• The Fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of GuideStone Funds Select Funds (“Select Funds”) that represent various asset classes. The Fund is managed to the specific retirement year included in its name (“Target Date”) and assumes a retirement age of 65. The Target Date refers to the approximate year an investor in the Fund would plan to retire and likely stop making new investments in the Fund. The Fund is designed for an investor who anticipates retiring at or near the Target Date and who plans to withdraw the value of the account in the Fund gradually after retirement. However, if an investor retires significantly earlier or later than age 65, the Fund may not be an appropriate investment even if the investor retires on or near the Fund’s Target Date. • Over time, the allocation to the asset classes will change according to a predetermined “glide path” shown in the chart below. The glide path adjusts the percentage of fixed income securities and the percentage of equity securities to become more conservative each year until approximately 15 years after the Target Date. The Fund is not designed for a lump sum redemption at the retirement date. The Fund pursues the maximum amount of capital growth consistent with a reasonable amount of risk during an investor’s pre-retirement years and is intended to serve as a post-retirement investment vehicle with allocations designed to support an income stream during retirement along with some portfolio growth that exceeds inflation. The Fund does not guarantee a particular level of income through retirement. • The Adviser uses the following glide path to allocate the Fund’s assets. • At the Target Date, the Fund’s allocation to equities will be approximately 49% of its assets. The Fund’s exposure to equities will continue to decline until approximately 15 years after its Target Date, when its allocation to equities will remain fixed at approximately 31% of its assets and the majority of the remainder will be invested in fixed income securities with allocations to real assets and alternative investments. • The asset classes in which the Fund may invest through the Select Funds generally are divided into: • Equity securities (such as common and preferred stock of U.S. companies and foreign companies, including those located in developed and emerging markets, of any sizes and employing both growth and value investment styles); • Fixed income securities (such as debt instruments issued by the U.S. government and its agencies and instrumentalities and foreign governments, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, domestic and foreign investment grade securities and below-investment grade securities ( i.e., high yield securities or junk bonds) and short-term investments such as money market instruments); • Real assets (such as inflation-indexed bonds, real estate-related securities and equity securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”)); and • Alternative investments and investment strategies with lower correlation to equity and fixed income markets (such as long-short equity strategies that employ short sales of stocks, options equity strategies, currency trading strategies, global macro strategies, relative value strategies, opportunistic fixed income strategies and/or strategies that invest in below-investment grade securities ( i.e., high yield securities or junk bonds) and emerging market debt securities). These strategies employ derivative instruments such as options ( e.g., equity index options), forwards ( e.g., currency exchange contracts), swaps and futures. • The Fund is not limited with respect to the maturity, duration or credit quality of the fixed income securities in which it invests. • As part of its allocation to the equities asset class, the Fund may invest in Select Funds that employ an index strategy, which seeks to provide investment results approximating the returns of a specified index. • The Adviser establishes the asset mix of the Fund based on the Target Date and selects the underlying investments in which to invest using its proprietary investment process, which is based on fundamental research regarding the investment characteristics of each asset class and the underlying Select Funds, as well as its outlook for the economy and financial markets. • The allocations shown in the glide path are referred to as “neutral” allocations because they do not reflect any tactical decisions by the Adviser to overweight or underweight a particular asset class based on its market outlook. Allocations generally are not expected to vary from those shown by more than plus or minus 10 percentage points. For example, an allocation of 20% to an asset class could vary between 10% and 30%. Although the Adviser will not generally vary beyond the 10 percentage point allocation range, the Adviser may at times determine in light of market and economic conditions that this range should be exceeded to protect the Fund or help achieve its objective. The Adviser may change the asset allocations and may add or eliminate new or existing Select Funds without shareholder approval. • The Fund will rebalance its assets from time to time to adjust for changes in the values of the underlying Select Funds and changes to the allocation targets. • In accordance with the Adviser’s Christian values, the Fund and the Select Funds may not invest in any company that is publicly recognized, as determined by GuideStone Financial Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention (“GuideStone Financial Resources”), as being in the alcohol, tobacco, gambling, pornography or abortion industries, or any company whose products, services or activities are publicly recognized as being incompatible with the moral and ethical posture of GuideStone Financial Resources.