Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.0%
1 yr return
0.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$125 M
Holdings in Top 10
44.1%
Expense Ratio 0.40%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
$750
Fund Type
Money Market Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in short-term, high quality municipal obligations that provide income exempt from federal, New York state and New York city income taxes.
Although the fund seeks to provide income exempt from federal, New York state and New York city income taxes, income from some of the fund's holdings may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. In addition, a portion of the fund's assets may be invested in short-term, high quality municipal obligations that do not pay income that is exempt from New York state or New York city income taxes.
The fund is a money market fund subject to the maturity, quality, liquidity and diversification requirements of Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and seeks to maintain a stable share price of $1.00.
The fund seeks to invest in securities that present minimal credit risk, based on an assessment by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. (BNYM Investment Adviser) of the guarantor's credit quality and capacity to meet its financial
obligations, among other factors. As part of this assessment, to the extent relevant information is available, BNYM Investment Adviser also evaluates, with respect to guarantors, whether environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors could have a positive, negative or neutral impact on the entity's financial condition (including cash flows, revenues, and short-term debt coverage) and competitive positioning or reputation within the relevant sector. The relevance and significance of these ESG factors to an entity's financial condition, competitive positioning or reputation vary and are dependent on the specific sector in which a guarantor operates. With respect to guarantors of securities, relevant ESG considerations may include carbon financing and exposure, privacy and data security, responsible investments, corporate governance, business ethics, and financial system stability.
In evaluating ESG factors, BNYM Investment Adviser considers ESG research developed by one or more of its affiliates or third parties, including ESG assessments and commentary provided by credit rating agencies, and other material ESG information as available. Identified ESG factors are incorporated within BNYM Investment Adviser's credit risk analysis to determine whether such ESG factors have a positive, negative or neutral impact on BNYM Investment Adviser's assessment of creditworthiness. Based on this determination, the fund may adjust the applicable credit or maturity limits for the relevant guarantor. BNYM Investment Adviser, however, may determine, across all investments within the fund, that other attributes of creditworthiness, such as sources of liquidity and market positioning, outweigh ESG considerations when making an investment decision, and may not consider available ESG data in connection with every investment decision it makes on behalf of the fund. As a result, the fund may invest in securities of securities guaranteed by guarantors that may be negatively impacted by ESG factors
|Period
|GNBXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|56.88%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|56.88%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GNBXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|56.88%
|2021
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|54.46%
|2020
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|Period
|GNBXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|56.88%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|56.88%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GNBXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|56.88%
|2021
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|54.46%
|2020
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|GNBXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GNBXX % Rank
|Net Assets
|125 M
|23.3 M
|17.3 B
|92.11%
|Number of Holdings
|38
|1
|921
|86.84%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|54.3 M
|11.5 M
|17.4 B
|91.23%
|Weighting of Top 10
|44.09%
|9.8%
|100.0%
|15.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GNBXX % Rank
|Bonds
|90.25%
|0.00%
|99.73%
|27.19%
|Cash
|9.75%
|0.27%
|100.00%
|73.68%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.02%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.02%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GNBXX % Rank
|Municipal
|90.25%
|0.00%
|99.73%
|27.19%
|Cash & Equivalents
|9.75%
|0.27%
|100.00%
|73.68%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.02%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.02%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.02%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.45%
|62.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GNBXX % Rank
|US
|90.25%
|0.00%
|99.73%
|27.19%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.02%
|GNBXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.40%
|0.12%
|1.39%
|58.18%
|Management Fee
|0.20%
|0.08%
|0.49%
|76.32%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.75%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.55%
|N/A
|GNBXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|GNBXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GNBXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.07%
|N/A
|GNBXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GNBXX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.20%
|0.00%
|0.72%
|78.95%
|GNBXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|GNBXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GNBXX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.01%
|0.00%
|0.12%
|64.55%
|GNBXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...