment experience since 2011 and holds a graduate degree from California State University, Long Beach, and an undergraduate degree from the University of San Diego.

David Hammer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 23, 2022

0.19

0.2%

Mr. Hammer is an executive vice president in the New York office and head of municipal bond portfolio management. He rejoined PIMCO in 2015 from Morgan Stanley, where he was managing director and head of municipal trading, risk management and research. Previously at PIMCO, he was a senior vice president and municipal bond portfolio manager, and prior to joining PIMCO in 2012, he was an executive director and head of the high yield and distressed municipal bond trading group at Morgan Stanley. He has 17 years of investment experience and holds an undergraduate degree from Syracuse University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

