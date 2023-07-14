The Fund employs a “passive” management, or indexing, approach, which seeks to match approximately the performance of the S&P MidCap 400® Index before the deduction of Fund expenses. The S&P MidCap 400® Index includes approximately 400 stocks of mid-cap U.S. companies in a wide range of businesses. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of companies included in the S&P MidCap 400® Index. The Fund does not necessarily invest in all of the securities included in the S&P MidCap 400® Index or in the same weightings.